NCAA tip times announced for Regional Finals on Sunday, March 31, on CBS

Turner Sports and CBS Sports announce tip times and commentator teams for the Regional Finals of the 2019 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship on Sunday, March 31, on CBS and via NCAA March Madness Live. Auburn will take on Kentucky in the first game at 2:20 p.m. ET, followed by Duke playing Michigan State at 5:05 p.m. The Road to the Final Four pregame show will begin the day’s action at 1 p.m. with host Greg Gumbel and analysts Charles Barkley, Clark Kellogg and Kenny Smith.

Tip times for next Saturday’s National Semifinals on CBS will be announced after the conclusion of Sunday’s games.

This year’s NCAA Final Four National Semifinals on Saturday, April 6, along with the National Championship on Monday, April 8, will air on CBS.

Regional Finals – Sunday, March 31 (2-7 p.m. ET) Tip (ET) Network Site Game Play-by-Play/Analyst//Reporter 2:20 p.m. CBS Kansas City (5) Auburn vs. (2) Kentucky Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl 5:05 p.m. CBS Washington D.C. (2) Michigan St. vs. (1) Duke Jim Nantz / Grant Hill / Bill Raftery // Tracy Wolfson

Below are the previously announced tip times and commentator assignments for Saturday’s Regional Finals.