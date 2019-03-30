2019 Elite Eight: Schedule, times, TV channels for the NCAA tournament

The 2019 Elite Eight will dictate which teams advance in this year's NCAA tournament to the Final Four in Minneapolis, Minn. Find the full schedule, dates, times and TV channels below.

The Elite Eight field is set after Friday night concluded the Sweet 16. Gonzaga-Texas Tech, Virginia-Purdue, Kentucky-Auburn and Duke-Michigan State are the matchups.

2019 Elite Eight: Schedule, dates, times for the NCAA tournament

The Elite Eight is on Saturday, March 30 and Sunday, March 31.

Saturday, March 30

Sunday, March 31

2019 Elite Eight: TV channels for NCAA tournament

Saturday's Elite Eight games will be on TBS. Sunday's two games will be televised by CBS.

BRACKETS: Check your bracket picks now