Anthony Chiusano | NCAA.com | April 1, 2019

March Madness gear: The 9 best official 2019 Final Four items you can buy right now

The 2019 Final Four field is set, with Virginia, Auburn, Michigan State and Texas Tech heading to Minneapolis to compete for the NCAA tournament crown.

For fans, now's the perfect time to load up on official March Madness and 2019 Final Four gear. Here are our favorite items available right now at shopncaasports.com.

1. 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four Bound Regional Champions Locker Room T-Shirt ($29.99) 

Nike 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four Bound South Regional Champions Locker Room T-Shirt

Teams available: Virginia (Nike) | Michigan State (Nike) | Texas Tech (Under Armour) | Auburn (Under Armour)

2. Women's 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament March Madness Final Four Bound Tri-Blend Long Sleeve T-Shirt ($39.99)

women's texas tech final four shirt

Teams available: Auburn | Michigan State | Texas Tech

3. Fanatics Branded 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament March Madness Final Four Bound Baseline T-Shirt - Heather Gray ($24.99)

final four shirt

4. Fanatics Branded Women's 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament March Madness Final Four Bound Challenge V-Neck T-Shirt ($27.99)

Fanatics Branded Women's 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament March Madness Final Four Bound Challenge V-Neck T-Shirt

Teams available: Auburn | Michigan State | Texas Tech | Virginia

5. Fanatics Branded 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament March Madness Final Four Bound Boxout T-Shirt ($27.99)

2019 Final Four shirt

Teams available: Auburn | Michigan State | Texas Tech | Virginia

6. Men's Fanatics Branded Black 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament March Madness Tip Off Pullover Hoodie ($54.99)

Men's Fanatics Branded Black 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament March Madness Tip Off Pullover Hoodie

7. Men's Fanatics Branded Heather Charcoal 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament March Madness 68-Team Bracket Long Sleeve T-Shirt ($29.99)

Men's Fanatics Branded Heather Charcoal 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament March Madness 68-Team Bracket Long Sleeve T-Shirt

Also available as short-sleeve T-shirt ($27.99) | Big & Tall T-shirt ($31.99)

8. Top of the World 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament Final Four Bound Regional Champions Adjustable Hat ($27.99)

final four hats

Teams available: Auburn | Michigan State | Virginia | Final Four Multi-Team ($29.99)

9.  Fanatics Branded 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament March Madness Final Four Bound Block Crewneck Pullover Sweatshirt – Heather Gray ($49.99)

final four

Also available as: Men's T-Shirt ($29.99) | Women's V-Neck T-Shirt ($29.99)