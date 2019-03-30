CHAMPS:

Joe Boozell | NCAA.com | March 30, 2019

College basketball game times, TV schedule

Here is the college basketball TV schedule and live stream information for the upcoming rounds of the 2019 NCAA men's basketball tournament and the NIT.

All times Eastern. Links lead to live streams for each NCAA tournament game and to live scoring for NIT games

Saturday, March 30
Gonzaga vs. Texas Tech, 6:09 p.m., TBS
Virginia vs. Purdue  8:49 p.m., TBS 

Sunday, March 31
Auburn vs. Kentucky, 2 p.m., CBS 
Michigan State vs. Duke, 4:55 p.m., CBS 

Tuesday, April 2
NIT semifinals
Lipscomb vs. Wichita State, 7 p.m., ESPN
TCU vs. Texas, 9 p.m. ESPN

Thursday, April 4
NIT Championship, 7 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, April 6
Final Four at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., CBS 

Monday, April 8
NCAA National Championship game, 9 p. m CBS

 

 

 

 