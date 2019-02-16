Watch: Iowa drills bonkers game-winning 3 to sink Rutgers

Joe Wieskamp may not have called glass, but Iowa definitely isn't complaining. The Hawkeyes knocked off Rutgers in epic fashion on Saturday evening with Wieskamp's game-winning corner 3.

Watch the madness unfold:

HAIL MARY FOR THE WIN!



Joe Wieskamp goes off-glass from the corner! @IowaHoops pic.twitter.com/0Nxwk7KWyf — NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) February 17, 2019

You have to feel for Rutgers here, which played solid defense but was a victim of a some unlucky bounces. The lefty inbounds pass was deflected into Wieskamp's hands, who somehow made the shot from the corner despite hitting the glass.

HISTORY MADE: Clemons is 9th DI player to reach 3K points | Coach K breaks all-time wins record

It was a big win for the Hawkeyes, who are almost certainly NCAA tournament bound. It's been a wacky college basketball Saturday, and Wieskamp's shot was just the latest example.