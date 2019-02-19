Get college basketball rankings, scores and the schedule for the top 25 NET rankings for games on Tuesday, Feb. 19 below. The NET rankings are updated before each day's games.

Seven top 25 teams are in action Tuesday, including top-10 SEC powers Kentucky and Tennessee.

College basketball rankings, scores from every Top 25 team

Here is the top 25 scoreboard and schedule for Tuesday, Feb. 19 (all times in ET):

Here were the top 25 results from Monday, Feb. 18:

THE TOP 16: NCAA selection committee's in-season bracket | Reaction | Katz's bracket

MORE: College basketball scoreboard

Here are when the NET rankings top 25 teams play next:

POWER 36: Duke, Gonzaga take over top two spots in Katz's Power 36

RANKINGS: Complete NET rankings | AP Poll | Coaches Poll College basketball rankings: Top 25 NET rankings Unlike the AP Poll or the Coaches Poll, the NET rankings are updated each day during the regular season so they can take into account the most recent games for each NCAA team. Games through, Feb. 18. RANK PREVIOUS SCHOOL CONFERENCE RECORD ROAD NEUTRAL HOME NON DIV I 1 1 Duke ACC 23-2 6-0 4-1 13-1 0-0 2 2 Gonzaga WCC 25-2 7-1 3-1 15-0 0-0 3 3 Virginia ACC 23-2 8-1 3-0 12-1 0-0 4 4 Houston AAC 25-1 8-1 0-0 17-0 0-0 5 5 Kentucky SEC 21-4 6-1 1-2 14-1 0-0 6 6 Tennessee SEC 23-2 6-1 2-1 14-0 1-0 7 7 Michigan St. Big Ten 21-5 7-3 2-1 12-1 0-0 8 8 Michigan Big Ten 23-3 5-3 2-0 16-0 0-0 9 9 North Carolina ACC 20-5 8-1 1-2 11-2 0-0 10 10 Texas Tech Big 12 21-5 4-3 3-1 14-1 0-0 11 11 Nevada MWC 24-1 8-1 4-0 12-0 0-0 12 12 Purdue Big Ten 18-7 3-5 2-2 13-0 0-0 13 13 Iowa St. Big 12 19-6 5-3 3-1 11-2 0-0 14 16 LSU SEC 21-4 7-1 2-2 12-1 0-0 15 15 Wisconsin Big Ten 18-8 6-4 2-1 10-3 0-0 16 14 Virginia Tech ACC 20-6 4-4 4-0 12-2 0-0 17 17 Louisville ACC 18-8 5-3 0-2 13-3 0-0 18 18 Kansas Big 12 20-6 2-6 3-0 15-0 0-0 19 19 Marquette Big East 21-4 5-2 1-1 15-1 0-0 20 20 Villanova Big East 20-6 5-4 4-0 11-2 0-0 21 22 Florida St. ACC 20-5 4-3 4-1 12-1 0-0 22 21 Auburn SEC 17-8 2-5 3-1 11-2 1-0 23 25 Maryland Big Ten 19-7 5-4 1-1 13-2 0-0 24 23 Buffalo MAC 22-3 10-3 2-0 9-0 1-0 25 24 Mississippi St. SEC 18-7 4-3 3-1 11-3 0-0 NCAA TOURNAMENT: NCAA tournament printable bracket | National Championship Game history