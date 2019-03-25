College basketball game times, TV schedule

Here is the college basketball TV schedule and live stream information for the next round of the 2019 NCAA men's basketball tournament and the NIT.
*All times Eastern
Monday, March 25
Norfolk State at Colorado, 9 p.m., ESPN2
Tuesday, March 26
Wichita State at Indiana, 7 p.m., ESPN
Creighton at TCU, 9 p.m., ESPN
Thursday, March 28
Links lead to live streams for each game:
Gonzaga vs. Florida State, 7:09 p.m., CBS
Tennessee vs. Purdue, 7:29 p.m., TBS
Michigan vs. Texas Tech, 9:39 p.m., CBS
Virginia vs. Oregon, 9:57 p.m., TBS
Friday, March 29
Michigan State vs. LSU, 7:09 p.m., CBS
North Carolina vs. Auburn, 7:29 p.m., TBS
Duke vs. Virginia Tech, 9:39 p.m., CBS
Kentucky vs. Houston, 9:57 p.m., TBS