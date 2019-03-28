CHAMPS:

Last perfect bracket busts

Women's Sweet 16 starts tonight

DI men's ice hockey tournament bracket

DII women's basketball final tonight

basketball-men-d2 flag

Wayne Cavadi | NCAA.com | March 28, 2019

DII men's basketball undefeated tracker: What's left in Northwest Missouri State's quest for the perfect season

DII Men's Basketball: 2019 Selection Show

The Northwest Missouri State Bearcats are the last undefeated team standing in DII men's basketball. The Bearcats swept through the regular season with a perfect 29-0 record and are now looking to become the first undefeated team in 10 years since Findlay ran the table, going 36-0 on the way to the 2009 national championship. 

PRINT YOUR BRACKET: Bracket, dates and times, and FAQs | Interactive bracket

Let's take a quick look at how championship game-bound Northwest Missouri State got here and what's left on the slate.

No. 1 Northwest Missouri State (37-0)

The Bearcats built an impressive resume right out of the gates, beating the defending runner-up and defending champ on consecutive nights to open the season. Their quest for an undefeated season stays alive; now the question is simply whether or not they can carry this streak through the NCAA DII men's basketball championship this March. 

Northwest Missouri State handled a very good Washburn in the regular season finale, 72-49. It kept that momentum rolling, sweeping through the MIAA tournament. The Bearcats entered the season with just two returning starters and ended the regular season with four DII basketball stars in Joey Witthus, Trevor Hudgins, Ryan Hawkins, and Diego Bernard. They now chase Findlay's historic 2009 season to become the fifth DII basketball team in history to run a perfect schedule.

THE MIAA TOURNAMENT:

MORE FOR MARCH: Don't play these 5 red-hot teams | Elite Eight bound men's and women's teams?

  • Thursday, Mar. 7: Northwest Missouri State 82, Emporia State 79
  • Saturday, Mar. 9: Northwest Missouri State 86, Lincoln (Mo) 69
  • Sunday, Mar. 10: MIAA Championship: Northwest Missouri State 82, Washburn 53

NCAA DII TOURNAMENT WATCH: Standout freshmen | Stat leaders 

The DII men's basketball championship:

The Bearcats entered the NCAA DII tournament as the top seed in the Central Region. They avenged their loss to the same No. 8-seeded Minnesota State team that upset them last year. A close quarterfinals game tested the Bearcats, but they responded in a big way in the semifinals, using a 45-24 second half to post a 23-point victory. There is just one game remaining that stand between Northwest Missouri State and the perfect season.

TOURNEY PREP: Let's take a region-by-region look at teams to watch

Round Date Opponent
1 Mar. 16 NWMSU 91, Minnesota State 62
2 Mar. 17 NWMSU 70, Southern Nazarene 59
Regional Championship Mar. 19 NWMSU 82, Mo. Southern St. 70
Elite Eight Mar. 27 NWMSU 55, Mercyhurst 51
Semifinals Mar 28 NWMSU 76, Saint Anselm 53
Championship Mar. 30 TBD 
  HISTORY: These programs have the most DII hoops titles | The best single-season scoring marks in DII 