DII men's basketball undefeated tracker: What's left in Northwest Missouri State's quest for the perfect season

The Northwest Missouri State Bearcats are the last undefeated team standing in DII men's basketball. The Bearcats swept through the regular season with a perfect 29-0 record and are now looking to become the first undefeated team in 10 years since Findlay ran the table, going 36-0 on the way to the 2009 national championship.

Let's take a quick look at how championship game-bound Northwest Missouri State got here and what's left on the slate.

While brother and sister Diego and Daejah Bernard attend different #NCAAD2 schools, they both happen to be No. 1 in #D2Hoops: https://t.co/dis9iiD5Sb. #MakeItYours pic.twitter.com/TFJW6IueUt — NCAA Division II (@NCAADII) February 8, 2019

No. 1 Northwest Missouri State (37-0)

The Bearcats built an impressive resume right out of the gates, beating the defending runner-up and defending champ on consecutive nights to open the season. Their quest for an undefeated season stays alive; now the question is simply whether or not they can carry this streak through the NCAA DII men's basketball championship this March.

6️⃣ STRAIGHT



.@CoachMcCollum & @NWBearcatMBB become the first program in the 95 year history of @TheMIAA 🏀 to win six straight regular season titles in a row. #MIAAChampions pic.twitter.com/Mvr0Y6T0yp — Bearcat Basketball (@NWBearcatMBB) February 22, 2019

Northwest Missouri State handled a very good Washburn in the regular season finale, 72-49. It kept that momentum rolling, sweeping through the MIAA tournament. The Bearcats entered the season with just two returning starters and ended the regular season with four DII basketball stars in Joey Witthus, Trevor Hudgins, Ryan Hawkins, and Diego Bernard. They now chase Findlay's historic 2009 season to become the fifth DII basketball team in history to run a perfect schedule.

Ten years ago, Findlay's Tyler Evans nailed a last second-shot to propel the Oilers to their first #D2Hoops title and finish at a record of 36-0.https://t.co/LnUHsbapeb caught up with Evans to recap Findlay's incredible run and his unforgettable shot: https://t.co/irigiLO0qx. pic.twitter.com/s4WgdbsnPI — NCAA Division II (@NCAADII) March 1, 2019

THE MIAA TOURNAMENT:

Thursday, Mar. 7: Northwest Missouri State 82, Emporia State 79

Saturday, Mar. 9: Northwest Missouri State 86, Lincoln (Mo) 69

Sunday, Mar. 10: MIAA Championship: Northwest Missouri State 82, Washburn 53

Bearcats win 82-53 over the Ichabod’s making them the MIAA Tournament Champions! Hudgins lead the team with 27 and Witthus followed 25.



Regional brackets will be released tonight at 9:30. #OABAAB pic.twitter.com/E7g8iRoUKO — Bearcat Basketball (@NWBearcatMBB) March 10, 2019

The DII men's basketball championship:

The Bearcats entered the NCAA DII tournament as the top seed in the Central Region. They avenged their loss to the same No. 8-seeded Minnesota State team that upset them last year. A close quarterfinals game tested the Bearcats, but they responded in a big way in the semifinals, using a 45-24 second half to post a 23-point victory. There is just one game remaining that stand between Northwest Missouri State and the perfect season.

