Joe Boozell | NCAA.com | March 27, 2019

College basketball game times, TV schedule

Gregg Nigl talks about his perfect bracket and predictions ahead of the Sweet 16

Here is the college basketball TV schedule and live stream information for the next round of the 2019 NCAA men's basketball tournament and the NIT.

*All times Eastern

Thursday, March 28

Links lead to live streams for each game:

Gonzaga vs. Florida State, 7:09 p.m., CBS
Tennessee vs. Purdue, 7:29 p.m., TBS
Michigan vs. Texas Tech, 9:39 p.m., CBS
Virginia vs. Oregon, 9:57 p.m., TBS

Friday, March 29

Michigan State vs. LSU, 7:09 p.m., CBS
North Carolina vs. Auburn, 7:29 p.m., TBS
Duke vs. Virginia Tech, 9:39 p.m., CBS
Kentucky vs. Houston, 9:57 p.m., TBS

 

 

 