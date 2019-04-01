College basketball game times, TV schedule

Here is the college basketball TV schedule and live streaming information for the 2019 NCAA men's basketball tournament Final Four and the NIT.
All times Eastern. Links lead to live streams for each NCAA tournament game and to live scoring for NIT games
Tuesday, April 2
NIT semifinals
Lipscomb vs. Wichita State, 7 p.m., ESPN
TCU vs. Texas, 9 p.m. ESPN
Thursday, April 4
NIT Championship, 7 p.m., ESPN
Saturday, April 6
Final Four at 6 p.m. and 8:30 p.m., CBS
Monday, April 8
NCAA National Championship game, 9 p. m CBS