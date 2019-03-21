The Zion Williamson dunk report: Tracking the Duke freshman's best dunks this season

Duke freshman Zion Williamson has taken college basketball by storm this season. We've never seen an athlete quite like him. Williamson's combination of size and explosiveness is mesmerizing to watch.
And after missing three weeks with a knee injury, he's finally back.
We'll be tracking his best dunks all year long. Here are some of Williamson's best slams to date.
MORE: Full college basketball scoreboard | 2019 March Madness schedule
The best of the best:
Someone must have turned the gravity off for this Sweet 16 jam against Virginia Tech.
ZION. SHOWTIME.#MarchMadness | #Sweet16 pic.twitter.com/6TBXnsToiM— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 30, 2019
Zion made his NCAA tournament debut a thunderous one, following up his own miss with this put back:
And then this Zion power dunk:
OK THEN, ZION! 😳#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/JINUjeCjze— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 23, 2019
And, here's one more Zion muscled up on in his memorable performance:
ZION AGAIN 🔨#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/plnEjm72Ff— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 23, 2019
Pure strength. 💪#MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/o89gu80Teb— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 22, 2019
Zion's return to the court in the ACC tournament did not disappoint. There was the patented scoop and slam:
ZION. BACK! 💪pic.twitter.com/SRNtqjYfjL— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 15, 2019
And the RJ Barrett to Zion lob:
RJ lobs to Zion are BACK! 😱 @DukeMBB pic.twitter.com/1cf4Zr9Lxa— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 15, 2019
Zion's dunks don't just look cool, they sound cool too.
The SOUND of Zion’s dunks are just different. pic.twitter.com/i05Jw6MS7k— Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) February 9, 2019
It doesn't matter how many defenders try to stop Williamson. It won't happen.
You come at t̶h̶e̶ k̶i̶n̶g̶ ZION, you best not miss. 😱💪 @DukeMBBpic.twitter.com/mGT9p0didp— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) January 19, 2019
Williamson in the open floor is.... dangerous. Here's a 360-dunk he threw down against Clemson:
Zion. Williamson.pic.twitter.com/6EStSH3hig— For The Win (@ForTheWin) January 6, 2019
Williamson made his Madison Square Garden debut against Texas Tech on December 20 — and didn't waste much time in throwing down a huge dunk.
Welcome to the Garden, Zion! 💪pic.twitter.com/15lnDsM10S— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) December 21, 2018
Williamson gets a head of steam in the open floor against San Diego State and throws down a nasty windmill:
ZION WINDMILL pic.twitter.com/4qPVT9i8o1— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) November 20, 2018
Duke played Eastern Michigan and Williamson had quite the day:
Williamson breaks free for a windmill against Indiana, his fourth dunk of the night:
Welcome to another episode of The Zion Show. pic.twitter.com/UzOJGMj94n— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 28, 2018
MORE: Duke's one-of-a-kind Zion Williamson is 'not like anybody'
Williamson gets serious hangtime off of a Kentucky turnover at the Champions Classic:
Williamson skies for the alley-oop against Indiana:
Sure, why not. pic.twitter.com/oMM11gWe3r— CBS Sports (@CBSSports) November 28, 2018