What is the NCAA Sweet 16: The ultimate guide

The Sweet 16 is the regional semifinal round of the Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament. Winners of Sweet 16 matchups reach the Elite Eight.

Here’s everything you need to know about it.

How did the Sweet 16 get its name?

It's believed that CBS commentators originally started using the term in the late 1980s after the NCAA tournament expanded to 64 teams. But before that, the Sweet 16 was the name of the Kentucky High School Athletic Association’s annual championship tournament. The NCAA and the KHSAA struck a deal, and the trademark now belongs to the NCAA. (Via Slate).

Who made it to the Sweet 16 in this year's tournament?

The teams in the Sweet 16 in the 2018-19 tournament are: Florida State, Gonzaga, Purdue, Tennessee, Texas Tech, Michigan, Oregon, Virginia, LSU, Michigan State, Auburn, North Carolina, Virginia Tech, Duke, Houston and Kentucky.

Who made it to the Sweet 16 in 2018?