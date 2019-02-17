basketball-men-d1 flag

Jordan Guskey | NCAA.com | February 17, 2019

NBA All-Star Game 2019 rosters: Colleges most represented on Team LeBron and Team Giannis

From UCLA to Marquette, Oklahoma to Ohio State, Fresno State to Florida and everywhere in between, all but four of the 2019 group of NBA All-Stars spent time in the college ranks before they realized their professional dreams. 

Twenty-one different schools are represented among the 23 former collegiate players on this year's rosters. Texas and Kentucky both boast two former players.

Conference-wise, the SEC can point to five, split among Team LeBron and Team Giannis. The Big 12 and Pac-12 each have four.

There are former national players of the year and All-Americans, players who can exert their will on opponents, but only one will win the NBA All-Star Game MVP Award on Sunday.

You can watch the 2019 NBA All-Star Game Sunday night on TNT at 8:20 p.m. ET. This year's game is hosted in Charlotte, North Carolina.

NBA All-Star rosters: Colleges represented by Team LeBron

PLAYER NBA TEAM POSITION COLLEGE
LeBron James Lakers Forward N/A
Kevin Durant Warriors Forward Texas
James Harden Rockets Guard Arizona State
Kyrie Irving Celtics Guard Duke
Kawhi Leonard Raptors Forward San Diego State
LaMarcus Aldridge Spurs Center-Forward Texas
Bradley Beal Wizards Guard Florida
Anthony Davis Pelicans Forward-Center Kentucky
Damian Lillard Trailblazers Guard Weber State
Ben Simmons 76ers Guard-Forward LSU
Klay Thompson Warriors Guard Washington State
Karl-Anthony Towns Timberwolves Center Kentucky
Dwyane Wade Heat Guard Marquette

NBA All-Star rosters: Colleges represented by Team Giannis

PLAYER NBA TEAM POSITION COLLEGE
Giannis Antetokounmpo Bucks Forward N/A
Stephen Curry Warriors Guard Davidson
Joel Embiid 76ers Forward-Center Kansas
Paul George Thunder Forward Fresno State
Kemba Walker Hornets Guard UConn
Blake Griffin Pistons Forward Oklahoma
Nikola Jokic Nuggets Center N/A
Kyle Lowry Raptors Guard Villanova
Khris Middleton Bucks Forward Texas A&M
Dirk Nowitzki Mavericks Forward N/A
Victor Oladipo* Pacers Guard Indiana
D'Angelo Russell Nets Guard Ohio State
Nikola Vucevic Magic Center USC
Russell Westbrook Thunder Guard UCLA

