Joe Boozell | NCAA.com | March 24, 2019

College basketball game times, TV schedule

See who took flight in Friday's first round of March Madness

Here is the college basketball TV schedule and live stream information for the next round of the 2019 NCAA men's basketball tournament and the NIT.

*All times Eastern

Saturday, March 23

Indiana 63, Arkanas 60 | NIT
LSU 69, Maryland 67 | NCAA tournament
Lipscomb 86, Lipscomb 69 | NIT
Kentucky 62, Wofford 56 | NCAA tournament
Michigan 64, Florida 49 | NCAA tournament
Florida State 90, Murray State 62 | NCAA tournament
Gonzaga 83, Baylor 71 | NCAA tournament
Michigan State 70, Minnesota 50 | NCAA tournament
Purdue 87, Villanova 61 | NCAA tournament
Auburn 89, Kansas 75 | NCAA tournament

Sunday, March 24

No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 10 Iowa, 12:10 p.m., CBS (NCAA tournament) | Watch Live
Wichita State at Clemson, 2 p.m., ESPN | NIT
No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 9 Washington, 2:40 p.m., CBS (NCAA tournament) | Watch Live
Xavier at Texas, 4 p.m., ESPN | NIT
No. 1 Duke vs. No. 9 UCF, 5:15 p.m. CBS (NCAA tournament) | Watch Live
No. 3 Texas Tech vs. No. 6 Buffalo, 6:10 p.m., TNT (NCAA tournament) | Watch Live
No. 4 Virginia Tech vs. No. 12 Liberty, 7:10 p.m., TBS (NCAA tournament) | Watch Live
Harvard at NC State, 7:30 p.m., ESPNU | NIT
No. 1 Virginia vs. No. 9 Oklahoma, 7:45 p.m., truTV (NCAA tournament) | Watch Live
No. 3 Houston vs. No. 11 Ohio State, 8:40 p.m., TNT (NCAA tournament) | Watch Live
Nebraska at TCU, 9:30 p.m., ESPNU | NIT
No. 12 Oregon vs. No. 13 UC Irvine, 9:40 p.m., TBS (NCAA tournament) | Watch Live

 

 

 