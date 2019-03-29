CHAMPS:

Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | March 29, 2019

2019 Sweet 16: Schedule, dates, times, TV channels for the NCAA tournament

See how teams escaped Thursday's Sweet 16

The 2019 NCAA tournament Sweet 16 is halfway over as we head into Friday's games. Find the schedule, dates, times and TV channels information below.

Virginia, Purdue, Gonzaga and Texas Tech all advanced Thursday night. Four more teams will join them after tonight.

March Madness 2019 dates, schedule, live streams and TV networks
Game Livestream Time (ET) TV Site
Saturday, March 30        
Gonzaga vs. Texas Tech
(West Regional Final)		 March Madness Live 6:09 p.m. TBS Anaheim, CA
Virginia vs. Purdue
(South Regional Final)		 March Madness Live 8:49 p.m. TBS Louisville, KY
Sunday, March 31        
Kentucky vs. Auburn
(Midwest Regional Final)		 March Madness Live 2:20 p.m. CBS Kansas City, MO
Duke vs. Michigan State
(East Regional Final)		 March Madness Live 5:05 p.m. CBS Washington, D.C.
Saturday, April 6        
Final Four March Madness Live 6:00 pm CBS Minneapolis, MN
Final Four March Madness Live 8:30 pm CBS Minneapolis, MN
Monday, April 8        
National Championship March Madness Live 9:00 pm CBS Minneapolis, MN
March Madness 2019, so far        
First Four, Tuesday, March 19        
Fairleigh Dickinson 82, Prairie View A&M 76 March Madness Live 6:30 pm truTV Dayton, OH
Belmont 81, Temple 70  March Madness Live 9:00 pm TruTV Dayton, OH
First Four, Wednesday, March 20        
North Dakota State 78, NC Central 74 March Madness Live  6:30 pm truTV Dayton, OH
Arizona State 74, St. John's 65 March Madness Live 9:00 pm truTV Dayton, OH
First round, Thursday, March 21        
Minnesota 86, Louisville 76 March Madness Live 12:15 pm CBS Des Moines, IA
LSU 79, Yale 74 March Madness Live 12:40 pm truTV Jacksonville, FL
Auburn 78, New Mexico State 77 March Madness Live  1:30 pm TNT Salt Lake City, UT
Florida State 76, Vermont 69 March Madness Live 2:00 pm TBS Hartford, CT
Michigan State 76, Bradley 65 March Madness Live  2:45 pm CBS Des Moines, IA
Maryland 79, Belmont 77 March Madness Live 3:10 pm truTV Jacksonville, FL
Kansas 87, Northeastern 53 March Madness Live 4:00 pm TNT Salt Lake City, UT
Murray State 83, Marquette 64 March Madness Live 4:30 pm TBS Hartford, CT
Florida 70, Nevada 61 March Madness Live 6:50 pm TNT Des Moines, IA
Kentucky 79, Abilene Christian 44 March Madness Live 7:10 pm CBS Jacksonville, FL
Villanova 61, Saint Mary's 57 March Madness Live 7:20 pm TBS Hartford, CT
Gonzaga 87, Fairleigh Dickinson 49 March Madness Live 7:27 pm truTV Salt Lake City, UT
Michigan 74, Montana 55 March Madness Live 9:20 pm TNT Des Moines, IA
Wofford 84, Seton Hall 68 March Madness Live 9:40 pm CBS Jacksonville, FL
Purdue 61, Old Dominion 48 March Madness Live 9:50 pm TBS Hartford, CT
Baylor 78, Syracuse 69 March Madness Live 9:57 pm truTV Salt Lake City, UT
First round, Friday, March 22        
Iowa 79, Cincinnati 72  March Madness Live 12:15 pm CBS Columbus, OH
Oklahoma 95, Mississippi 72 March Madness Live 12:40 pm truTV Columbia, SC
Texas Tech 72, Northern Kentucky 57 March Madness Live 1:30 pm TNT Tulsa, OK
UC Irvine 70, Kansas State 64 March Madness Live 2:00 pm  TBS San Jose, CA
Tennessee 77, Colgate 70 March Madness Live 2:45 pm CBS Columbus, OH
Virginia 71, Gardner-Webb 56 March Madness Live 3:10 pm truTV Columbia, SC
Buffalo 91, Arizona State 74 March Madness Live 4:00 pm TNT Tulsa, OK
Oregon 72, Wisconsin 54 March Madness Live 4:30 pm TBS San Jose, CA
Washington 78, Utah State 61 March Madness Live 6:50 pm TNT Columbus, OH
Duke 85, North Dakota State 62 March Madness Live 7:10 pm CBS Columbia, SC
Houston 84, Georgia State 55 March Madness Live 7:20 pm TBS Tulsa, OK 
Liberty 80, Mississippi State 76 March Madness Live 7:27 pm truTV San Jose, CA
North Carolina 88, Iona 73 March Madness Live 9:20 pm TNT Columbus, OH
UCF 73, VCU 58 March Madness Live 9:40 pm CBS Columbia, SC
Ohio State 62, Iowa State 59 March Madness Live 9:50 pm TBS Tulsa, OK
Virginia Tech 66, Saint Louis 52 March Madness Live  9:57 pm truTV San Jose, CA
Second round, Saturday, March 23        
LSU 69, Maryland 67 March Madness Live 12:10 pm CBS Jacksonville, FL
Kentucky 62, Wofford 56 March Madness Live 2:40 pm CBS Jacksonville, FL
Michigan 64, Florida 49 March Madness Live 5:15 pm CBS Des Moines, IA
Florida State 90, Murray State 62 March Madness Live 6:10 pm TNT Hartford, CT
Gonzaga 83, Baylor 71 March Madness Live 7:10 pm TBS Salt Lake City, UT
Michigan State 70, Minnesota 50 March Madness Live 7:45 pm CBS Des Moines, IA
Purdue 87, Villanova 61 March Madness Live 8:40 pm TNT Hartford, CT
Auburn 89, Kansas 75 March Madness Live 9:40 pm TBS Salt Lake City, UT
Second round, Sunday, March 24        
Tennessee 83, Iowa 77 (OT) March Madness Live 12:10 pm CBS Columbus, OH
North Carolina 81, Washington 59 March Madness Live 2:40 pm CBS Columbus, OH
Duke 77, UCF 76 March Madness Live 5:25 pm CBS Columbia, SC
Texas Tech 78, Buffalo 58 March Madness Live 6:10 pm TNT Tulsa, OK
Virginia Tech 67, Liberty 58 March Madness Live 7:10 pm TBS San Jose, CA
Virginia 63, Oklahoma 51 March Madness Live 7:45 pm truTV Columbia, SC
Houston 74, Ohio State 59 March Madness Live 8:40 pm TNT Tulsa, OK
Oregon 73, UC Irvine 54 March Madness Live 9:40 pm TBS San Jose, CA
Sweet 16, Thursday, March 28        
Gonzaga 72, Florida State 58 March Madness Live 7:09 pm CBS Anaheim, CA
Purdue 99, Tennessee 94 (OT) March Madness Live 7:29 pm TBS Louisville, KY
Texas Tech 63, Michigan 44 March Madness Live 9:39 pm CBS Anaheim, CA
Virginia 53, Oregon 49 March Madness Live 9:57 pm TBS Louisville, KY
Sweet 16, Friday, March 29        
Michigan State 80, LSU 63 March Madness Live 7:09 pm CBS Washington, D.C.
Auburn 97, North Carolina 80 March Madness Live 7:29 pm TBS Kansas City, MO
Duke 75, Virginia Tech 73 March Madness Live 9:39 pm CBS Washington, D.C.
Kentucky 62, Houston 58 March Madness Live 9:57 pm TBS Kansas City, MO

2019 Sweet 16 preview

It's a top-heavy Sweet 16 includes all No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 seeds. In fact, the only top-4 seeds to not make the Sweet 16 are both from Kansas: No. 4 Kansas and No. 4 Kansas State.

At No. 12, Oregon is the lowest-remaining seed — but the Ducks haven't been playing like a 12 seed lately. Oregon has won 13 games in a row, including dominating wins against No. 5 Wisconsin and No. 13 UC Irvine by a combined 27 points.

RANKINGS: Andy Katz's Sweet 16 power rankings

All four No. 1 seeds are clear favorites in their Sweet 16 games, though Gonzaga is meeting a Florida State program it lost to last year. Duke also has to pay ACC rival Virginia Tech (again) — the Hokies upset the Zion Williamson-less Blue Devils earlier this season.