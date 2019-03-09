How to watch 2019 NCAA March Madness games in virtual reality

For the fourth straight year, Turner Sports, in partnership with CBS, the NCAA, and Intel, has released a virtual reality app — NCAA March Madness Live VR for Gear VR and Oculus Go devices.

The app will stream 21 live games in virtual reality, with games from each round of the tournament including the Final Four and National Championship. You can purchase a virtual ticket to stream either a single game or all VR games throughout the tourney. In addition, for free you can watch VR highlights, check the bracket, and see exclusive video content in the app.

Live VR game schedule (all times ET)

First round: Date Game Time Location/Region Thursday, March 21 Auburn vs. New Mexico State 1:20 p.m. Salt Lake City/Midwest Thursday, March 21 Kansas vs. Northeastern 4:20 p.m. Salt Lake City/Midwest Thursday, March 21 Gonzaga vs. F. Dickinson/Prairie View 7:15 p.m. Salt Lake City/West Thursday, March 21 Syracuse vs. Baylor 9:55 p.m. Salt Lake City/West Friday, March 22 Kansas State vs. UC Irvine 1:50 p.m. San Jose/South Friday, March 22 Wisconsin vs. Oregon 4:20 p.m. San Jose/South Friday, March 22 Mississippi State vs. Liberty 7:15 p.m. San Jose/East Friday, March 22 Virginia Tech vs. Saint Louis 9:55 p.m. San Jose/East

Second round: Date Game Time Location/Region Saturday, March 23 Gonzaga vs. Baylor 7:10 p.m. Salt Lake City Saturday, March 23 Kansas vs. Auburn 9:40 p.m. Salt Lake City Sunday, March 24 Liberty vs. Virginia Tech 7:10 p.m. San Jose Sunday, March 24 Oregon vs. UC Irvine 9:40 p.m. San Jose

Sweet 16: Date Game Time Location Thursday, March 28 TBD vs. TBD TBD Anaheim, Calif. Thursday, March 28 TBD vs. TBD TBD Anaheim, Calif. Friday, March 29 TBD vs. TBD TBD Washington, D.C. Friday, March 29 TBD vs. TBD TBD Washington, D.C.

Elite Eight:

Date Game Time Location/Region Saturday, March 30 TBD vs. TBD TBD Anaheim, Calif. Sunday, March 31 TBD vs. TBD TBD Washington, D.C.

Final Four:

Date Game Time Location/Region Saturday, April 6 TBD vs. TBD 6:09 p.m. Minneapolis Saturday, April 6 TBD vs. TBD 8:49 p.m. Minneapolis

National Championship:

Date Game Time Location/Region Monday, April 8 TBD vs. TBD 9:20 p.m. Minneapolis

To access the app and stream the games in virtual reality, here’s a step-by-step guide:

First, you need to have either a Gear VR headset and a compatible phone or an Oculus Go headset. If you haven’t used the Gear VR or Oculus Go headsets before, follow these instructions to get started;

3. Once your headset is set up, there are a few different ways on each device to download NCAA March Madness Live VR:

You can open the Oculus app on your smartphone and search in the store for “NCAA March Madness Live VR”.

When using the headset, open the Oculus Store and browse to “NCAA March Madness Live VR” in the app catalog.

On your mobile phone or computer, click here to access the app via the Oculus website.

4. Once you have downloaded NCAA March Madness Live VR, it will appear in your App Library, accessible whenever you put on your headset.

5. Throughout the NCAA tournament, there will be two VR Ticket options to view games in full – either live or a full-game replay:

Single VR Game – for $2.99 per game

Full VR Tournament – for $19.99, which will give you access to all 21 games available in VR.

Once you’ve downloaded the app and purchased a ticket to watch live, you’ll feel like you are sitting courtside with your favorite team, via fully-produced VR coverage incorporating multiple courtside cameras, sounds from inside the arena and dedicated game commentary. After you’ve enjoyed live games in VR, explore the app! You can catch up on highlights and view the bracket, watch top tournament moments, or view recaps in VR — all for free.