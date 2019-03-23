DII men's basketball championship: How to watch the DII Men's Elite Eight

The 2019 DII men's basketball championship heads to The Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana for the national quarterfinals to be played from March 27-30. Here's how you can watch and follow the DII Men's Elite Eight.

All four games of the national quarterfinals can be streamed live right here on NCAA.com starting at 1 p.m. ET on March 27. The national semifinals move to CBS Sports Network on March 28 and the championship game is on CBS on March 30.

How to watch the DII Men's Elite Eight Game Teams Watch TIME (ET) 3/27 1 No. 4 Nova Southeastern vs. No. 5 St. Anselm Stream | Stats 1 p.m. 2 No. 1 Northwest Missouri State vs. No. 8 Mercyhurst Stream | Stats 3:30 p.m. 3 No. 2 West Texas A&M vs. No. 7 Southern Indiana Stream | Stats 7 p.m. 4 No. 3 Queens (NC) vs. No. 6 Point Loma Stream | Stats 9:30 p.m. 3/28 5 Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2 CBS Sports | Stats | Highlights 7 p.m. 6 Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4 CBS Sports | Stats | Highlights 9:30 p.m. 3/30 7 Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6 CBS | Stats | Highlights 3 p.m.

We'll also be live blogging courtside, bringing you updates as they happen with instant analysis, stats, and scores. You can follow the live blog for every game right here.

Northwest Missouri State enters the DII Men's Elite Eight undefeated. The Bearcats are looking to become just the fifth team to run the table. Here's the complete history of DII men's basketball champions:

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE 2018 Ferris State (38-1) Andy Bronkema 71-69 Northern State Sioux Falls, S.D. 2017 Northwest Missouri St. (35-1) Ben McCollum 71-61 Fairmont State Sioux Falls, S.D. 2016 Augustana [S.D.] (34-2) Tom Billeter 90-81 Lincoln Memorial Frisco, Tex. 2015 Florida Southern (36-1) Linc Darner 77-62 Indiana (Pa.) Evansville, Ind. 2014 Central Missouri (30-5) Kim Anderson 84-77 West Liberty Evansville, Ind. 2013 Drury (31-4) Steve Hesser 74-73 Metro State Atlanta, Ga. 2012 Western Washington (31-5) Brad Jackson 72-65 Montevallo Highland Heights, Ky. 2011 Bellarmine (33-2) Scott Davenport 71-68 BYU-Hawaii Springfield, Mass. 2010 Cal Poly Pomona (28-6) Greg Kamansky 65-53 Indiana (Pa.) Springfield, Mass. 2009 Findlay (36-0) Ron Niekamp 56-53 (ot) Cal Poly Pomona Springfield, Mass. 2008 Winona State (38-1) Mike Leaf 87-76 Augusta State Springfield, Mass. 2007 Barton (31-5) Ron Lievense 77-75 Winona State Springfield, Mass. 2006 Winona State (32-4) Mike Leaf 73-61 Virginia Union Springfield, Mass. 2005 Virginia Union (30-4) Dave Robbins 63-58 Bryant Grand Forks, N.D. 2004 Kennesaw State (35-4) Tony Ingle 84-59 Southern Indiana Bakersfield, Calif. 2003 Northeastern State (32-3) Larry Gipson 75-64 **Kentucky Wesleyan Lakeland, Fla. 2002 Metro State (29-6) Mike Dunlap 80-72 Kentucky Wesleyan Evansville, Ind. 2001 Kentucky Wesleyan (31-3) Ray Harper 72-63 Washburn Bakersfield, Calif. 2000 Metro State (33-4) Mike Dunlap 97-79 Kentucky Wesleyan Louisville, Ky. 1999 Kentucky Wesleyan (35-2) Ray Harper 75-60 Metro State Louisville, Ky. 1998 UC Davis (31-2) Bob Williams 83-77 Kentucky Wesleyan Louisville, Ky. 1997 Cal State Bakersfield (29-4) Pat Douglass 57-56 Northern Kentucky Louisville, Ky. 1996 Fort Hays State (34-0) Gary Garner 70-63 Northern Kentucky Louisville, Ky. 1995 Southern Indiana (29-4) Bruce Pearl 71-63 UC Riverside Louisville, Ky. 1994 Cal State Bakersfield (27-6) Pat Douglass 92-86 Southern Indiana Springfield, Mass. 1993 Cal State Bakersfield (33-0) Pat Douglass 85-72 Troy Springfield, Mass. 1992 Virginia Union (30-3) Dave Robbins 100-75 Bridgeport Springfield, Mass. 1991 North Alabama (29-4) Gary Elliot 79-72 Bridgeport Springfield, Mass. 1990 Kentucky Wesleyan (31-2) Wayne Chapman 93-79 Cal State Bakersfield Springfield, Mass. 1989 North Carolina Central (28-4) Michael Bernard 73-46 Southeast Missouri State Springfield, Mass. 1988 Massachusetts-Lowell (27-7) Don Doucette 75-72 Alaska Anchorage Springfield, Mass. 1987 Kentucky Wesleyan (28-5) Wayne Chapman 92-74 Gannon Springfield, Mass. 1986 Sacred Heart (30-4) Dave Bike 93-87 Southeast Missouri State Springfield, Mass. 1985 Jacksonville State (31-1) Bill Jones 74-73 South Dakota State Springfield, Mass. 1984 Central Missouri (29-3) Lynn Nance 81-77 Saint Augustine's Springfield, Mass. 1983 Wright State (18-4) Ralph Underhill 92-73 District of Columbia Springfield, Mass. 1982 District of Columbia (25-5) Wil Jones 73-63 Florida Southern Springfield, Mass. 1981 Florida Southern (24-8) Hal Wissel 73-68 Mount Saint Mary's Springfield, Mass. 1980 Virginia Union (26-4) Dave Robbins 80-74 SUNYIT Springfield, Mass. 1979 North Alabama (22-9) Bill Jones 64-50 Green Bay Springfield, Mo. 1978 Cheyney (26-2) John Chaney 47-40 Green Bay Springfield, Mo. 1977 Chattanooga (27-5) Ron Shumate 71-62 Randolph-Macon Springfield, Mass. 1976 Puget Sound (27-7) Don Zech 83-74 Chattanooga Evansville, Ind. 1975 Old Dominion (25-6) Sonny Allen 76-74 New Orleans Evansville, Ind. 1974 Morgan State (28-5) Nathaniel Frazier 67-52 Missouri State Evansville, Ind. 1973 Kentucky Wesleyan (24-6) Bob Jones 78-76 (ot) Tennessee State Evansville, Ind. 1972 Roanoke (28-4) Charles Moir 84-72 Akron Evansville, Ind. 1971 Evansville (22-8) Arad McCutchan 97-82 Old Dominion Evansville, Ind. 1970 Philadelphia University (29-2) Herb Magee 76-65 Tennessee State Evansville, Ind. 1969 Kentucky Wesleyan (25-5) Bob Daniels 75-71 Missouri State Evansville, Ind. 1968 Kentucky Wesleyan (28-3) Bob Daniels 63-52 Indiana State Evansville, Ind. 1967 Winston-Salem (30-2) C.E. Gaines 77-74 Missouri State Evansville, Ind. 1966 Kentucky Wesleyan (24-6) Guy Strong 54-51 Southern Illinois Evansville, Ind. 1965 Evansville (29-0) Arad McCutchan 85-82 (ot) Southern Illinois Evansville, Ind. 1964 Evansville (26-3) Arad McCutchan 72-59 Akron Evansville, Ind. 1963 South Dakota State (22-5) Jim Iverson 44-42 Wittenberg Evansville, Ind. 1962 Mount Saint Mary's (24-6) James Phelan 58-57 (ot) Sacramento State Evansville, Ind. 1961 Wittenberg (25-4) Ray Mears 42-38 Southeast Missouri State Evansville, Ind. 1960 Evansville (25-4) Arad McCutchan 90-69 Chapman Evansville, Ind. 1959 Evansville (21-6) Arad McCutchan 83-67 Missouri State Evansville, Ind. 1958 South Dakota (22-5) Duane Clodfelter 75-53 Saint Michael's Evansville, Ind. 1957 Wheaton (Ill.) (28-1) Lee Pfund 89-65 Kentucky Wesleyan Evansville, Ind.

**Student-athletes declared ineligible