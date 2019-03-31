Final Four Tip Times Announced for Saturday, April 6, on CBS

Take in all the best moments from Saturday's wild Elite Eight

Turner Sports and CBS Sports’ exclusive coverage of the 2019 NCAA® Division I Men’s Basketball Championship will continue with the Final Four® National Semifinals on Saturday, April 6 on CBS – starting with Auburn against Virginia tipping off at 6:09 p.m. ET. Texas Tech against Michigan State will follow 40 minutes after the conclusion of the first game. Jim Nantz, Grant Hill and Bill Raftery will call the games with reporter Tracy Wolfson for the fifth consecutive year.

Saturday’s live, on-site pregame coverage on CBS will begin with At the Final Four presented by Infiniti at 3 p.m., followed by The Final Four Show from 4-6 p.m., in Minneapolis.

