Houston vs. Kentucky: Live stream, time for the Sweet 16 game

Here is a direct link to the Houston vs. Kentucky live stream where you can watch every moment of the March Madness Sweet 16 game. The tip-off is scheduled for 9:57 p.m. Eastern on Friday, March 29.
Houston vs. Kentucky is one of the eight games in the 2019 NCAA tournament's Sweet 16 and you can watch every one on March Madness Live. Here is the complete live stream and TV schedule:
You can every game online with March Madness Live.
CBS, TBS, TNT and Tru TV will have all games this year. Here is how they break down by round:
- Regionals (Sweet 16 and Elite Eight): CBS, TBS
- Final Four and National Championship: CBS
March Madness history
Villanova is the defending champion, as the Wildcats have won two of the last three titles. UCLA has the most national championships with 11.
|Year
|Champion (Record)
|Coach
|Score
|Runner-Up
|Site
|2018
|Villanova (36-4)
|Jay Wright
|79-62
|Michigan
|San Antonio, Tex.
|2017
|North Carolina (33-7)
|Roy Williams
|71-65
|Gonzaga
|Phoenix, Ariz.
|2016
|Villanova (35-5)
|Jay Wright
|77-74
|North Carolina
|Houston, Texas
|2015
|Duke (35-4)
|Mike Krzyzewski
|68-63
|Wisconsin
|Indianapolis, Ind.
|2014
|Connecticut (32-8)
|Kevin Ollie
|60-54
|Kentucky
|Arlington, Texas
|2013
|Louisville (35-5)*
|Rick Pitino
|82-76
|Michigan
|Atlanta, Ga.
|2012
|Kentucky (38-2)
|John Calipari
|67-59
|Kansas
|New Orleans, La.
|2011
|Connecticut (32-9)
|Jim Calhoun
|53-41
|Butler
|Houston, Texas
|2010
|Duke (35-5)
|Mike Krzyzewski
|61-59
|Butler
|Indianapolis, Ind.
|2009
|North Carolina (34-4)
|Roy Williams
|89-72
|Michigan State
|Detroit, Mich.
|2008
|Kansas (37-3)
|Bill Self
|75-68 (OT)
|Memphis
|San Antonio, Texas
|2007
|Florida (35-5)
|Billy Donovan
|84-75
|Ohio State
|Atlanta, Ga.
|2006
|Florida (33-6)
|Billy Donovan
|73-57
|UCLA
|Indianapolis, Ind.
|2005
|North Carolina (33-4)
|Roy Williams
|75-70
|Illinois
|St. Louis, Mo.
|2004
|Connecticut (33-6)
|Jim Calhoun
|82-73
|Georgia Tech
|San Antonio, Texas
|2003
|Syracuse (30-5)
|Jim Boeheim
|81-78
|Kansas
|New Orleans, La.
|2002
|Maryland (32-4)
|Gary Williams
|64-52
|Indiana
|Atlanta, Ga.
|2001
|Duke (35-4)
|Mike Krzyzewski
|82-72
|Arizona
|Minneapolis, Minn.
|2000
|Michigan State (32-7)
|Tom Izzo
|89-76
|Florida
|Indianapolis, Ind.
|1999
|Connecticut (34-2)
|Jim Calhoun
|77-74
|Duke
|St. Petersburg, Fla.
|1998
|Kentucky (35-4)
|Tubby Smith
|78-69
|Utah
|San Antonio, Texas
|1997
|Arizona (25-9)
|Lute Olson
|84-79 (OT)
|Kentucky
|Indianapolis, Ind.
|1996
|Kentucky (34-2)
|Rick Pitino
|76-67
|Syracuse
|East Rutherford, N.J.
|1995
|UCLA (31-2)
|Jim Harrick
|89-78
|Arkansas
|Seattle, Wash.
|1994
|Arkansas (31-3)
|Nolan Richardson
|76-72
|Duke
|Charlotte, N.C.
|1993
|North Carolina (34-4)
|Dean Smith
|77-71
|Michigan
|New Orleans, La.
|1992
|Duke (34-2)
|Mike Krzyzewski
|71-51
|Michigan
|Minneapolis, Minn.
|1991
|Duke (32-7)
|Mike Krzyzewski
|72-65
|Kansas
|Indianapolis, Ind.
|1990
|UNLV (35-5)
|Jerry Tarkanian
|103-73
|Duke
|Denver, Colo.
|1989
|Michigan (30-7)
|Steve Fisher
|80-79 (OT)
|Seton Hall
|Seattle, Wash.
|1988
|Kansas (27-11)
|Larry Brown
|83-79
|Oklahoma
|Kansas City, Mo.
|1987
|Indiana (30-4)
|Bob Knight
|74-73
|Syracuse
|New Orleans, La.
|1986
|Louisville (32-7)
|Denny Crum
|72-69
|Duke
|Dallas, Texas
|1985
|Villanova (25-10)
|Rollie Massimino
|66-64
|Georgetown
|Lexington, Ky,
|1984
|Georgetown (34-3)
|John Thompson
|84-75
|Houston
|Seattle, Wash.
|1983
|North Carolina State (26-10)
|Jim Valvano
|54-52
|Houston
|Albuquerque, N.M.
|1982
|North Carolina (32-2)
|Dean Smith
|63-62
|Georgetown
|New Orleans, La.
|1981
|Indiana (26-9)
|Bob Knight
|63-50
|North Carolina
|Philadelphia, Pa.
|1980
|Louisville (33-3)
|Denny Crum
|59-54
|UCLA
|Indianapolis, Ind.
|1979
|Michigan State (26-6)
|Jud Heathcote
|75-64
|Indiana State
|Salt Lake City, Utah
|1978
|Kentucky (30-2)
|Joe Hall
|94-88
|Duke
|St. Louis, Mo.
|1977
|Marquette (25-7)
|Al McGuire
|67-59
|North Carolina
|Atlanta, Ga.
|1976
|Indiana (32-0)
|Bob Knight
|86-68
|Michigan
|Philadelphia, Pa.
|1975
|UCLA (28-3)
|John Wooden
|92-85
|Kentucky
|San Diego, Calif.
|1974
|North Carolina State (30-1)
|Norm Sloan
|76-64
|Marquette
|Greensboro, N.C.
|1973
|UCLA (30-0)
|John Wooden
|87-66
|Memphis State
|St. Louis, Mo.
|1972
|UCLA (30-0)
|John Wooden
|81-76
|Florida State
|Los Angeles, Calif.
|1971
|UCLA (29-1)
|John Wooden
|68-62
|Villanova
|Houston, Texas
|1970
|UCLA (28-2)
|John Wooden
|80-69
|Jacksonville
|College Park, Md.
|1969
|UCLA (29-1)
|John Wooden
|92-72
|Purdue
|Louisville, Ky.
|1968
|UCLA (29-1)
|John Wooden
|78-55
|North Carolina
|Los Angeles, Calif.
|1967
|UCLA (30-0)
|John Wooden
|79-64
|Dayton
|Louisville, Ky.
|1966
|UTEP (28-1)
|Don Haskins
|72-65
|Kentucky
|College Park, Md.
|1965
|UCLA (28-2)
|John Wooden
|91-80
|Michigan
|Portland, Ore.
|1964
|UCLA (30-0)
|John Wooden
|98-83
|Duke
|Kansas City, Mo.
|1963
|Loyola (Ill.) (29-2)
|George Ireland
|60-58 (OT)
|Cincinnati
|Louisville, Ky.
|1962
|Cincinnati (29-2)
|Ed Jucker
|71-59
|Ohio State
|Louisville, Ky.
|1961
|Cincinnati (27-3)
|Ed Jucker
|70-65 (OT)
|Ohio State
|Kansas City, Mo.
|1960
|Ohio State (25-3)
|Fred Taylor
|75-55
|California
|Daly City, Calif.
|1959
|California (25-4)
|Pete Newell
|71-70
|West Virginia
|Louisville, Ky.
|1958
|Kentucky (23-6)
|Adolph Rupp
|84-72
|Seattle
|Louisville, Ky.
|1957
|North Carolina (32-0)
|Frank McGuire
|54-53 (3OT)
|Kansas
|Kansas City, Mo.
|1956
|San Francisco (29-0)
|Phil Woolpert
|83-71
|Iowa
|Evanston, Ill.
|1955
|San Francisco (28-1)
|Phil Woolpert
|77-63
|LaSalle
|Kansas City, Mo.
|1954
|La Salle (26-4)
|Ken Loeffler
|92-76
|Bradley
|Kansas City, Mo.
|1953
|Indiana (23-3)
|Branch McCracken
|69-68
|Kansas
|Kansas City, Mo.
|1952
|Kansas (28-3)
|Phog Allen
|80-63
|St. John's
|Seattle, Wash.
|1951
|Kentucky (32-2)
|Adolph Rupp
|68-58
|Kansas State
|Minneapolis, Minn.
|1950
|CCNY (24-5)
|Nat Holman
|71-68
|Bradley
|New York, N.Y.
|1949
|Kentucky (32-2)
|Adolph Rupp
|46-36
|Oklahoma A&M
|Seattle, Wash.
|1948
|Kentucky (36-3)
|Adolph Rupp
|58-42
|Baylor
|New York, N.Y.
|1947
|Holy Cross (27-3)
|Doggie Julian
|58-47
|Oklahoma
|New York, N.Y.
|1946
|Oklahoma State (31-2)
|Henry Iba
|43-40
|North Carolina
|New York, N.Y.
|1945
|Oklahoma State (27-4)
|Henry Iba
|49-45
|NYU
|New York, N.Y.
|1944
|Utah (21-4)
|Vadal Peterson
|42-40 (OT)
|Dartmouth
|New York, N.Y.
|1943
|Wyoming (31-2)
|Everett Shelton
|46-34
|Georgetown
|New York, N.Y.
|1942
|Stanford (28-4)
|Everett Dean
|53-38
|Dartmouth
|Kansas City, Mo.
|1941
|Wisconsin (20-3)
|Bud Foster
|39-34
|Washington State
|Kansas City, Mo.
|1940
|Indiana (20-3)
|Branch McCracken
|60-42
|Kansas
|Kansas City, Mo.
|1939
|Oregon (29-5)
|Howard Hobson
|46-33
|Ohio State
|Evanston, Ill.
*Louisville’s participation in the 2013 tournament was later vacated by the Committee on Infractions.