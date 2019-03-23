DII men's basketball championship: How to watch the DII Men's Elite Eight

The 2019 DII men's basketball championship heads to The Ford Center in Evansville, Indiana for the national quarterfinals to be played from March 27-30. Here's how you can watch and follow the DII Men's Elite Eight.
All four games of the national quarterfinals can be streamed live right here on NCAA.com starting at 1 p.m. ET on March 27. The national semifinals move to CBS Sports Network on March 28 and the championship game is on CBS on March 30.
|Game
|Teams
|Watch
|TIME (ET)
|3/27
|1
|No. 4 Nova Southeastern vs. No. 5 St. Anselm
|Stream | Stats
|1 p.m.
|2
|No. 1 Northwest Missouri State vs. No. 8 Mercyhurst
|Stream | Stats
|3:30 p.m.
|3
|No. 2 West Texas A&M vs. No. 7 Southern Indiana
|Stream | Stats
|7 p.m.
|4
|No. 3 Queens (NC) vs. No. 6 Point Loma
|Stream | Stats
|9:30 p.m.
|3/28
|5
|Winner of Game 1 vs. Winner of Game 2
|CBS Sports | Stats | Highlights
|7 p.m.
|6
|Winner of Game 3 vs. Winner of Game 4
|CBS Sports | Stats | Highlights
|9:30 p.m.
|3/30
|7
|Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6
|CBS | Stats | Highlights
|3 p.m.
We'll also be live blogging courtside, bringing you updates as they happen with instant analysis, stats, and scores. You can follow the live blog for every game right here.
Northwest Missouri State enters the DII Men's Elite Eight undefeated. The Bearcats are looking to become just the fifth team to run the table. Here's the complete history of DII men's basketball champions:
|YEAR
|CHAMPION (RECORD)
|COACH
|SCORE
|RUNNER-UP
|SITE
|2018
|Ferris State (38-1)
|Andy Bronkema
|71-69
|Northern State
|Sioux Falls, S.D.
|2017
|Northwest Missouri St. (35-1)
|Ben McCollum
|71-61
|Fairmont State
|Sioux Falls, S.D.
|2016
|Augustana [S.D.] (34-2)
|Tom Billeter
|90-81
|Lincoln Memorial
|Frisco, Tex.
|2015
|Florida Southern (36-1)
|Linc Darner
|77-62
|Indiana (Pa.)
|Evansville, Ind.
|2014
|Central Missouri (30-5)
|Kim Anderson
|84-77
|West Liberty
|Evansville, Ind.
|2013
|Drury (31-4)
|Steve Hesser
|74-73
|Metro State
|Atlanta, Ga.
|2012
|Western Washington (31-5)
|Brad Jackson
|72-65
|Montevallo
|Highland Heights, Ky.
|2011
|Bellarmine (33-2)
|Scott Davenport
|71-68
|BYU-Hawaii
|Springfield, Mass.
|2010
|Cal Poly Pomona (28-6)
|Greg Kamansky
|65-53
|Indiana (Pa.)
|Springfield, Mass.
|2009
|Findlay (36-0)
|Ron Niekamp
|56-53 (ot)
|Cal Poly Pomona
|Springfield, Mass.
|2008
|Winona State (38-1)
|Mike Leaf
|87-76
|Augusta State
|Springfield, Mass.
|2007
|Barton (31-5)
|Ron Lievense
|77-75
|Winona State
|Springfield, Mass.
|2006
|Winona State (32-4)
|Mike Leaf
|73-61
|Virginia Union
|Springfield, Mass.
|2005
|Virginia Union (30-4)
|Dave Robbins
|63-58
|Bryant
|Grand Forks, N.D.
|2004
|Kennesaw State (35-4)
|Tony Ingle
|84-59
|Southern Indiana
|Bakersfield, Calif.
|2003
|Northeastern State (32-3)
|Larry Gipson
|75-64
|**Kentucky Wesleyan
|Lakeland, Fla.
|2002
|Metro State (29-6)
|Mike Dunlap
|80-72
|Kentucky Wesleyan
|Evansville, Ind.
|2001
|Kentucky Wesleyan (31-3)
|Ray Harper
|72-63
|Washburn
|Bakersfield, Calif.
|2000
|Metro State (33-4)
|Mike Dunlap
|97-79
|Kentucky Wesleyan
|Louisville, Ky.
|1999
|Kentucky Wesleyan (35-2)
|Ray Harper
|75-60
|Metro State
|Louisville, Ky.
|1998
|UC Davis (31-2)
|Bob Williams
|83-77
|Kentucky Wesleyan
|Louisville, Ky.
|1997
|Cal State Bakersfield (29-4)
|Pat Douglass
|57-56
|Northern Kentucky
|Louisville, Ky.
|1996
|Fort Hays State (34-0)
|Gary Garner
|70-63
|Northern Kentucky
|Louisville, Ky.
|1995
|Southern Indiana (29-4)
|Bruce Pearl
|71-63
|UC Riverside
|Louisville, Ky.
|1994
|Cal State Bakersfield (27-6)
|Pat Douglass
|92-86
|Southern Indiana
|Springfield, Mass.
|1993
|Cal State Bakersfield (33-0)
|Pat Douglass
|85-72
|Troy
|Springfield, Mass.
|1992
|Virginia Union (30-3)
|Dave Robbins
|100-75
|Bridgeport
|Springfield, Mass.
|1991
|North Alabama (29-4)
|Gary Elliot
|79-72
|Bridgeport
|Springfield, Mass.
|1990
|Kentucky Wesleyan (31-2)
|Wayne Chapman
|93-79
|Cal State Bakersfield
|Springfield, Mass.
|1989
|North Carolina Central (28-4)
|Michael Bernard
|73-46
|Southeast Missouri State
|Springfield, Mass.
|1988
|Massachusetts-Lowell (27-7)
|Don Doucette
|75-72
|Alaska Anchorage
|Springfield, Mass.
|1987
|Kentucky Wesleyan (28-5)
|Wayne Chapman
|92-74
|Gannon
|Springfield, Mass.
|1986
|Sacred Heart (30-4)
|Dave Bike
|93-87
|Southeast Missouri State
|Springfield, Mass.
|1985
|Jacksonville State (31-1)
|Bill Jones
|74-73
|South Dakota State
|Springfield, Mass.
|1984
|Central Missouri (29-3)
|Lynn Nance
|81-77
|Saint Augustine's
|Springfield, Mass.
|1983
|Wright State (18-4)
|Ralph Underhill
|92-73
|District of Columbia
|Springfield, Mass.
|1982
|District of Columbia (25-5)
|Wil Jones
|73-63
|Florida Southern
|Springfield, Mass.
|1981
|Florida Southern (24-8)
|Hal Wissel
|73-68
|Mount Saint Mary's
|Springfield, Mass.
|1980
|Virginia Union (26-4)
|Dave Robbins
|80-74
|SUNYIT
|Springfield, Mass.
|1979
|North Alabama (22-9)
|Bill Jones
|64-50
|Green Bay
|Springfield, Mo.
|1978
|Cheyney (26-2)
|John Chaney
|47-40
|Green Bay
|Springfield, Mo.
|1977
|Chattanooga (27-5)
|Ron Shumate
|71-62
|Randolph-Macon
|Springfield, Mass.
|1976
|Puget Sound (27-7)
|Don Zech
|83-74
|Chattanooga
|Evansville, Ind.
|1975
|Old Dominion (25-6)
|Sonny Allen
|76-74
|New Orleans
|Evansville, Ind.
|1974
|Morgan State (28-5)
|Nathaniel Frazier
|67-52
|Missouri State
|Evansville, Ind.
|1973
|Kentucky Wesleyan (24-6)
|Bob Jones
|78-76 (ot)
|Tennessee State
|Evansville, Ind.
|1972
|Roanoke (28-4)
|Charles Moir
|84-72
|Akron
|Evansville, Ind.
|1971
|Evansville (22-8)
|Arad McCutchan
|97-82
|Old Dominion
|Evansville, Ind.
|1970
|Philadelphia University (29-2)
|Herb Magee
|76-65
|Tennessee State
|Evansville, Ind.
|1969
|Kentucky Wesleyan (25-5)
|Bob Daniels
|75-71
|Missouri State
|Evansville, Ind.
|1968
|Kentucky Wesleyan (28-3)
|Bob Daniels
|63-52
|Indiana State
|Evansville, Ind.
|1967
|Winston-Salem (30-2)
|C.E. Gaines
|77-74
|Missouri State
|Evansville, Ind.
|1966
|Kentucky Wesleyan (24-6)
|Guy Strong
|54-51
|Southern Illinois
|Evansville, Ind.
|1965
|Evansville (29-0)
|Arad McCutchan
|85-82 (ot)
|Southern Illinois
|Evansville, Ind.
|1964
|Evansville (26-3)
|Arad McCutchan
|72-59
|Akron
|Evansville, Ind.
|1963
|South Dakota State (22-5)
|Jim Iverson
|44-42
|Wittenberg
|Evansville, Ind.
|1962
|Mount Saint Mary's (24-6)
|James Phelan
|58-57 (ot)
|Sacramento State
|Evansville, Ind.
|1961
|Wittenberg (25-4)
|Ray Mears
|42-38
|Southeast Missouri State
|Evansville, Ind.
|1960
|Evansville (25-4)
|Arad McCutchan
|90-69
|Chapman
|Evansville, Ind.
|1959
|Evansville (21-6)
|Arad McCutchan
|83-67
|Missouri State
|Evansville, Ind.
|1958
|South Dakota (22-5)
|Duane Clodfelter
|75-53
|Saint Michael's
|Evansville, Ind.
|1957
|Wheaton (Ill.) (28-1)
|Lee Pfund
|89-65
|Kentucky Wesleyan
|Evansville, Ind.
**Student-athletes declared ineligible