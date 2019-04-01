College basketball game times, TV schedule

Here is the college basketball TV schedule and live streaming information for the 2019 NCAA men's basketball tournament Final Four and the NIT.

All times Eastern. Links lead to live streams for each NCAA tournament game and to live scoring for NIT games

Tuesday, April 2

NIT semifinals

Lipscomb vs. Wichita State, 7 p.m., ESPN

TCU vs. Texas, 9 p.m. ESPN

Thursday, April 4

NIT Championship, 7 p.m., ESPN

Saturday, April 6

Final Four at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., CBS

Monday, April 8

NCAA National Championship game, 9 p. m CBS