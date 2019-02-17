NBA All-Star Game 2019 rosters: Colleges most represented on Team LeBron and Team Giannis

From UCLA to Marquette, Oklahoma to Ohio State, Fresno State to Florida and everywhere in between, all but four of the 2019 group of NBA All-Stars spent time in the college ranks before they realized their professional dreams.
Twenty-one different schools are represented among the 23 former collegiate players on this year's rosters. Texas and Kentucky both boast two former players.
Conference-wise, the SEC can point to five, split among Team LeBron and Team Giannis. The Big 12 and Pac-12 each have four.
There are former national players of the year and All-Americans, players who can exert their will on opponents, but only one will win the NBA All-Star Game MVP Award on Sunday.
You can watch the 2019 NBA All-Star Game Sunday night on TNT at 8:20 p.m. ET. This year's game is hosted in Charlotte, North Carolina.
NBA All-Star rosters: Colleges represented by Team LeBron
|PLAYER
|NBA TEAM
|POSITION
|COLLEGE
|LeBron James
|Lakers
|Forward
|N/A
|Kevin Durant
|Warriors
|Forward
|Texas
|James Harden
|Rockets
|Guard
|Arizona State
|Kyrie Irving
|Celtics
|Guard
|Duke
|Kawhi Leonard
|Raptors
|Forward
|San Diego State
|LaMarcus Aldridge
|Spurs
|Center-Forward
|Texas
|Bradley Beal
|Wizards
|Guard
|Florida
|Anthony Davis
|Pelicans
|Forward-Center
|Kentucky
|Damian Lillard
|Trailblazers
|Guard
|Weber State
|Ben Simmons
|76ers
|Guard-Forward
|LSU
|Klay Thompson
|Warriors
|Guard
|Washington State
|Karl-Anthony Towns
|Timberwolves
|Center
|Kentucky
|Dwyane Wade
|Heat
|Guard
|Marquette
NBA All-Star rosters: Colleges represented by Team Giannis
|PLAYER
|NBA TEAM
|POSITION
|COLLEGE
|Giannis Antetokounmpo
|Bucks
|Forward
|N/A
|Stephen Curry
|Warriors
|Guard
|Davidson
|Joel Embiid
|76ers
|Forward-Center
|Kansas
|Paul George
|Thunder
|Forward
|Fresno State
|Kemba Walker
|Hornets
|Guard
|UConn
|Blake Griffin
|Pistons
|Forward
|Oklahoma
|Nikola Jokic
|Nuggets
|Center
|N/A
|Kyle Lowry
|Raptors
|Guard
|Villanova
|Khris Middleton
|Bucks
|Forward
|Texas A&M
|Dirk Nowitzki
|Mavericks
|Forward
|N/A
|Victor Oladipo*
|Pacers
|Guard
|Indiana
|D'Angelo Russell
|Nets
|Guard
|Ohio State
|Nikola Vucevic
|Magic
|Center
|USC
|Russell Westbrook
|Thunder
|Guard
|UCLA
