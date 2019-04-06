9 finalists announced for the 2019 Small College Basketball Bevo Francis Award

Small College Basketball released its nine finalists for the Bevo Francis Award for the 2019 season. One of the standout players will take home the SCB player of the year honors on April 8. The award honors student-athletes from Division II, Division III, NAIA, USCAA, and NCCAA men's basketball. programs.

The award was created in 2015 and is named after Clarence "Bevo" Francis. Francis played two seasons at what is now the University of Rio Grande. In his first season, he led the team to a 39-0 record averaging 50.1 points per game, highlighted by a 116-point performance against Ashland College in Kentucky.

HISTORY: Francis highlights the best single-seasons in DII lore

Lincoln Memorial's Emanuel Terry was the winner of the 2018 award. Aside from averaging a double-double (16.9 points, 10.3 rebounds per game) for the school that finished atop the DII men's basketball regular season rankings, Terry was known for highlight-reel dunks that garnered the nation's attention.

Here is the complete list of finalists: