University of Notre Dame head coach Mike Brey to join Thursday and Friday’s NCAA Tournament coverage as guest studio analyst

CBS Sports and Turner Sports have added University of Notre Dame Head Coach Mike Brey as a guest studio analyst for coverage of the 2019 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship, tomorrow, Thursday, March 28, and Friday, March 29, on TBS and CBS, beginning at 6 p.m. ET. Brey will join the Atlanta studio team — host Ernie Johnson and analysts Brendan Haywood, Candace Parker and Seth Davis — for Regional Semifinal coverage both days.
Brey is the all-time winningest men’s basketball coach in Notre Dame history, where he just completed his 19th season (417-221 record and 12 NCAA Tournament appearances). He has a career 516-273 coaching record and made 14 NCAA appearances in 24 total seasons leading Notre Dame and Delaware.