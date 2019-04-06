CHAMPS:

Women's title game preview

Texas Tech tops MSU

UVA squeaks by Auburn in thriller

Men's bracket

WFF recap

Frozen Four set
basketball-men-d1 flag

Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | April 7, 2019

Michigan State-Texas Tech score: Mooney scores 22, Culver is clutch late as Red Raiders win

Texas Tech heads to first National Championship game

There will be a first-time national champion. Texas Tech beat Michigan State, 61-51, Saturday night at the Final Four to advance and play Virginia for the title.

Matt Mooney tied his season high with 22 points as the Red Raiders defense dominated most of the night and held the Spartans to only 31.9 percent shooting. Texas Tech star Jarrett Culver was cold for most of the night but made clutch shots late to secure the win.

Michigan State-Texas Tech: Score, live updates from the Final Four

 

Michigan State-Texas Tech: Time, TV channel for the Final Four

The Spartans and Red Raiders play in the second game on Saturday. They will follow the Auburn-Virginia game. Tentative start time is 8:49 p.m. ET from U.S. Bank Stadium. It is on CBS.

Michigan State-Texas Tech: Livestream, how to watch online

Online coverage of the game is through March Madness live.

Michigan State-Texas Tech: Preview, how they compare

For all the attention Virginia's defense gets, it's Texas Tech with the No. 1 defense. KenPom rates the Red Raiders No. 1 nationally on defense. Texas Tech is second in field goal percentage defense at 36.9 percent, behind only Houston.

The No. 3 team? Michigan State at 37.9 percent.

Going in, it's easy to anticipate a physical battle where rebounding and second-chance points could be crucial.

"So when we go into a game like that, we just tell our guys, this is a Big 12 game," Texas Tech coach Chris Beard said Friday. "This is a BCS game. You'd better rebound and get back and take good shots. These guys have NBA players, specifically with the Big Ten. I think the reputation is true with the physical play around the basket and the rebounding. Obviously, Hall of Fame coaching. We try to keep it pretty simple. To us, it's a Big 12-level BCS game."

BRACKET CHALLENGE GAME: How are your picks doing?

Texas Tech probably had the most eye-opening defensive performance this tournament, too. The Red Raiders held No. 2 seed Michigan to 44 points (16 in the first half) and only 16-for-49 shooting in their Sweet 16 rout. But don't sleep on the team's next game, when the Red Raiders held the nation's most efficient offense to only 69 points and only 42 percent shooting to clinch their first trip to the Final Four.

But Michigan State might also be peaking at the right time, just like Texas Tech. The Spartans knocked out the No. 1 overall seed in the Elite Eight, 68-67. Cassius Winston was busy, totaling 20 points, 10 assists and four steals against Duke's talented freshmen.

Though Michigan State is more of a Final Four veteran, especially with coach Tom Izzo, this will be the current Spartans players' first Final Four appearance.

FINAL FOUR PREDICTIONS: Projected final scores for both games | Key players to watch

Michigan State-Texas Tech: Stats

Michigan State Statistic Texas Tech
32-6 (16-4 Big Ten) Record (Conference) 30-6 (14-4 Big 12)
No. 2 East Seed No. 3 West
78.3 Points per game 73.0
65.1 Points against per game 59.0
No. 5 KenPom offense No. 28
No. 9 KenPom defense No. 1
48.4 FG percentage 47.1
37.9 FG percentage defense 36.9
38.0 3-point percentage 36.5
31.4 3-point percentage defense 29.3
40.6 Rebounds per game 34.2
10.9 Offensive rebounds per game 8.7
5.3 Steals per game 7.4
5.3 Blocks per game 5.0
Cassius Winston
18.9		 Points leader Jarrett Culver
18.9
Kenny Goins
9.0		 Rebounds leader Jarrett Culver
6.4
Cassius Winston
7.6		 Assists leader Jarrett Culver
3.8
W, No. 15 Bradley, 76-65
W, No. 10 Minnesota, 70-50
W, No. 3 LSU, 80-63
W, No. 1 Duke, 68-67		 Road to the Final Four W, No. 14 Northern Kentucky, 72-57
W, No. 6 Buffalo, 78-58
W, No. 2 Michigan, 63-44
W, No. 1 Gonzaga, 75-69

March Madness 2019 dates, schedule, live streams and TV networks
Game Livestream Time (ET) TV Site
Saturday, April 6        
Virginia 63, Auburn 62 (Final Four) March Madness Live 6:09 p.m. CBS Minneapolis, MN
Texas Tech 61, Michigan State 51 (Final Four) March Madness Live 8:49 p.m. CBS Minneapolis, MN
Monday, April 8        
Virginia vs. Texas Tech
NCAA National Championship		 March Madness Live 9:20 p.m. CBS Minneapolis, MN
Past results:        
Sunday, March 31        
Auburn 77, Kentucky (OT)
(Midwest Regional Final)		 March Madness Live 2:20 p.m. CBS Kansas City, MO
Michigan State (68), Duke (67)
(East Regional Final)		 March Madness Live 5:05 p.m. CBS Washington, D.C.
Saturday, March 30        
Texas Tech 75, Gonzaga 69
(West Regional Final)		 March Madness Live 6:09 p.m. TBS Anaheim, CA
Virginia 80, Purdue 75 (OT)
(South Regional Final)		 March Madness Live 8:49 p.m. TBS Louisville, KY
First Four, Tuesday, March 19        
Fairleigh Dickinson 82, Prairie View A&M 76 March Madness Live 6:30 pm truTV Dayton, OH
Belmont 81, Temple 70  March Madness Live 9:00 pm TruTV Dayton, OH
First Four, Wednesday, March 20        
North Dakota State 78, NC Central 74 March Madness Live  6:30 pm truTV Dayton, OH
Arizona State 74, St. John's 65 March Madness Live 9:00 pm truTV Dayton, OH
First round, Thursday, March 21        
Minnesota 86, Louisville 76 March Madness Live 12:15 pm CBS Des Moines, IA
LSU 79, Yale 74 March Madness Live 12:40 pm truTV Jacksonville, FL
Auburn 78, New Mexico State 77 March Madness Live  1:30 pm TNT Salt Lake City, UT
Florida State 76, Vermont 69 March Madness Live 2:00 pm TBS Hartford, CT
Michigan State 76, Bradley 65 March Madness Live  2:45 pm CBS Des Moines, IA
Maryland 79, Belmont 77 March Madness Live 3:10 pm truTV Jacksonville, FL
Kansas 87, Northeastern 53 March Madness Live 4:00 pm TNT Salt Lake City, UT
Murray State 83, Marquette 64 March Madness Live 4:30 pm TBS Hartford, CT
Florida 70, Nevada 61 March Madness Live 6:50 pm TNT Des Moines, IA
Kentucky 79, Abilene Christian 44 March Madness Live 7:10 pm CBS Jacksonville, FL
Villanova 61, Saint Mary's 57 March Madness Live 7:20 pm TBS Hartford, CT
Gonzaga 87, Fairleigh Dickinson 49 March Madness Live 7:27 pm truTV Salt Lake City, UT
Michigan 74, Montana 55 March Madness Live 9:20 pm TNT Des Moines, IA
Wofford 84, Seton Hall 68 March Madness Live 9:40 pm CBS Jacksonville, FL
Purdue 61, Old Dominion 48 March Madness Live 9:50 pm TBS Hartford, CT
Baylor 78, Syracuse 69 March Madness Live 9:57 pm truTV Salt Lake City, UT
First round, Friday, March 22        
Iowa 79, Cincinnati 72  March Madness Live 12:15 pm CBS Columbus, OH
Oklahoma 95, Mississippi 72 March Madness Live 12:40 pm truTV Columbia, SC
Texas Tech 72, Northern Kentucky 57 March Madness Live 1:30 pm TNT Tulsa, OK
UC Irvine 70, Kansas State 64 March Madness Live 2:00 pm  TBS San Jose, CA
Tennessee 77, Colgate 70 March Madness Live 2:45 pm CBS Columbus, OH
Virginia 71, Gardner-Webb 56 March Madness Live 3:10 pm truTV Columbia, SC
Buffalo 91, Arizona State 74 March Madness Live 4:00 pm TNT Tulsa, OK
Oregon 72, Wisconsin 54 March Madness Live 4:30 pm TBS San Jose, CA
Washington 78, Utah State 61 March Madness Live 6:50 pm TNT Columbus, OH
Duke 85, North Dakota State 62 March Madness Live 7:10 pm CBS Columbia, SC
Houston 84, Georgia State 55 March Madness Live 7:20 pm TBS Tulsa, OK 
Liberty 80, Mississippi State 76 March Madness Live 7:27 pm truTV San Jose, CA
North Carolina 88, Iona 73 March Madness Live 9:20 pm TNT Columbus, OH
UCF 73, VCU 58 March Madness Live 9:40 pm CBS Columbia, SC
Ohio State 62, Iowa State 59 March Madness Live 9:50 pm TBS Tulsa, OK
Virginia Tech 66, Saint Louis 52 March Madness Live  9:57 pm truTV San Jose, CA
Second round, Saturday, March 23        
LSU 69, Maryland 67 March Madness Live 12:10 pm CBS Jacksonville, FL
Kentucky 62, Wofford 56 March Madness Live 2:40 pm CBS Jacksonville, FL
Michigan 64, Florida 49 March Madness Live 5:15 pm CBS Des Moines, IA
Florida State 90, Murray State 62 March Madness Live 6:10 pm TNT Hartford, CT
Gonzaga 83, Baylor 71 March Madness Live 7:10 pm TBS Salt Lake City, UT
Michigan State 70, Minnesota 50 March Madness Live 7:45 pm CBS Des Moines, IA
Purdue 87, Villanova 61 March Madness Live 8:40 pm TNT Hartford, CT
Auburn 89, Kansas 75 March Madness Live 9:40 pm TBS Salt Lake City, UT
Second round, Sunday, March 24        
Tennessee 83, Iowa 77 (OT) March Madness Live 12:10 pm CBS Columbus, OH
North Carolina 81, Washington 59 March Madness Live 2:40 pm CBS Columbus, OH
Duke 77, UCF 76 March Madness Live 5:25 pm CBS Columbia, SC
Texas Tech 78, Buffalo 58 March Madness Live 6:10 pm TNT Tulsa, OK
Virginia Tech 67, Liberty 58 March Madness Live 7:10 pm TBS San Jose, CA
Virginia 63, Oklahoma 51 March Madness Live 7:45 pm truTV Columbia, SC
Houston 74, Ohio State 59 March Madness Live 8:40 pm TNT Tulsa, OK
Oregon 73, UC Irvine 54 March Madness Live 9:40 pm TBS San Jose, CA
Sweet 16, Thursday, March 28        
Gonzaga 72, Florida State 58 March Madness Live 7:09 pm CBS Anaheim, CA
Purdue 99, Tennessee 94 (OT) March Madness Live 7:29 pm TBS Louisville, KY
Texas Tech 63, Michigan 44 March Madness Live 9:39 pm CBS Anaheim, CA
Virginia 53, Oregon 49 March Madness Live 9:57 pm TBS Louisville, KY
Sweet 16, Friday, March 29        
Michigan State 80, LSU 63 March Madness Live 7:09 pm CBS Washington, D.C.
Auburn 97, North Carolina 80 March Madness Live 7:29 pm TBS Kansas City, MO
Duke 75, Virginia Tech 73 March Madness Live 9:39 pm CBS Washington, D.C.
Kentucky 62, Houston 58 March Madness Live 9:57 pm TBS Kansas City, MO