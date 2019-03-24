TRENDING:

How UCF almost beat Duke

The last perfect bracket

DI women's basketball continues Monday

DI men's ice hockey bracket announced

basketball-men-d1 flag

Shannon Scovel | NCAA.com | March 24, 2019

This was the world's reaction to Duke almost losing to UCF in the second round of the NCAA tournament

Duke Blue Devils vs. UCF Knights: Game Highlights

For a few seconds, as the clock ticked down in the second-round game between UCF and Duke, the Knights threatened to upset 39.2 percent of the world's brackets. The Blue Devils spurred stress in every fan picking Duke as a national champion, and they threatened to ruin the remaining perfect brackets left in the country. They nearly lost it. 

UCF's BJ Taylor put his team ahead by three with less than a minute to go, and the Knights clung to a 76-73 lead as seconds passed. Zion Williamson, in typical hero fashion, raced down the court, looking for the three. He shot for the tie...and missed. Javin DeLaurier couldn't find the net after his offensive rebound, and Duke trailed by three with 15 seconds to play. Could they save the brackets? 

BRACKETOLOGY: Duke is the team the world picked to win the NCAA tournament

Williamson, after missing his three just seconds earlier, drove through the lane and fought for his basket and the free throw. Duke trailed by one. The freshman stepped up to the line and missed. But there was Barrett, his freshman phenom teammate, ready with the assist and the win.  The two Blue Devils came together again, put the winning play together and sent fans into a frenzy after the 77-76 victory.  

The game put an a wild twist on Duke's journey to the Sweet 16, but after a battle, the Blue Devils move on. The Knights will head back to Orlando with their tournament journey over, but UCF senior Tacko Fall will still end his collegiate career as a fan favorite. 

This is the Madness that March brings every year, and this year is no exception.