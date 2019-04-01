March Madness gear: The 9 best official 2019 Final Four items you can buy right now

The 2019 Final Four field is set, with Virginia, Auburn, Michigan State and Texas Tech heading to Minneapolis to compete for the NCAA tournament crown.

For fans, now's the perfect time to load up on official March Madness and 2019 Final Four gear. Here are our favorite items available right now at shopncaasports.com.

Teams available: Virginia (Nike) | Michigan State (Nike) | Texas Tech (Under Armour) | Auburn (Under Armour)

Teams available: Auburn | Michigan State | Texas Tech

Teams available: Auburn | Michigan State | Texas Tech | Virginia

Teams available: Auburn | Michigan State | Texas Tech | Virginia

Also available as short-sleeve T-shirt ($27.99) | Big & Tall T-shirt ($31.99)

Teams available: Auburn | Michigan State | Virginia | Final Four Multi-Team ($29.99)

Also available as: Men's T-Shirt ($29.99) | Women's V-Neck T-Shirt ($29.99)