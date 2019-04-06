CHAMPS:

Women's title game preview

Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | April 6, 2019

Kyle Guy's free throws with 0.6 seconds remaining send Virginia to the title game

Virginia advances to first National Championship

Virginia star Kyle Guy made three free throws with 0.6 seconds remaining to send the Cavaliers to the NCAA tournament title game with a 63-62 win against Auburn on Saturday at the Final Four.

The last No. 1 seed left, Virginia led by 10 points late in the second half before it went more than 5 minutes without scoring. Auburn's Bryce Brown hit four 3-pointers in the game to help the rally. But Guy's clutch performance at the foul line pushed the Cavaliers to one win away from their first national title.

Virginia-Auburn: Preview, stats

Both Virginia and Auburn survived overtime thrillers to make it to Minneapolis. For Virginia, it got by Carsen Edwards and Purdue 80-75 in overtime to make the Final Four for the first time since 1984. For Auburn, the Tigers' 77-71 win against SEC rival Kentucky moved it to the Final Four for the first time since...ever.

Auburn shoots 1.5 percentage points worse than Virginia (37.9 to UVA's 39.4), but that tells only part of the story. Thanks to pace playing a huge role, the Tigers have attempted 403 more 3-pointers than Virginia.

Auburn's 3-point shooting has come in a deluge, too:

  • 12-for-31 (38.7 percent) against New Mexico State
  • 13-for-30 (43.3 percent) against Kansas
  • 17-for-37 (45.9 percent) against UNC
  • 7-for-23 (30.4 percent) against Kentucky

That's 49 3-pointers in four games, good for 12.3 on average. Virginia, however, has allowed only 6.3 3-pointers per game on 28.7 percent shooting.

The numbers say that battle on the 3-point line could be where to watch.

Virginia is fourth the nation in 3-point percentage defense (28.7 percent); Auburn leads the nation in made 3-pointers (445) and is second in attempts (1,173).

Virginia Statistic Auburn
33-3 (16-2 ACC) Record (Conference) 30-9 (11-7 SEC)
No. 1 South Seed No. 5 Midwest
71.3 Points per game 80.2
55.4 Points against per game 68.9
No. 2 KenPom Offense No. 6
No. 5 KenPom Defense No. 38
47.4 FG percentage 45.1
38.4 FG percentage defense 43.5
39.4 3-point percentage 37.9
28.7 3-point percentage defense 34.4
34.8 Rebounds per game 34.2
9.2 Offensive rebounds per game 11.7
5.7 Steals per game 9.4
3.8 Blocks per game 4.8
Kyle Guy
15.2		 Points leader Bryce Brown
16.0
Braxton Key
5.2		 Rebounds leader Chuma Okeke (injured)
6.8
Ty Jerome
5.4		 Assists leader Jared Harper
5.8
W, No. 16 Gardner-Webb, 71-56
W, No. 9 Oklahoma, 63-51
W, No. 12 Oregon, 53-49
W, No. 3 Purdue, 80-75 (OT)		 Road to the Final Four W, No. 12 New Mexico State, 78-77
W, No. 4 Kansas, 89-75
W, No. 1 North Carolina, 97-80
W, No. 2 Kentucky, 77-71 (OT)

Auburn will probably want to get out and run — or at least not let UVA dictate pace. The Cavaliers play sloooow, ranking last in Division I in tempo. The Tigers are "only" No. 153, but they torpedoed Kansas out of the tournament and then hit 17 3-pointers against top seed UNC because it fired up transition 3-pointers in the fastbreak.

"They like to speed it up a little bit offensively and defensively, so just taking care of the ball, trying to limit silly mistakes and turnovers, not allowing offensive rebounds, that’s going to be the key to winning this game," UVA guard Braxton Key said on Friday.

The Tigers will be without super sophomore Chuma Okeke, who sustained a serious knee injury in the Sweet 16 win against UNC.

Virginia had an injury scare, too, as Kyle Guy hurt his ankle late in the first half against Purdue. At that moment, he was only 4-for-25 on 3-pointers in the NCAA tournament.

Well, apparently the ankle is fine. Guy shot 5-for-9 from distance in the second half and overtime.

If Guy can shoot near that percentage on Saturday, Virginia will be in great position to advance to Monday's title game. For Auburn, it's about making UVA play at a quicker pace and hope the 3s continue to fall.

March Madness 2019 dates, schedule, live streams and TV networks
Game Livestream Time (ET) TV Site
Saturday, April 6        
Virginia 63, Auburn 62 (Final Four) March Madness Live 6:09 p.m. CBS Minneapolis, MN
Texas Tech 61, Michigan State 51 (Final Four) March Madness Live 8:49 p.m. CBS Minneapolis, MN
Monday, April 8        
Virginia vs. Texas Tech
NCAA National Championship		 March Madness Live 9:20 p.m. CBS Minneapolis, MN
Past results:        
Sunday, March 31        
Auburn 77, Kentucky (OT)
(Midwest Regional Final)		 March Madness Live 2:20 p.m. CBS Kansas City, MO
Michigan State (68), Duke (67)
(East Regional Final)		 March Madness Live 5:05 p.m. CBS Washington, D.C.
Saturday, March 30        
Texas Tech 75, Gonzaga 69
(West Regional Final)		 March Madness Live 6:09 p.m. TBS Anaheim, CA
Virginia 80, Purdue 75 (OT)
(South Regional Final)		 March Madness Live 8:49 p.m. TBS Louisville, KY
First Four, Tuesday, March 19        
Fairleigh Dickinson 82, Prairie View A&M 76 March Madness Live 6:30 pm truTV Dayton, OH
Belmont 81, Temple 70  March Madness Live 9:00 pm TruTV Dayton, OH
First Four, Wednesday, March 20        
North Dakota State 78, NC Central 74 March Madness Live  6:30 pm truTV Dayton, OH
Arizona State 74, St. John's 65 March Madness Live 9:00 pm truTV Dayton, OH
First round, Thursday, March 21        
Minnesota 86, Louisville 76 March Madness Live 12:15 pm CBS Des Moines, IA
LSU 79, Yale 74 March Madness Live 12:40 pm truTV Jacksonville, FL
Auburn 78, New Mexico State 77 March Madness Live  1:30 pm TNT Salt Lake City, UT
Florida State 76, Vermont 69 March Madness Live 2:00 pm TBS Hartford, CT
Michigan State 76, Bradley 65 March Madness Live  2:45 pm CBS Des Moines, IA
Maryland 79, Belmont 77 March Madness Live 3:10 pm truTV Jacksonville, FL
Kansas 87, Northeastern 53 March Madness Live 4:00 pm TNT Salt Lake City, UT
Murray State 83, Marquette 64 March Madness Live 4:30 pm TBS Hartford, CT
Florida 70, Nevada 61 March Madness Live 6:50 pm TNT Des Moines, IA
Kentucky 79, Abilene Christian 44 March Madness Live 7:10 pm CBS Jacksonville, FL
Villanova 61, Saint Mary's 57 March Madness Live 7:20 pm TBS Hartford, CT
Gonzaga 87, Fairleigh Dickinson 49 March Madness Live 7:27 pm truTV Salt Lake City, UT
Michigan 74, Montana 55 March Madness Live 9:20 pm TNT Des Moines, IA
Wofford 84, Seton Hall 68 March Madness Live 9:40 pm CBS Jacksonville, FL
Purdue 61, Old Dominion 48 March Madness Live 9:50 pm TBS Hartford, CT
Baylor 78, Syracuse 69 March Madness Live 9:57 pm truTV Salt Lake City, UT
First round, Friday, March 22        
Iowa 79, Cincinnati 72  March Madness Live 12:15 pm CBS Columbus, OH
Oklahoma 95, Mississippi 72 March Madness Live 12:40 pm truTV Columbia, SC
Texas Tech 72, Northern Kentucky 57 March Madness Live 1:30 pm TNT Tulsa, OK
UC Irvine 70, Kansas State 64 March Madness Live 2:00 pm  TBS San Jose, CA
Tennessee 77, Colgate 70 March Madness Live 2:45 pm CBS Columbus, OH
Virginia 71, Gardner-Webb 56 March Madness Live 3:10 pm truTV Columbia, SC
Buffalo 91, Arizona State 74 March Madness Live 4:00 pm TNT Tulsa, OK
Oregon 72, Wisconsin 54 March Madness Live 4:30 pm TBS San Jose, CA
Washington 78, Utah State 61 March Madness Live 6:50 pm TNT Columbus, OH
Duke 85, North Dakota State 62 March Madness Live 7:10 pm CBS Columbia, SC
Houston 84, Georgia State 55 March Madness Live 7:20 pm TBS Tulsa, OK 
Liberty 80, Mississippi State 76 March Madness Live 7:27 pm truTV San Jose, CA
North Carolina 88, Iona 73 March Madness Live 9:20 pm TNT Columbus, OH
UCF 73, VCU 58 March Madness Live 9:40 pm CBS Columbia, SC
Ohio State 62, Iowa State 59 March Madness Live 9:50 pm TBS Tulsa, OK
Virginia Tech 66, Saint Louis 52 March Madness Live  9:57 pm truTV San Jose, CA
Second round, Saturday, March 23        
LSU 69, Maryland 67 March Madness Live 12:10 pm CBS Jacksonville, FL
Kentucky 62, Wofford 56 March Madness Live 2:40 pm CBS Jacksonville, FL
Michigan 64, Florida 49 March Madness Live 5:15 pm CBS Des Moines, IA
Florida State 90, Murray State 62 March Madness Live 6:10 pm TNT Hartford, CT
Gonzaga 83, Baylor 71 March Madness Live 7:10 pm TBS Salt Lake City, UT
Michigan State 70, Minnesota 50 March Madness Live 7:45 pm CBS Des Moines, IA
Purdue 87, Villanova 61 March Madness Live 8:40 pm TNT Hartford, CT
Auburn 89, Kansas 75 March Madness Live 9:40 pm TBS Salt Lake City, UT
Second round, Sunday, March 24        
Tennessee 83, Iowa 77 (OT) March Madness Live 12:10 pm CBS Columbus, OH
North Carolina 81, Washington 59 March Madness Live 2:40 pm CBS Columbus, OH
Duke 77, UCF 76 March Madness Live 5:25 pm CBS Columbia, SC
Texas Tech 78, Buffalo 58 March Madness Live 6:10 pm TNT Tulsa, OK
Virginia Tech 67, Liberty 58 March Madness Live 7:10 pm TBS San Jose, CA
Virginia 63, Oklahoma 51 March Madness Live 7:45 pm truTV Columbia, SC
Houston 74, Ohio State 59 March Madness Live 8:40 pm TNT Tulsa, OK
Oregon 73, UC Irvine 54 March Madness Live 9:40 pm TBS San Jose, CA
Sweet 16, Thursday, March 28        
Gonzaga 72, Florida State 58 March Madness Live 7:09 pm CBS Anaheim, CA
Purdue 99, Tennessee 94 (OT) March Madness Live 7:29 pm TBS Louisville, KY
Texas Tech 63, Michigan 44 March Madness Live 9:39 pm CBS Anaheim, CA
Virginia 53, Oregon 49 March Madness Live 9:57 pm TBS Louisville, KY
Sweet 16, Friday, March 29        
Michigan State 80, LSU 63 March Madness Live 7:09 pm CBS Washington, D.C.
Auburn 97, North Carolina 80 March Madness Live 7:29 pm TBS Kansas City, MO
Duke 75, Virginia Tech 73 March Madness Live 9:39 pm CBS Washington, D.C.
Kentucky 62, Houston 58 March Madness Live 9:57 pm TBS Kansas City, MO