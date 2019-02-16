College basketball: Wabash sophomore Jack Davidson breaks NCAA all-time consecutive free throws record

Wabash College sophomore guard Jack Davidson broke the NCAA all-time, all-divisions record for consecutive free throws made Saturday, moving his streak to 95 before missing for the first time in his last 14 games played.

Davidson broke the all-time record held by Paul Cluxton from Northern Kentucky University (DII) of 94 set in the 1996-1997 season. The NCAA Division I record is 85 held by Darnell Archey of Butler University. Davidson already broke the NCAA Division III record of 84 held by Dirk Rhinehart from Kalamazoo College set over the course of the 2000-2001 and 2001-2002 seasons. Davidson also moved past Chad Tabor for the most free throws made in a season by a Wabash player, making his 185th of the year as part of a 10-of-12 effort from the stripe in an 89-76 win versus Oberlin. Davidson is 185-of-199 from the line for the season and ranked second in free throw percentage and third in total free throws made in Division III heading into Saturday's game versus Oberlin.

Final: #24 Wabash 89 Oberlin 76. Jack Davidson led all scorers with 27 points and broke the ALL-TIME NCAA record by making 95 consecutive free throws! Harry Hallstrom added 23 points. The Little Giants finish the regular season 20-5, 14-4. #WabashBBall #WAF #d3hoops — Wabash Basketball (@WabashBBall) February 16, 2019

Wow 🙌🏻 couldn’t have done this without everyone’s support. Now it’s tourney time 👀 pic.twitter.com/ieIdRcE85l — Jack Davidson (@Jack_davidson33) February 17, 2019

Davidson scored a game-high 27 points in the contest for Wabash (20-5, 14-4 NCAC) with Harrison Hallstrom added 23 points on 9-of-15 shooting from the field. The Little Giants trailed early 4-0 to Oberlin (13-12, 9-9 NCAC), but rolled off a 7-0 run to move in front five minutes into the game. The visiting Yeomen tied the score at 7-7, but the Little Giants pushed back in front 21-14 midway through the opening period. Oberlin got as close as two points on four different occasions in the opening period before opening up a nine-point lead near the end of the period. Oberlin's Joshua Friedkin hit a three-point shot at the close of the half to cut the Wabash lead to 40-34.Hallstrom started the scoring for Wabash in the second period. The Little Giant lead hovered around ten points most of the second half before earning the 13-point win.

Wabash honored seniors Ben Stachowski and Logan White in their final regular season appearance at Chadwick Court prior to the opening tip versus Oberlin. The duo have guided Wabash to 56 wins over the past four seasons and a perfect 12-0 record at home this season.

Tyler Watson added 12 points for Wabash. Christian Fioretti paced Oberlin with 22 points. Andre Campbell scored 15 points and grabbed 13 rebounds. Eli Silverman-Lloyd chipped in 12 points. Wabash shot 30-of-60 for the game and hit 6-of-17 three-point tries. The Little Giants were uncharacteristically off from the free throw line, scoring on 23-of-31 attempts from the stripe for 74.2 percent after shooting 82 percent on the season coming into the game.

Jack Davidson named to the Top-50 Watch List for the 2019 Bevo Francis Award recognizing the top small college basketball player for a given season. @WabashBBall @NCAC #d3hoops https://t.co/lBKjr8r2k0 pic.twitter.com/hKqM4OOxkH — Wabash Athletics (@wabashathletics) February 15, 2019



Wabash reached the 20-win mark for the season for the first time since going 20-6 in 2010-2011. The 1999-2000 Little Giant team also earned 20 wins, finishing 20-7 for the season.

Wabash also finished the season tied with Wittenberg for second in the North Coast Athletic Conference standings and earned the No. 3 seed in the upcoming NCAC tournament. The Little Giants will play host to the sixth-seeded Hiram College Terriers Tuesday, February 19 at 7 p.m. at Chadwick Court in the quarterfinal round.

Admission to the conference tournament game is $7 for adults, $5 for children and students without an ID card from an NCAC school, and $5 for NCAC Guest Pass holders. Wabash students, as well as students from other NCAC schools, with a valid school ID will be admitted free of charge. Tickets can be purchased in advance of the game at https://www.wabashtickets.com/.