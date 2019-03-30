College basketball game times, TV schedule

Here is the college basketball TV schedule and live stream information for the upcoming rounds of the 2019 NCAA men's basketball tournament and the NIT.
All times Eastern. Links lead to live streams for each NCAA tournament game and to live scoring for NIT games
Saturday, March 30
Gonzaga vs. Texas Tech, 6:09 p.m., TBS
Virginia vs. Purdue 8:49 p.m., TBS
Sunday, March 31
Auburn vs. Kentucky, 2 p.m., CBS
Michigan State vs. Duke, 4:55 p.m., CBS
Tuesday, April 2
NIT semifinals
Lipscomb vs. Wichita State, 7 p.m., ESPN
TCU vs. Texas, 9 p.m. ESPN
Thursday, April 4
NIT Championship, 7 p.m., ESPN
Saturday, April 6
Final Four at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., CBS
Monday, April 8
NCAA National Championship game, 9 p. m CBS