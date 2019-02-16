College basketball game times, TV schedule

Here is the college basketball TV schedule and game times for the upcoming week of the 2018-19 season:
*All times Eastern
RANKINGS: AP poll | USA Today coaches poll | NET ranking
Tuesday, Feb. 19
South Carolina 79, Ole Miss 64
THE TOP 16: NCAA selection committee's in-season look at the bracket | Reaction | Katz's bracket
UNLV at Wyoming, 10 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Wednesday, Feb. 20
Rutgers at Michigan State, 6:30 p.m., BTN
Villanova at Georgetown, 6:30 p.m., FS1
Mississippi State at Georgia, 6:30 p.m., SEC Network
Louisville at Syracuse, 7 p.m., ESPN
Xavier at Seton Hall, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Tulane at Memphis, 7 p.m., ESPNU
Boston College at NC State, 7 p.m., ACCNE
Northwestern at Ohio State, 8:30 p.m., BTN
St. John's at Providence, 8:30 p.m., FS1
Arkansas at Auburn, 8:30 p.m., SEC Network
North Carolina at Duke, 9 p.m., ESPN
Butler at Marquette, 9 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Pittsburgh at Georgia Tech, 9 p.m., ACCNE
MORE: These are the 5 most well-balanced teams in college basketball
Wichita State at Tulsa, 9 p.m., ESPNU
Stanford at Arizona State, 9 p.m., ESPN2
Colorado at Washington State, 10 p.m., Pac-12 Network
Nevada at San Diego State, 11 p.m., CBS Sports Network
New Mexico State at Utah State, 11 p.m., ESPNU
Thursday, Feb. 21
Michigan at Minnesota, 7 p.m., ESPN
UCF at Cincinnati, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Vermont at UMBC, 7 p.m., ESPNU
Wagner at Bryant, 7 p.m., CBS Sports Network
High Point at Campbell, 9 p.m., ESPNU
Hawaii at UC Santa Barbara, 11 p.m., ESPNU
Friday, Feb. 22
Bowling Green at Ohio, 6:30 p.m., CBS Sports Network
Kent State at Buffalo, 7 p.m., ESPN2
Canisius at Monmouth, 7 p.m., ESPNU
Dartmouth at Yale, 7 p.m., ESPNNEWS
Green Bay at UIC, 9 p.m., ESPNU
Davidson at Rhode Island, 9 p.m., ESPN2