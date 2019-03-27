DII men's basketball championship: Bracket, schedule, scores and live updates from the Elite Eight

SWEET 16:

EVANSVILLE, IN. — The national quarterfinals are in the books, and just four teams remain in the 2019 DII men's basketball championship from the Ford Center. The DII Men's Elite Eight began play on March 27 and will conclude on March 30. This is your spot for the bracket, streaming information, scores, and live updates and analysis from the opening tip to the final whistle.

BRACKET: Print your own | Follow the interactive | See our predictions

Sixty-four teams entered the DII men's basketball championship and after the regional championships were decided, the DII Men's Elite Eight took to the court. Saint Anselm took care of business in the first game, taking down Nova Southeastern behind a flurry of 3-pointers. In fact, the Hawks 16 3s tied for second most in an Elite Eight game. Tim Guers (Saint Anselm) and Mark Matthews (Nova Southeastern) led all scorers with 31 points.

Mercyhurst had a week to prepare for undefeated Northwest Missouri State and used it well. The Lakers were scrappy and their matchup zone gave the Bearcats fits. Mercyhurst held the Bearcats, who lost Diego Bernard and All-American Joey Witthus to injury, to their lowest scoring output of the season. It simply wasn't enough. The Bearcats won 55-51, tying the Elite Eight mark for fewest points in a victory.

Southern Indiana put on a show for the hometown crowd and a record-setting one at that. The 7,330 fans were the most in the DII Men's Elite Eight era (since 1989) in a quarterfinal or semifinal game and they were in a sea of red for their Screaming Eagles. Alex Stein led the way with 31 points as he and Southern Indiana upset another top 15 team in No. 2 West Texas A&M, 94-84.

Point Loma continued the trend of the day, as the lower seed pulled away victorious for the third time. Daulton Hommes and Preston Beverly dropped 22 points each, and despite DII basketball's Mr. Double-Double, Shaun Willett doing Shaun Willet things (27 points, 11 rebounds), the Sea Lions won big, 87-74. 

Since the DII Men's Elite Eight began seeding the final eight teams, there has never been a semifinals that wasn't the top four seeds. Now, Nos. 5, 6, and 7 join No. 1 Northwest Missouri State Thursday night. Relive all the action in the blog below and scroll down to find all the information you need for the DII men's basketball championship's final three rounds.

How to watch the DII Men's Elite Eight
Game Teams Time (ET) Watch
3/27      
1 No. 5 St. Anselm 91, No. 4 Nova Southeastern 81 1 p.m. Stats
2 No. 1 Northwest Missouri State 55, No. 8 Mercyhurst 51 3:30 p.m. Stats
3 No. 7 Southern Indiana 94, No. 2 West Texas A&M 84 7 p.m. Stats 
4 No. 6 Point Loma 87, Queens (NC) 74 9:30 p.m. Stats
3/28      
5 Northwest Missouri State vs. Saint Anselm 7 p.m.  CBS Sports | Stats | Highlights
6 Point Loma vs. Southern Indiana 9:30 p.m. CBS Sports | Stats | Highlights
3/30      
7 Winner of Game 5 vs. Winner of Game 6 3 p.m. CBS Sports | Stats | Highlights

No. 1 Northwest Missouri State is looking to become just the fifth undefeated national champion in the history of DII men's basketball. No. 2 West Texas A&M and No. 3 Queens (NC) both return to the Elite Eight from the 2018 field with unfinished business. Here's everything you need to know about the 2019 DII Men's Elite Eight.

The stage is set. The final eight teams tip off at 1 p.m. ET on March 27, all with the same goal in mind. We'll be live blogging all the action from Game 1 until a national champion is crowned, so be sure to check back right here for daily updates on the road to the 2019 DII men's basketball championship.

DII MEN'S BASKETBALL CHAMPIONSHIP HISTORY

YEAR CHAMPION (RECORD) COACH SCORE RUNNER-UP SITE
2018 Ferris State (38-1) Andy Bronkema 71-69 Northern State Sioux Falls, S.D. 
2017 Northwest Missouri St. (35-1) Ben McCollum 71-61 Fairmont State Sioux Falls, S.D.
2016 Augustana [S.D.] (34-2) Tom Billeter 90-81 Lincoln Memorial Frisco, Tex.
2015 Florida Southern (36-1) Linc Darner 77-62 Indiana (Pa.) Evansville, Ind.
2014 Central Missouri (30-5) Kim Anderson 84-77 West Liberty Evansville, Ind.
2013 Drury (31-4) Steve Hesser 74-73 Metro State Atlanta, Ga.
2012 Western Washington (31-5) Brad Jackson 72-65 Montevallo Highland Heights, Ky.
2011 Bellarmine (33-2) Scott Davenport 71-68 BYU-Hawaii Springfield, Mass.
2010 Cal Poly Pomona (28-6) Greg kamansky 65-53 Indiana (Pa.) Springfield, Mass.
2009 Findlay (36-0) Ron Niekamp 56-53 (ot) Cal Poly Pomona Springfield, Mass.
2008 Winona State (38-1) Mike Leaf 87-76 Augusta State Springfield, Mass.
2007 Barton (31-5) Ron Lievense 77-75 Winona State Springfield, Mass.
2006 Winona State (32-4) Mike Leaf 73-61 Virginia Union Springfield, Mass.
2005 Virginia Union (30-4) Dave Robbins 63-58 Bryant Grand Forks, N.D.
2004 Kennesaw State (35-4) Tony Ingle 84-59 Southern Indiana Bakersfield, Calif.
2003 Northeastern State (32-3) Larry Gipson 75-64 **Kentucky Wesleyan Lakeland, Fla.
2002 Metro State (29-6) Mike Dunlap 80-72 Kentucky Wesleyan Evansville, Ind.
2001 Kentucky Wesleyan (31-3) Ray Harper 72-63 Washburn Bakersfield, Calif.
2000 Metro State (33-4) Mike Dunlap 97-79 Kentucky Wesleyan Louisville, Ky.
1999 Kentucky Wesleyan (35-2) Ray Harper 75-60 Metro State Louisville, Ky.
1998 UC Davis (31-2) Bob Williams 83-77 Kentucky Wesleyan Louisville, Ky.
1997 Cal State Bakersfield (29-4) Pat Douglass 57-56 Northern Kentucky Louisville, Ky.
1996 Fort Hays State (34-0) Gary Garner 70-63 Northern Kentucky Louisville, Ky.
1995 Southern Indiana (29-4) Bruce Pearl 71-63 UC Riverside Louisville, Ky.
1994 Cal State Bakersfield (27-6) Pat Douglass 92-86 Southern Indiana Springfield, Mass.
1993 Cal State Bakersfield (33-0) Pat Douglass 85-72 Troy Springfield, Mass.
1992 Virginia Union (30-3) Dave Robbins 100-75 Bridgeport Springfield, Mass.
1991 North Alabama (29-4) Gary Elliot 79-72 Bridgeport Springfield, Mass.
1990 Kentucky Wesleyan (31-2) Wayne Chapman 93-79 Cal State Bakersfield Springfield, Mass.
1989 North Carolina Central (28-4) Michael Bernard 73-46 Southeast Missouri State Springfield, Mass.
1988 Massachusetts-Lowell (27-7) Don Doucette 75-72 Alaska Anchorage Springfield, Mass.
1987 Kentucky Wesleyan (28-5) Wayne Chapman 92-74 Gannon Springfield, Mass.
1986 Sacred Heart (30-4) Dave Bike 93-87 Southeast Missouri State Springfield, Mass.
1985 Jacksonville State (31-1) Bill Jones 74-73 South Dakota State Springfield, Mass.
1984 Central Missouri (29-3) Lynn Nance 81-77 Saint Augustine's Springfield, Mass.
1983 Wright State (18-4) Ralph Underhill 92-73 District of Columbia Springfield, Mass.
1982 District of Columbia (25-5) Wil Jones 73-63 Florida Southern Springfield, Mass.
1981 Florida Southern (24-8) Hal Wissel 73-68 Mount Saint Mary's Springfield, Mass.
1980 Virginia Union (26-4) Dave Robbins 80-74 SUNYIT Springfield, Mass.
1979 North Alabama (22-9) Bill Jones 64-50 Green Bay Springfield, Mo.
1978 Cheyney (26-2) John Chaney 47-40 Green Bay Springfield, Mo.
1977 Chattanooga (27-5) Ron shumate 71-62 Randolph-Macon Springfield, Mass.
1976 Puget Sound (27-7) Don Zech 83-74 Chattanooga Evansville, Ind.
1975 Old Dominion (25-6) Sonny Allen 76-74 New Orleans Evansville, Ind.
1974 Morgan State (28-5) Nathaniel Frazier 67-52 Missouri State Evansville, Ind.
1973 Kentucky Wesleyan (24-6) Bob Jones 78-76 (ot) Tennessee State Evansville, Ind.
1972 Roanoke (28-4) Charles Moir 84-72 Akron Evansville, Ind.
1971 Evansville (22-8) Arad McCutchan 97-82 Old Dominion Evansville, Ind.
1970 Philadelphia University (29-2) Herb Magee 76-65 Tennessee State Evansville, Ind.
1969 Kentucky Wesleyan (25-5) Bob Daniels 75-71 Missouri State Evansville, Ind.
1968 Kentucky Wesleyan (28-3) Bob Daniels 63-52 Indiana State Evansville, Ind.
1967 Winston-Salem (30-2) C.E. Gaines 77-74 Missouri State Evansville, Ind.
1966 Kentucky Wesleyan (24-6) Guy Strong 54-51 Southern Illinois Evansville, Ind.
1965 Evansville (29-0) Arad McCutchan 85-82 (ot) Southern Illinois Evansville, Ind.
1964 Evansville (26-3) Arad McCutchan 72-59 Akron Evansville, Ind.
1963 South Dakota State (22-5) Jim Iverson 44-42 Wittenberg Evansville, Ind.
1962 Mount Saint Mary's (24-6) James Phelan 58-57 (ot) Sacramento State Evansville, Ind.
1961 Wittenberg (25-4) Ray Mears 42-38 Southeast Missouri State Evansville, Ind.
1960 Evansville (25-4) Arad McCutchan 90-69 Chapman Evansville, Ind.
1959 Evansville (21-6) Arad McCutchan 83-67 Missouri State Evansville, Ind.
1958 South Dakota (22-5) Duane Clodfelter 75-53 Saint Michael's Evansville, Ind.
1957 Wheaton (Ill.) (28-1) Lee Pfund 89-65 Kentucky Wesleyan Evansville, Ind.

**Student-athletes declared ineligible