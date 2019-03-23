DII men's basketball championship: Bracket, schedule, scores and live updates from the Elite Eight

Just eight teams remain in the hunt for the 2019 DII men's basketball championship. The national quarterfinals begin play on March 27 from The Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana. This is your spot for the bracket, streaming information, scores, and live updates and analysis from the opening tip to the final whistle.

Sixty-four teams entered the DII men's basketball championship and after the regional championships were decided, the DII Men's Elite Eight are all that remain.

How to watch the DII Men's Elite Eight Game Teams Time (ET) Watch 3/27 1 No. 4 Nova Southeastern vs. No. 5 St. Anselm 1 p.m. Stream | Stats 2 No. 1 Northwest Missouri State vs. No. 8 Mercyhurst 3:30 p.m. Stream | Stats 3 No. 2 West Texas A&M vs. No. 7 Southern Indiana 7 p.m. Stream | Stats 4 No. 3 Queens (NC) vs. No. 6 Point Loma 9:30 p.m. Stream | Stats 3/28 5 Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 7 p.m. CBS Sports | Stats | Highlights 6 Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4 9:30 p.m. CBS Sports | Stats | Highlights 3/30 7 Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6 3 p.m. CBS Sports | Stats | Highlights

No. 1 Northwest Missouri State is looking to become just the fifth undefeated national champion in the history of DII men's basketball. No. 2 West Texas A&M and No. 3 Queens (NC) both return to the Elite Eight from the 2018 field with unfinished business. Here's everything you need to know about the 2019 DII Men's Elite Eight.

The stage is set. The final eight teams tip off at 1 p.m. ET on March 27, all with the same goal in mind. We'll be live blogging all the action from Game 1 until a national champion is crowned, so be sure to check back right here for daily updates on the road to the 2019 DII men's basketball championship.

DII MEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY