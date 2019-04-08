March Madness 2019 schedule and livestream links

Here is the March Madness schedule for the 2019 Final Four and NCAA championship game, with live stream links and television info for this year's title matchup in Minneapolis.

Here are links to the live streams every final Final Four game, including TV networks.

SCORES AND SCHEDULE: Today's live college basketball scoreboard

The 68-team single-elimination tournament holds 67 games over 19 days, a jam-packed end to the season that aptly earned the nickname March Madness.

The NCAA tournament begs with Selection Sunday, when the selection committee announces all 68 tournament teams, and ends with the Final Four and championship game three weeks later.

Want to get tickets to the event? Check out our guide to everything you need to know about Final Four tickets here.

Here are the future sites for the NCAA Division I men's basketball Final Four:

Final Four Dates Site Facility April 4/6, 2020 Atlanta, GA Mercedes-Benz Stadium April 3/5, 2021 Indianapolis, IN Lucas Oil Stadium April 2/4, 2022 New Orleans, LA Mercedes-Benz Superdome

Here's how you can get March Madness tickets if you'd like to attend any of these games.