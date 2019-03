2019 Elite Eight: Schedule, times, TV channels for the NCAA tournament

With the 2019 Elite Eight this weekend, we'll know which teams will make the Final Four in Minneapolis, Minn., for the NCAA tournament. Find the full schedule, dates, times and TV channels below.

On Saturday, Gonzaga plays Texas Tech and Virginia meets Purdue. Then on Sunday, the East and Midwest Regional Finals will be played.

The Elite Eight is going to be played on Saturday, March 30 and Sunday, March 31.

Saturday, March 30

Sunday, March 31

East Regional Final | 2 or 4:55 p.m. ET | CBS

Midwest Regional Final | 2 or 4:55 p.m. | CBS

2019 Elite Eight: TV channels for NCAA tournament

Saturday's Elite Eight games will be on TBS. Sunday's two games will be televised by CBS.

