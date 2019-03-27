DII men's basketball championship: Bracket, schedule, scores and live updates from the Elite Eight

EVANSVILLE, IN. — The national quarterfinals are in the books, and just four teams remain in the 2019 DII men's basketball championship from the Ford Center. The DII Men's Elite Eight began play on March 27 and will conclude on March 30. This is your spot for the bracket, streaming information, scores, and live updates and analysis from the opening tip to the final whistle.

Sixty-four teams entered the DII men's basketball championship and after the regional championships were decided, the DII Men's Elite Eight took to the court. Saint Anselm took care of business in the first game, taking down Nova Southeastern behind a flurry of 3-pointers. In fact, the Hawks 16 3s tied for second most in an Elite Eight game. Tim Guers (Saint Anselm) and Mark Matthews (Nova Southeastern) led all scorers with 31 points.

Mercyhurst had a week to prepare for undefeated Northwest Missouri State and used it well. The Lakers were scrappy and their matchup zone gave the Bearcats fits. Mercyhurst held the Bearcats, who lost Diego Bernard and All-American Joey Witthus to injury, to their lowest scoring output of the season. It simply wasn't enough. The Bearcats won 55-51, tying the Elite Eight mark for fewest points in a victory.

Southern Indiana put on a show for the hometown crowd and a record-setting one at that. The 7,330 fans were the most in the DII Men's Elite Eight era (since 1989) in a quarterfinal or semifinal game and they were in a sea of red for their Screaming Eagles. Alex Stein led the way with 31 points as he and Southern Indiana upset another top 15 team in No. 2 West Texas A&M, 94-84.

Point Loma continued the trend of the day, as the lower seed pulled away victorious for the third time. Daulton Hommes and Preston Beverly dropped 22 points each, and despite DII basketball's Mr. Double-Double, Shaun Willett doing Shaun Willet things (27 points, 11 rebounds), the Sea Lions won big, 87-74.

Since the DII Men's Elite Eight began seeding the final eight teams, there has never been a semifinals that wasn't the top four seeds. Now, Nos. 5, 6, and 7 join No. 1 Northwest Missouri State Thursday night. Relive all the action in the blog below and scroll down to find all the information you need for the DII men's basketball championship's final three rounds.

No. 1 Northwest Missouri State is looking to become just the fifth undefeated national champion in the history of DII men's basketball. No. 2 West Texas A&M and No. 3 Queens (NC) both return to the Elite Eight from the 2018 field with unfinished business. Here's everything you need to know about the 2019 DII Men's Elite Eight.

The stage is set. The final eight teams tip off at 1 p.m. ET on March 27, all with the same goal in mind. We'll be live blogging all the action from Game 1 until a national champion is crowned, so be sure to check back right here for daily updates on the road to the 2019 DII men's basketball championship.

