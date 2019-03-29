CHAMPS:

Turner Sports | March 30, 2019

NCAA tip times announced for Regional Finals on Sunday, March 31, on CBS

See how teams escaped Thursday's Sweet 16

Turner Sports and CBS Sports announce tip times and commentator teams for the Regional Finals of the 2019 NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Championship on Sunday, March 31, on CBS and via NCAA March Madness Live. Auburn will take on Kentucky in the first game at 2:20 p.m. ET, followed by Duke playing Michigan State at 5:05 p.m.  The Road to the Final Four pregame show will begin the day’s action at 1 p.m. with host Greg Gumbel and analysts Charles Barkley, Clark Kellogg and Kenny Smith.

Tip times for next Saturday’s National Semifinals on CBS will be announced after the conclusion of Sunday’s games.

This year’s NCAA Final Four National Semifinals on Saturday, April 6, along with the National Championship on Monday, April 8, will air on CBS.

 

Regional Finals – Sunday, March 31 (2-7 p.m. ET)

 

Tip (ET)

Network

Site

Game

Play-by-Play/Analyst//Reporter

2:20 p.m.

CBS

Kansas City

(5) Auburn vs. (2) Kentucky

Ian Eagle / Jim Spanarkel // Jamie Erdahl

5:05 p.m.

CBS

Washington D.C.

(2) Michigan St. vs. (1) Duke

Jim Nantz / Grant Hill / Bill Raftery // Tracy Wolfson

Below are the previously announced tip times and commentator assignments for Saturday’s Regional Finals.

 

Regional Finals – Saturday, March 30 (6 p.m.-Midnight)

 

Tip (ET)

Network

Site

Game

Play-by-Play/Analyst//Reporter

6:09 p.m.

TBS

Anaheim

(3) Texas Tech vs. (1) Gonzaga

Kevin Harlan / Reggie Miller / Dan Bonner / Dana Jacobson

8:49 p.m.

TBS

Louisville

(3) Purdue vs. (1) Virginia

Brian Anderson / Chris Webber // Allie LaForce