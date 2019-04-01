The Virginia volleyball team recreated UVA-Purdue's buzzer-beater and totally nailed it

So far, Virginia basketball is enjoying the best possible results in the NCAA tournament after its infamous loss to No. 16 seed UMBC last year. Through it all, the school and fan base have stood behind their team.

Fellow student-athletes are showing their support as well. The Virginia women's volleyball team took a creative pause in practice to work on some basketball plays. Well, one play in particular.

The volleyball team worked out a spot-on reenactment of Virginia's season-saving play, a game-tying bucket by Mamadi Diakite that led to an overtime session which Virginia eventually won. See the O.G. play below.

No doubt still on a road to redemption, Virginia is enjoying success in this year's tournament, advancing to the Final Four after an 80-75 overtime win against Purdue. The Cavs have received a great amount of support from fans and the community.

What a welcome back to Charlottesville! Great to celebrate, but still more work to do! 🔶⚔️🔷 #GoHoos #FinalFour pic.twitter.com/SeAcUHZQhW — Virginia Men's Basketball (@UVAMensHoops) March 31, 2019

Virginia takes on Michigan State in the Final Four on Sunday, April 6.