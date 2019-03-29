2019 Sweet 16: Schedule, dates, times, TV channels for the NCAA tournament

The 2019 NCAA tournament Sweet 16 is halfway over as we head into Friday's games. Find the schedule, dates, times and TV channels information below.

Virginia, Purdue, Gonzaga and Texas Tech all advanced Thursday night. Four more teams will join them after tonight.

The Sweet 16 takes Thursday, March 28 and Friday, March 29, in four regional sites: Anaheim, Calif., Kansas City, Mo., Louisville and Washington, D.C.

2019 Sweet 16: TV channels for NCAA tournament

The Sweet 16 games will be televised on CBS and TBS.

Date/Games TV Thursday, March 28 No. 1 Gonzaga vs. No. 4 Florida State; No. 2 Michigan vs. No. 3 Texas Tech CBS No. 2 Tennessee vs. No. 3 Purdue; No. 1 Virginia vs. No. 12 Oregon TBS Friday, March 29 No. 2 Michigan State vs. No. 3 LSU; No. 1 Duke vs. No. 4 Virginia Tech CBS No. 1 North Carolina vs. No. 5 Auburn; No. 2 Kentucky vs. No. 3 Houston TBS

2019 Sweet 16 preview

It's a top-heavy Sweet 16 includes all No. 1, No. 2 and No. 3 seeds. In fact, the only top-4 seeds to not make the Sweet 16 are both from Kansas: No. 4 Kansas and No. 4 Kansas State.

At No. 12, Oregon is the lowest-remaining seed — but the Ducks haven't been playing like a 12 seed lately. Oregon has won 13 games in a row, including dominating wins against No. 5 Wisconsin and No. 13 UC Irvine by a combined 27 points.

All four No. 1 seeds are clear favorites in their Sweet 16 games, though Gonzaga is meeting a Florida State program it lost to last year. Duke also has to pay ACC rival Virginia Tech (again) — the Hokies upset the Zion Williamson-less Blue Devils earlier this season.