NBA All-Star Game 2019 rosters: Colleges most represented on Team LeBron and Team Giannis

From UCLA to Marquette, Oklahoma to Ohio State, Fresno State to Florida and everywhere in between, all but four of the 2019 group of NBA All-Stars spent time in the college ranks before they realized their professional dreams.

Twenty-one different schools are represented among the 23 former collegiate players on this year's rosters. Texas and Kentucky both boast two former players.

Conference-wise, the SEC can point to five, split among Team LeBron and Team Giannis. The Big 12 and Pac-12 each have four.

There are former national players of the year and All-Americans, players who can exert their will on opponents, but only one will win the NBA All-Star Game MVP Award on Sunday.

You can watch the 2019 NBA All-Star Game Sunday night on TNT at 8:20 p.m. ET. This year's game is hosted in Charlotte, North Carolina.

NBA All-Star rosters: Colleges represented by Team LeBron

PLAYER NBA TEAM POSITION COLLEGE LeBron James Lakers Forward N/A Kevin Durant Warriors Forward Texas James Harden Rockets Guard Arizona State Kyrie Irving Celtics Guard Duke Kawhi Leonard Raptors Forward San Diego State LaMarcus Aldridge Spurs Center-Forward Texas Bradley Beal Wizards Guard Florida Anthony Davis Pelicans Forward-Center Kentucky Damian Lillard Trailblazers Guard Weber State Ben Simmons 76ers Guard-Forward LSU Klay Thompson Warriors Guard Washington State Karl-Anthony Towns Timberwolves Center Kentucky Dwyane Wade Heat Guard Marquette

NBA All-Star rosters: Colleges represented by Team Giannis

PLAYER NBA TEAM POSITION COLLEGE Giannis Antetokounmpo Bucks Forward N/A Stephen Curry Warriors Guard Davidson Joel Embiid 76ers Forward-Center Kansas Paul George Thunder Forward Fresno State Kemba Walker Hornets Guard UConn Blake Griffin Pistons Forward Oklahoma Nikola Jokic Nuggets Center N/A Kyle Lowry Raptors Guard Villanova Khris Middleton Bucks Forward Texas A&M Dirk Nowitzki Mavericks Forward N/A Victor Oladipo* Pacers Guard Indiana D'Angelo Russell Nets Guard Ohio State Nikola Vucevic Magic Center USC Russell Westbrook Thunder Guard UCLA

