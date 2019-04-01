CHAMPS:

Women's tournament: Elite Eight continues tonight

Michigan State beats Duke

Auburn defeats Kentucky in OT

Frozen Four is set

basketball-men-d1 flag

Joe Boozell | NCAA.com | April 1, 2019

College basketball game times, TV schedule

Behold, the dunks of March Madness!!

Here is the college basketball TV schedule and live streaming information for the 2019 NCAA men's basketball tournament Final Four and the NIT.

All times Eastern. Links lead to live streams for each NCAA tournament game and to live scoring for NIT games

Tuesday, April 2
NIT semifinals
Lipscomb vs. Wichita State, 7 p.m., ESPN
TCU vs. Texas, 9 p.m. ESPN

Thursday, April 4
NIT Championship, 7 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, April 6
Final Four at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., CBS 

Monday, April 8
NCAA National Championship game, 9 p. m CBS

 

 

 

 