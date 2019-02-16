Coach K becomes all-time winningest college basketball coach with Duke's win over N.C. State

Mike Krzyzewski became the all-time winningest college basketball coach on Saturday with Duke's 94-78 win over N.C. State. Coach K — now with 1,123 career wins — already had the most NCAA victories of any basketball coach, but he was tied with McKendree legend Harry Statham for the most wins in college basketball history.

A portion Statham's 1,122 wins came in the NAIA, not the NCAA.

Krzyzewski became the NCAA leader last March when Duke beat Rhode Island in the second round of the NCAA tournament. He passed Pat Summitt with that win.

"The lady who had that record would have run hundreds more. Pat Summitt was as good of a coach as there was."



Coach K on passing the late great coach for most wins in Division I basketball history. #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/v4Uhsr07gI — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 17, 2018

Statham coached in a record 1,635 collegiate games, all of which came on the sidelines for the Bearcats. He served a dual role as athletic director and men's basketball coach at McKendree for 44 years.

BEST COLLEGE DUNKERS: Zion, Clemons and five others we'd like to see in a college slam dunk contest

It was quite a week for Duke, which overcame a 23-point deficit to beat Louisville on Tuesday. Saturday's game wasn't quite as eventful; the Blue Devils were in control from start to finish. Zion Williamson led the way with 32 points, while R.J. Barrett arguably had his best all-around game of the season. Barrett notched a triple-double, scoring 23 points, grabbing 11 rebounds and dishing out 11 assists.

Duke has won eight straight games and is now 11-1 in ACC play. The Blue Devils have the all-time winningest college basketball coach guiding an incredibly talented group of players. We'll see if Coach K can secure national championship No. 6 in early April.