Anthony Chiusano | NCAA.com | April 7, 2019

Tennessee's Rick Barnes wins 2019 Naismith Coach of the Year Award

Rick Barnes recalls every emotion felt during March Madness

Tennessee's Rick Barnes was named the Naismith men's Coach of the Year on Sunday in Minneapolis at the 2019 Final Four. 

Barnes was one of five finalists for the national award. He beat out Virginia's Tony Bennett, Texas Tech's Chris Beard and Houston's Kelvin Sampson. Bennett won the award in 2018.

Barnes is the first Vols men's head coach to win the award. With this year's honor, Tennessee becomes the fourth school to boast winners of both the men's and women's Naismith Coach of the Year award. Former Tennessee women's basketball coach Pat Summitt was a five-time winner.

Entering the season with high expectations — Tennessee was voted runner-up in the SEC preseason poll — Barnes led the Vols to a 31-6 record and a No. 2 seed in the NCAA tournament. Tennessee spent the entire season ranked in the AP top 10 and stood atop the poll for four consecutive weeks.

The Vols advanced to this year's Sweet 16 before losing to Purdue in overtime.

Below is each past winner of the men's Naismith Coach of the Year Award:

Year Name School
2019 Rick Barnes Tennessee
2018 Tony Bennett Virginia
2017 Mark Few Gonzaga
2016 Jay Wright Villanova
2015 John Calipari Kentucky
2014 Gregg Marshall Wichita State
2013 Jim Larranaga Miami (Fla.)
2012 Bill Self Kansas
2011 Steve Fisher San Diego State
2010 Jim Boeheim Syracuse
2009 Jamie Dixon Pittsburgh
2008 John Calipari Memphis
2007 Tony Bennett Washington State
2006 Jay Wright Villanova
2005 Bruce Weber Illinois
2004 Phil Martelli Saint Joseph's
2003 Tubby Smith Kentucky
2002 Ben Howland Pittsburgh
2001 Rod Barnes Ole Miss
2000 Mike Montgomery Stanford
1999 Mike Krzyzewski Duke
1998 Bill Guthridge North Carolina
1997 Roy Williams Kansas
1996 John Calipari UMass
1995 Jim Harrick UCLA
1994 Nolan Richardson Arkansas
1993 Dean Smith North Carolina
1992 Mike Krzyzewski Duke
1991 Randy Ayers Ohio State
1990 Bobby Cremins Georgia Tech
1989 Mike Krzyzewski Duke