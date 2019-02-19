Get college basketball rankings, scores and the schedule for the top 25 NET rankings for games on Tuesday, Feb. 19 below. The NET rankings are updated before each day's games.
Seven top 25 teams are in action Tuesday, including top-10 SEC powers Kentucky and Tennessee.
College basketball rankings, scores from every Top 25 team
Here is the top 25 scoreboard and schedule for Tuesday, Feb. 19 (all times in ET):
- No. 5 Kentucky 66, Missouri 58
- No. 6 Tennessee 58, Vanderbilt 46
- No. 12 Purdue 48, Indiana 46
- Baylor 73, No. 13 Iowa State 69
- No. 21 Florida State 77, Clemson 64
- No. 23 Maryland 66, Iowa 65
- No. 24 Buffalo 114, Ohio 67
Here were the top 25 results from Monday, Feb. 18:
THE TOP 16: NCAA selection committee's in-season bracket | Reaction | Katz's bracket
MORE: College basketball scoreboard
Here are when the NET rankings top 25 teams play next:
- No. 1 Duke vs. No. 9 North Carolina | 9 p.m. Feb. 20 | ESPN
- No. 2 Gonzaga vs. Pepperdine | 9 p.m. Feb. 21
- No. 3 Virginia at No. 17 Louisville | 12 p.m. Feb. 23 | ACC Network Extra
- No. 4 Houston vs. Tulane | 6 p.m. Feb. 23 | TBA
- No. 5 Kentucky vs. Auburn | 1:30 p.m. Feb. 23 | CBS
- No. 6 Tennessee at No. 14 LSU | 12 p.m. Feb. 23 | ESPN
- No. 7 Michigan State vs. Rutgers | 6:30 p.m. Feb. 20 | Big Ten Network
- No. 8 Michigan at Minnesota | 7 p.m. Feb. 21 | ESPN
- No. 9 North Carolina at No. 2 Duke | 9 p.m. Feb. 20 | ESPN
- No. 10 Texas Tech vs. No. 18 Kansas | 8 p.m. Feb. 23 | ESPN
- No. 11 Nevada at San Diego State | 11 p.m. Feb. 20 | CBSSN
- No. 12 Purdue at Nebraska | 4 p.m. Feb. 23 | Big Ten Network
- No. 13 Iowa State at TCU | 2 p.m. Feb. 23 | ESPN2
- No. 14 LSU vs. Florida | 7 p.m. Feb. 20 | ESPN2
- No. 15 Wisconsin at Northwestern | 8:30 p.m. Feb. 23 | Big Ten Network
- No. 16 Virginia Tech at Notre Dame | 4 p.m. Feb. 23
- No. 17 Louisville at Syracuse | 7 p.m. Feb. 20 | ESPN
- No. 18 Kansas at No. 10 Texas Tech | 8 p.m. Feb. 23 | ESPN
- No. 19 Marquette vs. Butler | 9 p.m. Feb. 20 | CBSSN
- No. 20 Villanova at Georgetown | 6:30 p.m. Feb. 20 | FS1
- No. 21 Florida State at No. 9 North Carolina | 3:45 p.m. Feb. 23 | CBS
- No. 22 Auburn vs. Arkansas | 8:30 p.m. Feb. 20 | SEC Network
- No. 23 Maryland vs. Ohio State | 2 p.m. Feb. 23 | ESPN
- No. 24 Buffalo vs. Kent State | 7 p.m. Feb. 22 | ESPN2
- No. 25 Mississippi State at Georgia | 6:30 pm Feb. 20 | SEC Network
POWER 36: Duke, Gonzaga take over top two spots in Katz's Power 36
RANKINGS: Complete NET rankings | AP Poll | Coaches Poll
College basketball rankings: Top 25 NET rankings
Unlike the AP Poll or the Coaches Poll, the NET rankings are updated each day during the regular season so they can take into account the most recent games for each NCAA team.
Games through, Feb. 18.
|
RANK
|
PREVIOUS
|
SCHOOL
|
CONFERENCE
|
RECORD
|
ROAD
|
NEUTRAL
|
HOME
|
NON DIV I
|1
|1
|Duke
|ACC
|23-2
|6-0
|4-1
|13-1
|0-0
|2
|2
|Gonzaga
|WCC
|25-2
|7-1
|3-1
|15-0
|0-0
|3
|3
|Virginia
|ACC
|23-2
|8-1
|3-0
|12-1
|0-0
|4
|4
|Houston
|AAC
|25-1
|8-1
|0-0
|17-0
|0-0
|5
|5
|Kentucky
|SEC
|21-4
|6-1
|1-2
|14-1
|0-0
|6
|6
|Tennessee
|SEC
|23-2
|6-1
|2-1
|14-0
|1-0
|7
|7
|Michigan St.
|Big Ten
|21-5
|7-3
|2-1
|12-1
|0-0
|8
|8
|Michigan
|Big Ten
|23-3
|5-3
|2-0
|16-0
|0-0
|9
|9
|North Carolina
|ACC
|20-5
|8-1
|1-2
|11-2
|0-0
|10
|10
|Texas Tech
|Big 12
|21-5
|4-3
|3-1
|14-1
|0-0
|11
|11
|Nevada
|MWC
|24-1
|8-1
|4-0
|12-0
|0-0
|12
|12
|Purdue
|Big Ten
|18-7
|3-5
|2-2
|13-0
|0-0
|13
|13
|Iowa St.
|Big 12
|19-6
|5-3
|3-1
|11-2
|0-0
|14
|16
|LSU
|SEC
|21-4
|7-1
|2-2
|12-1
|0-0
|15
|15
|Wisconsin
|Big Ten
|18-8
|6-4
|2-1
|10-3
|0-0
|16
|14
|Virginia Tech
|ACC
|20-6
|4-4
|4-0
|12-2
|0-0
|17
|17
|Louisville
|ACC
|18-8
|5-3
|0-2
|13-3
|0-0
|18
|18
|Kansas
|Big 12
|20-6
|2-6
|3-0
|15-0
|0-0
|19
|19
|Marquette
|Big East
|21-4
|5-2
|1-1
|15-1
|0-0
|20
|20
|Villanova
|Big East
|20-6
|5-4
|4-0
|11-2
|0-0
|21
|22
|Florida St.
|ACC
|20-5
|4-3
|4-1
|12-1
|0-0
|22
|21
|Auburn
|SEC
|17-8
|2-5
|3-1
|11-2
|1-0
|23
|25
|Maryland
|Big Ten
|19-7
|5-4
|1-1
|13-2
|0-0
|24
|23
|Buffalo
|MAC
|22-3
|10-3
|2-0
|9-0
|1-0
|25
|24
|Mississippi St.
|SEC
|18-7
|4-3
|3-1
|11-3
|0-0
NCAA TOURNAMENT: NCAA tournament printable bracket | National Championship Game history
What are the NET rankings?
The NCAA Division I Men's Basketball Committee is now using the NCAA Evaluation Tool (NET) to evaluate every basketball team for possible NCAA tournament inclusion this season. There will be no more relying on the RPI.
Here are elements the NET will incorporate:
- Game results
- Strength of schedule
- Game location
- Scoring margin (capped at 10 points per game)
- Net offensive and defensive efficiency