NCAA tournament game times and commentator teams for regional semifinals

CBS Sports and Turner Sports announce tip times and commentator teams for the Regional Semifinals of the 2019 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship on Thursday, March 28, and Friday, March 29 (7 p.m.-Midnight ET, both days), with all remaining games available in their entirety across CBS and TBS, in addition to NCAA March Madness Live. Exclusive live coverage will begin on TBS both days with Infiniti NCAA Tip-Off at 6 p.m. and will conclude with Inside March Madness presented by Buick following the network’s second game.

Following are the tip times and commentator assignments for Thursday and Friday’s Regional Semifinal games. Game matchups for Saturday’s Regional Finals – beginning at 6 p.m. on TBS – will be announced on Thursday after the conclusion of the night’s games. Sunday’s Regional Finals – beginning at 2 p.m. on CBS – will be announced on Friday after the conclusion of the night’s games.

This year’s NCAA Final Four National Semifinals on Saturday, April 6, along with the National Championship on Monday, April 8, will air on CBS.

Regional Semifinals – Thursday, March 28 (7 p.m.-Midnight ET) Tip (ET) Network Site Game Play-by-Play/Analyst//Reporter 7:09 p.m. CBS Anaheim I (4) Florida St. vs. (1) Gonzaga Kevin Harlan / Reggie Miller / Dan Bonner / Dana Jacobson 7:29 p.m. TBS Louisville I (3) Purdue vs. (2) Tennessee Brian Anderson / Chris Webber // Allie LaForce After conc. I CBS Anaheim II (3) Texas Tech vs. (2) Michigan Harlan / Miller / Bonner / Jacobson After conc. I TBS Louisville II (12) Oregon vs. (1) Virginia Anderson / Webber // LaForce Regional Semifinals – Friday, March 29 (7 p.m.-Midnight) Tip (ET) Network Site Game Play-by-Play/Analyst//Reporter 7:09 p.m. CBS Washington D.C. I (3) LSU vs. (2) Michigan St. Jim Nantz / Grant Hill / Bill Raftery // Tracy Wolfson 7:29 p.m. TBS Kansas City I (5) Auburn vs. (1) North Carolina Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl After conc. I CBS Washington D.C. II (4) Virginia Tech vs. (1) Duke Nantz / Hill / Raftery // Wolfson After conc. I TBS Kansas City II (3) Houston vs. (2) Kentucky Eagle / Spanarkel // Erdahl

