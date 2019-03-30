What is the NCAA Elite Eight: The ultimate guide

The Elite Eight is the regional final round of the NCAA Division I Men’s Basketball Tournament. Winners of Elite Eight matchups reach the Final Four.

Here’s everything you need to know about it.

MORE: NCAA.com college basketball home

How did the Elite Eight get its name?

“Elite Eight” was originally coined by the Illinois High School Boys Basketball Championship, the single-elimination tournament run by the Illinois High School Association. In 1956, the field was reduced from 16 teams to eight, and the phrase “Elite Eight” was born.

The trademark rights are now held by the March Madness Athletic Association, a joint venture between the NCAA and IHSA formed in 1996. (via IHSA)

Who made it to the 2019 Elite Eight?

Gonzaga, Texas Tech, Virginia, Purdue, Kentucky, Auburn, Duke and Michigan State made the 2019 NCAA tournament edition of the Elite Eight.

Check out the last teams to punch their ticket to the Elite Eight

Who made it to the Elite Eight in 2018?

Kansas State, Loyola-Chicago, Florida State, Michigan, Kansas, Duke, Texas Tech and Villanova reached the Elite Eight in 2018.

Where is the Elite Eight played?

The Elite Eight can be played all over the U.S., and it takes place in the same arenas as the Sweet 16. This year's hosts are Anaheim, Calif., Louisville, Ky., Kansas City, Mo., and Washington, D.C.

MORE: Breakout candidates poised for a big year

Who are some notable Cinderellas who’ve made it to the Elite Eight?

Note: Some famous Cinderellas have made it further than the Elite Eight, but here are some teams who bowed out in the regional semis:

1994 Boston College (8-seed)

2002 Kent State (10-seed)

2014 Dayton (11-seed)

2008 Davidson (10-seed)

1999 Gonzaga (10-seed)

1990 Loyola Marymount (11-seed)