Campbell's Chris Clemons scores 3,000 career points, is 9th player to reach milestone

Chris Clemons' historic run now has a new milestone: 3,000 career points.

The Campbell basketball star reached the mark Saturday against Presbyterian. Clemons entered the game at 2,978 points, only 22 away from 3,000 and at No. 9 on the all-time scoring list. Now he's one of nine players to score 3,000 points in Division I men's basketball history after he scored 28 points on Saturday.

Clemons scored 48 points earlier this week, making 11-for-21 from the field (4 of 9 on 3s) and 22 of 24 foul shots in a wild 87-84 win against Hampton. The senior, who averaged 29.8 points per game going into Saturday, had scored at least 32 points in four of the last five games.

Clemons got off to a slow start on Saturday, as he shot only 1-for-10 from the floor in the first half. But he heated up a bit in the second half and also was clutch from the foul line to reach the milestone with 5:45 to play in the game.

Campbell's Chris Clemons: The path to 3,000 points

As a freshman, Clemons scored his first career points against Montreat on Nov. 11, 2013, when he made 7 of his 9 attempts from the field and scored 19 in the game. He finished his first Campbell season with 556 points, averaging 18.5 per game.

CAREER SCORING LIST: All-time men's basketball scoring leaders

Here's how Clemons' statistics have gone down in his four seasons:

Season FGM-FGA Percentage 3-pointers FTM-FTA (Pct.) Points PPG 2015-16 186-439 42.4 92 92-109 (84.4) 556 18.5 2016-17 301-674 44.7 118 184-223 (82.5) 904 25.1 2017-18 233-515 45.2 95 211-245 (86.1) 772 24.9 2018-19 235-515 45.6 109 195-227 (85.9) 774 29.8

The 5-foot-9 senior is from Raleigh, N.C., where he played for Millbrook High. He scored 1,230 points at Millbrook, good for No. 2 in school history.

Since coming to Campbell, Clemons' accolades started with picking up Big South Freshman of the Year honors. He then led the Big South in scoring as a sophomore and junior — and now leads all of Division I in scoring. That's almost 2.5 points per game ahead of No. 2 Antoine Davis of Detroit Mercy.

3,000 POINT TRACKER: Chris Clemons, Mike Daum chase history

Along with joining the exclusive 3,000-point club, Clemons is the active scoring average leader. He also became Campbell's all-time scoring leader after only three seasons.

The guard can also list to buzzer-beaters on his list of accomplishments. Last year, he stunned the Highlanders at home. This year, he scored 39 points and gave Radford its first conference loss in Big South play, 68-67.

CHRIS CLEMONS: Campbell star beats Radford at the buzzer