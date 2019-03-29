DII men's basketball championship: Northwest Missouri State goes 38-0 in winning the 2019 national championship

EVANSVILLE, IN. — A historic week comes to a close at The Ford Center. The DII Men's Elite Eight ended with the Northwest Missouri Bearcats defeating the Point Loma Sea Lions 64-58 for the 2019 DII men's basketball championship. The Bearcats were a perfect 38-0, becoming the fifth DII men's basketball team to finish a season undefeated.

BRACKET: Print your own | Follow the interactive | See our predictions

It was a back and forth battle in the first half. Northwest Missouri State was able to pull away in the second half. Point Loma's Daulton Hommes, the DII national player of the year, led all scorers with 26 points, but Joey Witthus (24 points), Ryan Hawkins (nine points, 12 rebounds), and Most Outstanding Player Trevor Hudgins (12 points, six assists) were too much.

QUARTERFINALS JOURNAL: Alex Stein, Southern Indiana bring the house down at the DII Men’s Elite Eight

Relive all the action in the blog below.