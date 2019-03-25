March Madness 2019 schedule and livestream links

Here's the complete March Madness schedule for 2019, including live stream links and television info for every game on the way to the Final Four and NCAA championship game in Minneapolis.
The Sweet 16 begins Thursday.
|Game
|Livestream
|Time (ET)
|TV
|Site
|Sweet 16, Thursday, March 28
|Florida State vs. Gonzaga
|March Madness Live
|7:09 pm
|CBS
|Anaheim, CA
|Purdue vs. Tennessee
|March Madness Live
|7:29 pm
|TBS
|Louisville, KY
|Texas Tech vs. Michigan
|March Madness Live
|9:39 pm
|CBS
|Anaheim, CA
|Oregon vs. Virginia
|March Madness Live
|9:57 pm
|TBS
|Louisville, KY
|Sweet 16, Friday, March 29
|LSU vs. Michigan State
|March Madness Live
|7:09 pm
|CBS
|Washington, D.C.
|Auburn vs. North Carolina
|March Madness Live
|7:29 pm
|TBS
|Kansas City, MO
|Virginia Tech vs. Duke
|March Madness Live
|9:39 pm
|CBS
|Washington, D.C.
|Houston vs. Kentucky
|March Madness Live
|9:57 pm
|TBS
|Kansas City, MO
|Saturday, March 30
|West Regional Final
|March Madness Live
|6:00 pm or 8:30 pm
|TBS
|Anaheim, CA
|South Regional Final
|March Madness Live
|6:00 pm or 8:30 pm
|TBS
|Louisville, KY
|Sunday, March 31
|East Regional Final
|March Madness Live
|2:00 pm or 4:55 pm
|CBS
|Washington, D.C.
|Midwest Regional Final
|March Madness Live
|2:00 pm or 4:55 pm
|CBS
|Kansas City, MO
|Saturday, April 6
|Final Four
|March Madness Live
|6:00 pm
|CBS
|Minneapolis, MN
|Final Four
|March Madness Live
|8:30 pm
|CBS
|Minneapolis, MN
|Monday, April 8
|National Championship
|March Madness Live
|9:00 pm
|CBS
|Minneapolis, MN
|March Madness 2019, so far
|First Four, Tuesday, March 19
|Fairleigh Dickinson 82, Prairie View A&M 76
|March Madness Live
|6:30 pm
|truTV
|Dayton, OH
|Belmont 81, Temple 70
|March Madness Live
|9:00 pm
|TruTV
|Dayton, OH
|First Four, Wednesday, March 20
|North Dakota State 78, NC Central 74
|March Madness Live
|6:30 pm
|truTV
|Dayton, OH
|Arizona State 74, St. John's 65
|March Madness Live
|9:00 pm
|truTV
|Dayton, OH
|First round, Thursday, March 21
|Minnesota 86, Louisville 76
|March Madness Live
|12:15 pm
|CBS
|Des Moines, IA
|LSU 79, Yale 74
|March Madness Live
|12:40 pm
|truTV
|Jacksonville, FL
|Auburn 78, New Mexico State 77
|March Madness Live
|1:30 pm
|TNT
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Florida State 76, Vermont 69
|March Madness Live
|2:00 pm
|TBS
|Hartford, CT
|Michigan State 76, Bradley 65
|March Madness Live
|2:45 pm
|CBS
|Des Moines, IA
|Maryland 79, Belmont 77
|March Madness Live
|3:10 pm
|truTV
|Jacksonville, FL
|Kansas 87, Northeastern 53
|March Madness Live
|4:00 pm
|TNT
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Murray State 83, Marquette 64
|March Madness Live
|4:30 pm
|TBS
|Hartford, CT
|Florida 70, Nevada 61
|March Madness Live
|6:50 pm
|TNT
|Des Moines, IA
|Kentucky 79, Abilene Christian 44
|March Madness Live
|7:10 pm
|CBS
|Jacksonville, FL
|Villanova 61, Saint Mary's 57
|March Madness Live
|7:20 pm
|TBS
|Hartford, CT
|Gonzaga 87, Fairleigh Dickinson 49
|March Madness Live
|7:27 pm
|truTV
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Michigan 74, Montana 55
|March Madness Live
|9:20 pm
|TNT
|Des Moines, IA
|Wofford 84, Seton Hall 68
|March Madness Live
|9:40 pm
|CBS
|Jacksonville, FL
|Purdue 61, Old Dominion 48
|March Madness Live
|9:50 pm
|TBS
|Hartford, CT
|Baylor 78, Syracuse 69
|March Madness Live
|9:57 pm
|truTV
|Salt Lake City, UT
|First round, Friday, March 22
|Iowa 79, Cincinnati 72
|March Madness Live
|12:15 pm
|CBS
|Columbus, OH
|Oklahoma 95, Mississippi 72
|March Madness Live
|12:40 pm
|truTV
|Columbia, SC
|Texas Tech 72, Northern Kentucky 57
|March Madness Live
|1:30 pm
|TNT
|Tulsa, OK
|UC Irvine 70, Kansas State 64
|March Madness Live
|2:00 pm
|TBS
|San Jose, CA
|Tennessee 77, Colgate 70
|March Madness Live
|2:45 pm
|CBS
|Columbus, OH
|Virginia 71, Gardner-Webb 56
|March Madness Live
|3:10 pm
|truTV
|Columbia, SC
|Buffalo 91, Arizona State 74
|March Madness Live
|4:00 pm
|TNT
|Tulsa, OK
|Oregon 72, Wisconsin 54
|March Madness Live
|4:30 pm
|TBS
|San Jose, CA
|Washington 78, Utah State 61
|March Madness Live
|6:50 pm
|TNT
|Columbus, OH
|Duke 85, North Dakota State 62
|March Madness Live
|7:10 pm
|CBS
|Columbia, SC
|Houston 84, Georgia State 55
|March Madness Live
|7:20 pm
|TBS
|Tulsa, OK
|Liberty 80, Mississippi State 76
|March Madness Live
|7:27 pm
|truTV
|San Jose, CA
|North Carolina 88, Iona 73
|March Madness Live
|9:20 pm
|TNT
|Columbus, OH
|UCF 73, VCU 58
|March Madness Live
|9:40 pm
|CBS
|Columbia, SC
|Ohio State 62, Iowa State 59
|March Madness Live
|9:50 pm
|TBS
|Tulsa, OK
|Virginia Tech 66, Saint Louis 52
|March Madness Live
|9:57 pm
|truTV
|San Jose, CA
|Second round, Saturday, March 23
|LSU 69, Maryland 67
|March Madness Live
|12:10 pm
|CBS
|Jacksonville, FL
|Kentucky 62, Wofford 56
|March Madness Live
|2:40 pm
|CBS
|Jacksonville, FL
|Michigan 64, Florida 49
|March Madness Live
|5:15 pm
|CBS
|Des Moines, IA
|Florida State 90, Murray State 62
|March Madness Live
|6:10 pm
|TNT
|Hartford, CT
|Gonzaga 83, Baylor 71
|March Madness Live
|7:10 pm
|TBS
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Michigan State 70, Minnesota 50
|March Madness Live
|7:45 pm
|CBS
|Des Moines, IA
|Purdue 87, Villanova 61
|March Madness Live
|8:40 pm
|TNT
|Hartford, CT
|Auburn 89, Kansas 75
|March Madness Live
|9:40 pm
|TBS
|Salt Lake City, UT
|Second round, Sunday, March 24
|Tennessee 83, Iowa 77 (OT)
|March Madness Live
|12:10 pm
|CBS
|Columbus, OH
|North Carolina 81, Washington 59
|March Madness Live
|2:40 pm
|CBS
|Columbus, OH
|Duke 77, UCF 76
|March Madness Live
|5:25 pm
|CBS
|Columbia, SC
|Texas Tech 78, Buffalo 58
|March Madness Live
|6:10 pm
|TNT
|Tulsa, OK
|Virginia Tech 67, Liberty 58
|March Madness Live
|7:10 pm
|TBS
|San Jose, CA
|Virginia 63, Oklahoma 51
|March Madness Live
|7:45 pm
|truTV
|Columbia, SC
|Houston 74, Ohio State 59
|March Madness Live
|8:40 pm
|TNT
|Tulsa, OK
|Oregon 73, UC Irvine 54
|March Madness Live
|9:40 pm
|TBS
|San Jose, CA
The 68-team single-elimination tournament holds 67 games over 19 days, a jam-packed end to the season that aptly earned the nickname March Madness.
The NCAA tournament begs with Selection Sunday, when the selection committee announces all 68 tournament teams, and ends with the Final Four and championship game three weeks later.
Here are the future sites for the NCAA Division I men's basketball Final Four:
|Final Four Dates
|Site
|Facility
|April 4/6, 2020
|Atlanta, GA
|Mercedes-Benz Stadium
|April 3/5, 2021
|Indianapolis, IN
|Lucas Oil Stadium
|April 2/4, 2022
|New Orleans, LA
|Mercedes-Benz Superdome
