DII men's basketball championship: Bracket, schedule, scores and live updates from the Elite Eight

EVANSVILLE, IN. — Two teams remain in the hunt for the 2019 DII men's basketball championship from The Ford Center. After two days of play at the DII Men's Elite Eight, Northwest Missouri State and Point Loma have survived and will play for the national championship Saturday, March 30. This is your spot for the bracket, streaming information, scores, and live updates and analysis from the opening tip to the final whistle.

The undefeated Northwest Missouri Bearcats battled with Saint Anselm in the first half, going into the locker room with a two-point lead. But with a healthy Diego Bernard and Joey Witthus, the Bearcats unleashed a 45-24 second half to move to 37-0 and onto their second championship game in three years.

QUARTERFINALS JOURNAL: Alex Stein, Southern Indiana bring the house down at the DII Men’s Elite Eight

National Player of the Year, Daulton Hommes (team-high 20 points) led his Point Loma Sea Lions to victory in the nightcap, but he certainly had help. Both Ziggy Satterthwaite and Preston Beverly were big on the boards and on the score sheet combining for 28 points and 16 rebounds. Southern Indiana brought the fans again and never gave up fighting, giving the Sea Lions fits all night. But in the end, Hommes and his teammates pulled away victorious.

Northwest Missouri State stays undefeated with semifinal win

Relive all the semifinals action in the blog below and scroll down to find all the information you need for the DII men's basketball championship's final three rounds. Check back Saturday for live updates, stats, highlights and analysis from the championship game.

No. 1 Northwest Missouri State is looking to become just the fifth undefeated national champion in the history of DII men's basketball. No. 2 West Texas A&M and No. 3 Queens (NC) both return to the Elite Eight from the 2018 field with unfinished business. Here's everything you need to know about the 2019 DII Men's Elite Eight.

The stage is set. The final eight teams tip off at 1 p.m. ET on March 27, all with the same goal in mind. We'll be live blogging all the action from Game 1 until a national champion is crowned, so be sure to check back right here for daily updates on the road to the 2019 DII men's basketball championship.

