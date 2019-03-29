NCAA Tip Times Announced for Regional Finals on Saturday, March 30, on TBS

CBS Sports and Turner Sports announce tip times and commentator teams for the Regional Finals of the 2019 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship on Saturday, March 30, on TBS and via NCAA March Madness Live. Texas Tech will take on Gonzaga in the first game at 6:09 p.m. ET, followed by Purdue playing Virginia at 8:49 p.m. The Infiniti NCAA Tip-Off pregame show will begin the day’s action at 5 p.m. with host Greg Gumbel and analysts Charles Barkley, Clark Kellogg and Kenny Smith.
MARK YOUR CALENDAR: The complete March Madness schedule
Tip times for Sunday’s Regional Finals on CBS will be announced after the conclusion of Friday’s games.
“It’s been the wildest week of my life.”— NCAA March Madness (@marchmadness) March 29, 2019
The man with the final perfect bracket, Gregg Nigl, caught up with @TheAndyKatz after @BoilerBall busted his bracket! #MarchMadness pic.twitter.com/MEcg4yiDpp
This year’s NCAA Final Four National Semifinals on Saturday, April 6, along with the National Championship on Monday, April 8, will air on CBS.
|
Regional Finals – Saturday, March 30 (6 p.m.-Midnight ET)
|
Tip (ET)
|
Network
|
Site
|
Game
|
Play-by-Play/Analyst//Reporter
|
6:09 p.m.
|
TBS
|
Anaheim
|
(3) Texas Tech vs. (1) Gonzaga
|
Kevin Harlan / Reggie Miller / Dan Bonner / Dana Jacobson
|
8:49 p.m.
|
TBS
|
Louisville
|
(1) Virginia vs. (3) Purdue
|
Brian Anderson / Chris Webber // Allie LaForce
Below are the previously announced tip times and commentator assignments for Friday’s Regional Semifinals.
|
Regional Semifinals – Friday, March 29 (7 p.m.-Midnight)
|
Tip (ET)
|
Network
|
Site
|
Game
|
Play-by-Play/Analyst//Reporter
|
7:09 p.m.
|
CBS
|
Washington D.C. I
|
(3) LSU vs. (2) Michigan St.
|
Jim Nantz / Grant Hill / Bill Raftery // Tracy Wolfson
|
7:29 p.m.
|
TBS
|
Kansas City I
|
(5) Auburn vs. (1) North Carolina
|
Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl
|
After conc. I
|
CBS
|
Washington D.C. II
|
(4) Virginia Tech vs. (1) Duke
|
Nantz / Hill / Raftery // Wolfson
|
After conc. I
|
TBS
|
Kansas City II
|
(3) Houston vs. (2) Kentucky
|
Eagle / Spanarkel // Erdahl
Follow us on Twitter: @MarchMadnessTV for schedule updates and the latest NCAA Tournament broadcast news and information.