College basketball game times, TV schedule

The wild last 5 minutes of Tennessee vs. Purdue, condensed

Here is the college basketball TV schedule and live stream information for the upcoming rounds of the 2019 NCAA men's basketball tournament and the NIT.

All times Eastern. Links lead to live streams for each NCAA tournament game and to live scoring for NIT games

Saturday, March 30

Gonzaga vs. Texas Tech, 6:09 p.m., TBS

Virginia vs. Purdue 8:49 p.m., TBS

Sunday, March 31

Auburn vs. Kentucky, 2 p.m., CBS

Michigan State vs. Duke, 4:55 p.m., CBS

Tuesday, April 2

NIT semifinals

Lipscomb vs. Wichita State, 7 p.m., ESPN

TCU vs. Texas, 9 p.m. ESPN

Thursday, April 4

NIT Championship, 7 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, April 6

Final Four at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., CBS

Monday, April 8

NCAA National Championship game, 9 p. m CBS