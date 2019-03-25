TRENDING:

How UCF almost beat Duke

The last perfect bracket

DI women's basketball continues Monday

DI men's ice hockey bracket announced

basketball-men-d1 flag

Joe Boozell | NCAA.com | March 25, 2019

College basketball game times, TV schedule

Check out the best bombs from week one of March Madness

Here is the college basketball TV schedule and live stream information for the next round of the 2019 NCAA men's basketball tournament and the NIT.

*All times Eastern

Monday, March 25

Norfolk State at Colorado, 9 p.m., ESPN2

Tuesday, March 26

Wichita State at Indiana, 7 p.m., ESPN
Creighton at TCU, 9 p.m., ESPN

Thursday, March 28

Links lead to live streams for each game:

Gonzaga vs. Florida State, 7:09 p.m., CBS
Tennessee vs. Purdue, 7:29 p.m., TBS
Michigan vs. Texas Tech, 9:39 p.m., CBS
Virginia vs. Oregon, 9:57 p.m., TBS

Friday, March 29

Michigan State vs. LSU, 7:09 p.m., CBS
North Carolina vs. Auburn, 7:29 p.m., TBS
Duke vs. Virginia Tech, 9:39 p.m., CBS
Kentucky vs. Houston, 9:57 p.m., TBS

 

 

 