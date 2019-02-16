basketball-men-d1 flag

Joe Boozell | NCAA.com | February 19, 2019

College basketball game times, TV schedule

Here is the college basketball TV schedule and game times for the upcoming week of the 2018-19 season:

*All times Eastern

RANKINGS: AP poll | USA Today coaches poll | NET ranking

Tuesday, Feb. 19

Dayton 74, Davidson 73

Tennessee 58, Vanderbilt 46

Purdue 48, Indiana 46

Nebraska 95, at Penn State 71

Wake Forest 75, Notre Dame 68

South Carolina 79Ole Miss 64

Maryland 66, Iowa 65

VCU 76Rhode Island 42

Kentucky 66, Missouri 58

Florida State 77, Clemson 64

THE TOP 16: NCAA selection committee's in-season look at the bracket | Reaction | Katz's bracket

Baylor 73, Iowa State 69

Texas A&M 65, Alabama 56

UNLV at Wyoming, 10 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Wednesday, Feb. 20

Rutgers at Michigan State, 6:30 p.m., BTN

Villanova at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m., FS1

Mississippi State at Georgia, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network

Louisville at Syracuse, 7 p.m., ESPN

Florida at LSU, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Xavier at Seton Hall, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Tulane at Memphis, 7 p.m., ESPNU

Boston College at NC State, 7 p.m., ACCNE

Northwestern at Ohio State, 8:30 p.m., BTN

St. John's at Providence, 8:30 p.m., FS1

Arkansas at Auburn, 8:30 p.m., SEC Network

North Carolina at Duke, 9 p.m., ESPN

Butler at Marquette, 9 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech, 9 p.m., ACCNE

MORE: These are the 5 most well-balanced teams in college basketball

Wichita State at Tulsa, 9 p.m., ESPNU

Stanford at Arizona State, 9 p.m., ESPN2

Colorado at Washington State, 10 p.m., Pac-12 Network

Nevada at San Diego State, 11 p.m., CBS Sports Network

New Mexico State at Utah State, 11 p.m., ESPNU

Thursday, Feb. 21

Michigan at Minnesota, 7 p.m., ESPN

UCF at Cincinnati, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Vermont at UMBC, 7 p.m., ESPNU

Wagner at Bryant, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network

UConn at SMU, 9 p.m., ESPN2

Oregon at USC, 9 p.m., ESPN

High Point at Campbell, 9 p.m., ESPNU

Hawaii at UC Santa Barbara, 11 p.m., ESPNU

Friday, Feb. 22

Bowling Green at Ohio, 6:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network

Kent State at Buffalo, 7 p.m., ESPN2

Canisius at Monmouth, 7 p.m., ESPNU

Dartmouth at Yale, 7 p.m., ESPNNEWS

Indiana at Iowa, 9 p.m., FS1

Green Bay at UIC, 9 p.m., ESPNU

Davidson at Rhode Island, 9 p.m., ESPN2