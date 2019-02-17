Quinnipiac-Siena: Cameron Young scores most points in DI basketball this season in 3OT slugfest

It's been an awfully entertaining college basketball weekend. But who would've thought the best game of Saturday or Sunday would come between Quinnipiac and Siena?

The Bobcats and Saints went to three overtimes, with Quinnipiac ultimately pulling out a 107-100 win. And there were eye-popping individual performances galore.

Here are some of the most impressive stats and facts to come from this thriller.

Bobcats guard Cameron Young scored 55 points

That's the most of any player this season. Young went 15-for-24 from the floor, made nine 3s, and went 16-of-20 from the free-throw line.

WATCH: Here's Cameron Young's three that tied it up at the end of 2OT.#BobcatNation #MAACHoops pic.twitter.com/OT4SXamhLp — Quinnipiac Men's Basketball (@QU_MBB) February 17, 2019

He set the all-time MAAC single-game scoring record

The previous record was 46, so Young blew it out of the water. That had been done three times.

Young also set the Quinnipiac men's single-game record

He was the first player to score 50 in a game. Young also set the record for most 3s in a game.

Young's 55 were the third-most of any DI player in the last 20 seasons

Crazy that it only took him 24 shots to get there.

Quinnipiac scored 107 points. Three Bobcats combined for 95 of them

Young had 55, Rich Kelly scored 24, and Tyrese Williams finished with 14. The rest of the team combined for 12 points.

It was a similar story for Siena. Three players combined for 82 of the Saints' 100 points.

Jalen Pickett led the way with 46. Manny Camper had 21, while Kevin Degnan chipped in 15.

There were 207 total points in the game. Young and Pickett combined to score 101 of them

Almost half. No other tandem has come close in a college game this season.

Pickett's 46 points were the second-most in Siena history

Pickett went 14-for-26 from the floor, 4-of-8 from 3 and 14-of-17 from the free-throw line.

Siena finished with 17 assists. Pickett had 13 of them

The freshman did it all despite the losing effort.

Quinnipiac prevails in an epic triple overtime thriller@jalenpickett2 with the second highest point total in #SienaSaints history with 46 points



Cameron Young scored a #MAACHoops record 55 for Quinnipiac#UnleashMayhem #MarchOn pic.twitter.com/m48XW2w1V6 — Siena Basketball (@SienaMBB) February 17, 2019

Quinnipiac lost the turnover battle 19-4, but still won

Helps when you have a guy like Young shattering scoring records left and right.