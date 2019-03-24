TRENDING:

NCAA.com | March 25, 2019

2019 NCAA tournament: Bracket, schedule, scores, updates for Sunday games

Watch the ending of UCF vs Duke

The 2019 NCAA tournament continued Sunday, March 24. No. 1 Duke survived to beat No. 9 UCF to advance to the Sweet 16. The official March Madness bracket, scores and schedule are below.

Click or tap right here to open up a printable version of the March Madness bracket pictured below in a new tab or window. You can print the bracket in landscape or horizontal mode. Here is a .JPG of the 2019 NCAA bracket if you'd like a copy in that format:

2019 NCAA tournament bracket

Click or tap here for a printable bracket.

The 2019 NCAA tournament bracket is set for the Sweet 16.

2019 NCAA tournament: Schedule, scores

March Madness 2019 dates, schedule, live streams and TV networks
Game Livestream Time (ET) TV Site
Sweet 16, Thursday, March 28        
Florida State vs. Gonzaga March Madness Live 7:09 pm CBS Anaheim, CA
Purdue vs. Tennessee March Madness Live 7:29 pm TBS Louisville, KY
Texas Tech vs. Michigan March Madness Live 9:39 pm CBS Anaheim, CA
Oregon vs. Virginia March Madness Live 9:57 pm TBS Louisville, KY
Sweet 16, Friday, March 29        
LSU vs. Michigan State March Madness Live 7:09 pm CBS Washington, D.C.
Auburn vs. North Carolina March Madness Live 7:29 pm TBS Kansas City, MO
Virginia Tech vs. Duke March Madness Live 9:39 pm CBS Washington, D.C.
Houston vs. Kentucky March Madness Live 9:57 pm TBS Kansas City, MO
Saturday, March 30        
West Regional Final March Madness Live 6:00 pm or 8:30 pm TBS Anaheim, CA
South Regional Final March Madness Live 6:00 pm or 8:30 pm TBS Louisville, KY
Sunday, March 31        
East Regional Final March Madness Live 2:00 pm or 4:55 pm CBS Washington, D.C.
Midwest Regional Final March Madness Live 2:00 pm or 4:55 pm CBS Kansas City, MO
Saturday, April 6        
Final Four March Madness Live 6:00 pm CBS Minneapolis, MN
Final Four March Madness Live 8:30 pm CBS Minneapolis, MN
Monday, April 8        
National Championship March Madness Live 9:00 pm CBS Minneapolis, MN
March Madness 2019, so far        
First Four, Tuesday, March 19        
Fairleigh Dickinson 82, Prairie View A&M 76 March Madness Live 6:30 pm truTV Dayton, OH
Belmont 81, Temple 70  March Madness Live 9:00 pm TruTV Dayton, OH
First Four, Wednesday, March 20        
North Dakota State 78, NC Central 74 March Madness Live  6:30 pm truTV Dayton, OH
Arizona State 74, St. John's 65 March Madness Live 9:00 pm truTV Dayton, OH
First round, Thursday, March 21        
Minnesota 86, Louisville 76 March Madness Live 12:15 pm CBS Des Moines, IA
LSU 79, Yale 74 March Madness Live 12:40 pm truTV Jacksonville, FL
Auburn 78, New Mexico State 77 March Madness Live  1:30 pm TNT Salt Lake City, UT
Florida State 76, Vermont 69 March Madness Live 2:00 pm TBS Hartford, CT
Michigan State 76, Bradley 65 March Madness Live  2:45 pm CBS Des Moines, IA
Maryland 79, Belmont 77 March Madness Live 3:10 pm truTV Jacksonville, FL
Kansas 87, Northeastern 53 March Madness Live 4:00 pm TNT Salt Lake City, UT
Murray State 83, Marquette 64 March Madness Live 4:30 pm TBS Hartford, CT
Florida 70, Nevada 61 March Madness Live 6:50 pm TNT Des Moines, IA
Kentucky 79, Abilene Christian 44 March Madness Live 7:10 pm CBS Jacksonville, FL
Villanova 61, Saint Mary's 57 March Madness Live 7:20 pm TBS Hartford, CT
Gonzaga 87, Fairleigh Dickinson 49 March Madness Live 7:27 pm truTV Salt Lake City, UT
Michigan 74, Montana 55 March Madness Live 9:20 pm TNT Des Moines, IA
Wofford 84, Seton Hall 68 March Madness Live 9:40 pm CBS Jacksonville, FL
Purdue 61, Old Dominion 48 March Madness Live 9:50 pm TBS Hartford, CT
Baylor 78, Syracuse 69 March Madness Live 9:57 pm truTV Salt Lake City, UT
First round, Friday, March 22        
Iowa 79, Cincinnati 72  March Madness Live 12:15 pm CBS Columbus, OH
Oklahoma 95, Mississippi 72 March Madness Live 12:40 pm truTV Columbia, SC
Texas Tech 72, Northern Kentucky 57 March Madness Live 1:30 pm TNT Tulsa, OK
UC Irvine 70, Kansas State 64 March Madness Live 2:00 pm  TBS San Jose, CA
Tennessee 77, Colgate 70 March Madness Live 2:45 pm CBS Columbus, OH
Virginia 71, Gardner-Webb 56 March Madness Live 3:10 pm truTV Columbia, SC
Buffalo 91, Arizona State 74 March Madness Live 4:00 pm TNT Tulsa, OK
Oregon 72, Wisconsin 54 March Madness Live 4:30 pm TBS San Jose, CA
Washington 78, Utah State 61 March Madness Live 6:50 pm TNT Columbus, OH
Duke 85, North Dakota State 62 March Madness Live 7:10 pm CBS Columbia, SC
Houston 84, Georgia State 55 March Madness Live 7:20 pm TBS Tulsa, OK 
Liberty 80, Mississippi State 76 March Madness Live 7:27 pm truTV San Jose, CA
North Carolina 88, Iona 73 March Madness Live 9:20 pm TNT Columbus, OH
UCF 73, VCU 58 March Madness Live 9:40 pm CBS Columbia, SC
Ohio State 62, Iowa State 59 March Madness Live 9:50 pm TBS Tulsa, OK
Virginia Tech 66, Saint Louis 52 March Madness Live  9:57 pm truTV San Jose, CA
Second round, Saturday, March 23        
LSU 69, Maryland 67 March Madness Live 12:10 pm CBS Jacksonville, FL
Kentucky 62, Wofford 56 March Madness Live 2:40 pm CBS Jacksonville, FL
Michigan 64, Florida 49 March Madness Live 5:15 pm CBS Des Moines, IA
Florida State 90, Murray State 62 March Madness Live 6:10 pm TNT Hartford, CT
Gonzaga 83, Baylor 71 March Madness Live 7:10 pm TBS Salt Lake City, UT
Michigan State 70, Minnesota 50 March Madness Live 7:45 pm CBS Des Moines, IA
Purdue 87, Villanova 61 March Madness Live 8:40 pm TNT Hartford, CT
Auburn 89, Kansas 75 March Madness Live 9:40 pm TBS Salt Lake City, UT
Second round, Sunday, March 24        
Tennessee 83, Iowa 77 (OT) March Madness Live 12:10 pm CBS Columbus, OH
North Carolina 81, Washington 59 March Madness Live 2:40 pm CBS Columbus, OH
Duke 77, UCF 76 March Madness Live 5:25 pm CBS Columbia, SC
Texas Tech 78, Buffalo 58 March Madness Live 6:10 pm TNT Tulsa, OK
Virginia Tech 67, Liberty 58 March Madness Live 7:10 pm TBS San Jose, CA
Virginia 63, Oklahoma 51 March Madness Live 7:45 pm truTV Columbia, SC
Houston 74, Ohio State 59 March Madness Live 8:40 pm TNT Tulsa, OK
Oregon 73, UC Irvine 54 March Madness Live 9:40 pm TBS San Jose, CA

2019 NCAA tournament: Teams

Here is the complete list of teams in the tournament. They are listed in alphabetical order:

Abilene Christian

Arizona State

Auburn

Baylor

Belmont

Bradley

Buffalo

Cincinnati

Colgate

Duke

Fairleigh Dickinson

Florida

Florida State

Gardner-Webb

Georgia State

Gonzaga

Houston

Iona

Iowa

Iowa State

Kansas

Kansas State

Kentucky

Liberty

Louisville

LSU

Marquette

Maryland

Michigan

Michigan State

Minnesota

Mississippi State

Montana

Murray State

Nevada

New Mexico State

North Carolina

North Carolina Central

North Dakota State

Northeastern

Northern Kentucky

Ohio State

Oklahoma

Old Dominion

Ole Miss

Oregon

Prairie View A&M

Purdue

Saint Louis

Seton Hall

St. John’s

St. Mary’s

Syracuse

Temple

Tennessee

Texas Tech

UC Irvine

UCF

Utah State

VCU

Vermont

Villanova

Virginia

Virginia Tech

Washington

Wisconsin

Wofford

Yale

Who won the first March Madness?

The inaugural tournament had just eight teams, and saw Oregon beat Ohio State 46-33 for the title in 1939:.

Who has won every NCAA tournament?

In the 80 years since the tournament’s inception, 35 different teams have won a championship, but no team has won more than UCLA, which has 11, 10 of which came a span of 12 years from 1964 to 1975.

Here is the list of every men’s basketball national championship since the NCAA tournament first started in 1939:

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2018 Villanova (36-4) Jay Wright 79-62 Michigan San Antonio, Tex.
2017 North Carolina (33-7) Roy Williams 71-65 Gonzaga Phoenix, Ariz.
2016 Villanova (35-5) Jay Wright 77-74 North Carolina Houston, Texas
2015 Duke (35-4) Mike Krzyzewski 68-63 Wisconsin Indianapolis, Ind.
2014 Connecticut (32-8) Kevin Ollie 60-54 Kentucky Arlington, Texas
2013 Louisville (35-5)* Rick Pitino 82-76 Michigan Atlanta, Ga.
2012 Kentucky (38-2) John Calipari 67-59 Kansas New Orleans, La.
2011 Connecticut (32-9) Jim Calhoun 53-41 Butler Houston, Texas
2010 Duke (35-5) Mike Krzyzewski 61-59 Butler Indianapolis, Ind.
2009 North Carolina (34-4) Roy Williams 89-72 Michigan State Detroit, Mich.
2008 Kansas (37-3) Bill Self 75-68 (OT) Memphis San Antonio, Texas
2007 Florida (35-5) Billy Donovan 84-75 Ohio State Atlanta, Ga.
2006 Florida (33-6) Billy Donovan 73-57 UCLA Indianapolis, Ind.
2005 North Carolina (33-4) Roy Williams 75-70 Illinois St. Louis, Mo.
2004 Connecticut (33-6) Jim Calhoun 82-73 Georgia Tech San Antonio, Texas
2003 Syracuse (30-5) Jim Boeheim 81-78 Kansas New Orleans, La.
2002 Maryland (32-4) Gary Williams 64-52 Indiana Atlanta, Ga.
2001 Duke (35-4) Mike Krzyzewski 82-72 Arizona Minneapolis, Minn.
2000 Michigan State (32-7) Tom Izzo 89-76 Florida Indianapolis, Ind.
1999 Connecticut (34-2) Jim Calhoun 77-74 Duke St. Petersburg, Fla.
1998 Kentucky (35-4) Tubby Smith 78-69 Utah San Antonio, Texas
1997 Arizona (25-9) Lute Olson 84-79 (OT) Kentucky Indianapolis, Ind.
1996 Kentucky (34-2) Rick Pitino 76-67 Syracuse East Rutherford, N.J.
1995 UCLA (31-2) Jim Harrick 89-78 Arkansas Seattle, Wash.
1994 Arkansas (31-3) Nolan Richardson 76-72 Duke Charlotte, N.C.
1993 North Carolina (34-4) Dean Smith 77-71 Michigan New Orleans, La.
1992 Duke (34-2) Mike Krzyzewski 71-51 Michigan Minneapolis, Minn.
1991 Duke (32-7) Mike Krzyzewski 72-65 Kansas Indianapolis, Ind.
1990 UNLV (35-5) Jerry Tarkanian 103-73 Duke Denver, Colo.
1989 Michigan (30-7) Steve Fisher 80-79 (OT) Seton Hall Seattle, Wash.
1988 Kansas (27-11) Larry Brown 83-79 Oklahoma Kansas City, Mo.
1987 Indiana (30-4) Bob Knight 74-73 Syracuse New Orleans, La.
1986 Louisville (32-7) Denny Crum 72-69 Duke Dallas, Texas
1985 Villanova (25-10) Rollie Massimino 66-64 Georgetown Lexington, Ky,
1984 Georgetown (34-3) John Thompson 84-75 Houston Seattle, Wash.
1983 North Carolina State (26-10) Jim Valvano 54-52 Houston Albuquerque, N.M.
1982 North Carolina (32-2) Dean Smith 63-62 Georgetown New Orleans, La.
1981 Indiana (26-9) Bob Knight 63-50 North Carolina Philadelphia, Pa.
1980 Louisville (33-3) Denny Crum 59-54 UCLA Indianapolis, Ind.
1979 Michigan State (26-6) Jud Heathcote 75-64 Indiana State Salt Lake City, Utah
1978 Kentucky (30-2) Joe Hall 94-88 Duke St. Louis, Mo.
1977 Marquette (25-7) Al McGuire 67-59 North Carolina Atlanta, Ga.
1976 Indiana (32-0) Bob Knight 86-68 Michigan Philadelphia, Pa.
1975 UCLA (28-3) John Wooden 92-85 Kentucky San Diego, Calif.
1974 North Carolina State (30-1) Norm Sloan 76-64 Marquette Greensboro, N.C.
1973 UCLA (30-0) John Wooden 87-66 Memphis State St. Louis, Mo.
1972 UCLA (30-0) John Wooden 81-76 Florida State Los Angeles, Calif.
1971 UCLA (29-1) John Wooden 68-62 Villanova Houston, Texas
1970 UCLA (28-2) John Wooden 80-69 Jacksonville College Park, Md.
1969 UCLA (29-1) John Wooden 92-72 Purdue Louisville, Ky.
1968 UCLA (29-1) John Wooden 78-55 North Carolina Los Angeles, Calif.
1967 UCLA (30-0) John Wooden 79-64 Dayton Louisville, Ky.
1966 UTEP (28-1) Don Haskins 72-65 Kentucky College Park, Md.
1965 UCLA (28-2) John Wooden 91-80 Michigan Portland, Ore.
1964 UCLA (30-0) John Wooden 98-83 Duke Kansas City, Mo.
1963 Loyola (Ill.) (29-2) George Ireland 60-58 (OT) Cincinnati Louisville, Ky.
1962 Cincinnati (29-2) Ed Jucker 71-59 Ohio State Louisville, Ky.
1961 Cincinnati (27-3) Ed Jucker 70-65 (OT) Ohio State Kansas City, Mo.
1960 Ohio State (25-3) Fred Taylor 75-55 California Daly City, Calif.
1959 California (25-4) Pete Newell 71-70 West Virginia Louisville, Ky.
1958 Kentucky (23-6) Adolph Rupp 84-72 Seattle Louisville, Ky.
1957 North Carolina (32-0) Frank McGuire 54-53 (3OT) Kansas Kansas City, Mo.
1956 San Francisco (29-0) Phil Woolpert 83-71 Iowa Evanston, Ill.
1955 San Francisco (28-1) Phil Woolpert 77-63 LaSalle Kansas City, Mo.
1954 La Salle (26-4) Ken Loeffler 92-76 Bradley Kansas City, Mo.
1953 Indiana (23-3) Branch McCracken 69-68 Kansas Kansas City, Mo.
1952 Kansas (28-3) Phog Allen 80-63 St. John's Seattle, Wash.
1951 Kentucky (32-2) Adolph Rupp 68-58 Kansas State Minneapolis, Minn.
1950 CCNY (24-5) Nat Holman 71-68 Bradley New York, N.Y.
1949 Kentucky (32-2) Adolph Rupp 46-36 Oklahoma A&M Seattle, Wash.
1948 Kentucky (36-3) Adolph Rupp 58-42 Baylor New York, N.Y.
1947 Holy Cross (27-3) Doggie Julian 58-47 Oklahoma New York, N.Y.
1946 Oklahoma State (31-2) Henry Iba 43-40 North Carolina New York, N.Y.
1945 Oklahoma State (27-4) Henry Iba 49-45 NYU New York, N.Y.
1944 Utah (21-4) Vadal Peterson 42-40 (OT) Dartmouth New York, N.Y.
1943 Wyoming (31-2) Everett Shelton 46-34 Georgetown New York, N.Y.
1942 Stanford (28-4) Everett Dean 53-38 Dartmouth Kansas City, Mo.
1941 Wisconsin (20-3) Bud Foster 39-34 Washington State Kansas City, Mo.
1940 Indiana (20-3) Branch McCracken 60-42 Kansas Kansas City, Mo.
1939 Oregon (29-5) Howard Hobson 46-33 Ohio State Evanston, Ill.

*Louisville’s participation in the 2013 tournament was later vacated by the Committee on Infractions.

What were the most memorable championship games in March Madness history?

Some recent classics include the 1989 title game, when No. 3 Michigan defeated No. 3 Seton Hall, 70-69 in overtime and the 2016 national title game when Villanova beat North Carolina, 77-74, on a shot at the buzzer by Kris Jenkins.

You can read more about classic NCAA games here and watch them all on NCAA on Demand on YouTube.

How are March Madness teams selected?

There are two ways that a team can earn a bid to the NCAA tournament. The 32 Division I conferences all receive an automatic bid, which they each award to the team that wins the postseason conference tournament. Regardless of how a team performed during the regular season, if they are eligible for postseason play and win their conference tournament, they receive a bid to the NCAA tournament. These teams are known as automatic qualifiers.

The second avenue for an invitation is an at-large bid. The selection committee (more on them in a second) convenes on Selection Sunday, after all regular season and conference tournament games are played, and decides which 36 teams that are not automatic qualifiers have the pedigree to earn an invitation to the tournament.

Who is on the March Madness Selection Committee? 

School and conference administrators are nominated by their conference. Those who are selected serve five-year terms and represent a cross-section of the Division I membership. 

Currently, the chair of the committee is Bernard Muir, the director of athletics at Stanford. 

Here are the rest of the committee members: 

  • Mitch Barnhart, director of athletics, University of Kentucky 
  • Tom Burnett, commissioner, Southland Conference 
  • Janet Cone, director of athletics, University of North Carolina Asheville 
  • Bernadette McGlade, commissioner, Atlantic 10 Conference 
  • Michael O’Brien, vice president and director of athletics, University of Toledo 
  • Jim Phillips, vice president for athletics and recreation, Northwestern University 
  • Chris Reynolds, vice president for intercollegiate athletics, Bradley University 
  • Craig Thompson, commissioner, Mountain West Conference 
  • Kevin White, director of athletics, Duke University 

What is the importance of seeding?

The NCAA men’s basketball tournament is made up of 68 teams. On Selection Sunday, before any tournament game is played, those teams are ranked 1 through 68 by the Selection Committee, with the best team in college basketball — based on regular season and conference tournament performance — sitting at No. 1. Four of those teams are eliminated in the opening round of the tournament (known as the First Four), leaving us with a field of 64 for the first round.

Those 64 teams are split into four regions of 16 teams each, with each team being ranked 1 through 16. That ranking is the team’s seed. 

In order to reward better teams, first-round matchups are determined by pitting the top team in the region against the bottom team (No. 1 vs. No. 16). Then the next highest vs. the next lowest (No. 2 vs. No. 15), and so on. In theory, this means that the 1 seeds have the easiest opening matchup in the bracket.