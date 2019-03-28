Watch: Tennessee G Jordan Bowden loses shoe, hits two 3s immediately upon retrieving it

Tennessee guard Jordan Bowden is the epitome of versatility.

Bowden is known for his diverse skillset in the Volunteers backcourt, but he took it to a whole new level in the first half against Purdue on Thursday night. Bowden immediately lost his shoe upon checking into the game and tossed it to the scorer’s table before settling into a defensive possession:

How did Bowden perform after he retrieved his shoe? By hitting two 3-pointers, naturally. Tennessee is struggling against Purdue, but that little Bowden sequence was a first half highlight for the Volunteers.

Bowden is averaging 10.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 1.9 assists per game this season.