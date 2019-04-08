CHAMPS:

Wayne Staats | NCAA.com | April 8, 2019

NCAA championship game: Virginia-Texas Tech livestream link

Chris Beard looks ahead to battle of defenses in the championship

The NCAA championship game of Virginia-Texas Tech is at 9:20 p.m. ET on Monday, April 8, to end the Final Four. Below, find a livestream link so you can watch the game online.

Both the Cavaliers and Red Raiders are trying to win an NCAA tournament title for the first time in program history. Both teams are also making their first appearance in the title game.

You can watch the entire Virginia-Texas Tech title game online with March Madness Live.

How to watch the Virginia-Texas Tech NCAA championship game

The game can be watched on TV on CBS or also online here.

Virginia-Texas Tech: Preview, stats

Virginia was the only No. 1 seed to make it to Minneapolis for the Final Four. The Cavaliers won the South Region. Texas Tech was the No. 3 seed from the West Region and the second-lowest seed to reach the Final Four — only No. 5 Auburn was lower.

In the semifinals, Virginia beat Auburn in a thriller thanks to three free throws from Kyle Guy with 0.6 seconds remaining, 63-62. In the second Final Four game, Texas Tech's defense dominated in a 61-51 win against No. 2 Michigan State.

TITLE GAME: Prediction, preview for UVA-Texas Tech

Three of the four Final Four teams have never won a national title. Now two of them will play for the crown on Monday. It's also the first time since 1979 both title game teams will be first-time participants. That year, Michigan State and Magic Johnson beat Indiana State and Larry Bird.

Virginia Statistic Texas Tech
34-3 (16-2 ACC) Record (Conference) 31-6 (14-4 Big 12)
No. 1 South Seed No. 3 West
71.1 Points per game 72.6
55.5 Points against per game 58.8
No. 3 KenPom Offense No. 28
No. 5 KenPom Defense No. 1
47.4 FG percentage 47.0
38.4 FG percentage defense 36.8
39.3 3-point percentage 36.6
28.7 3-point percentage defense 29.3
34.7 Rebounds per game 34.1
9.1 Offensive rebounds per game 8.5
5.6 Steals per game 7.4
3.9 Blocks per game 4.9
Kyle Guy
15.2		 Points leader Jarrett Culver
18.6
Braxton Key
5.1		 Rebounds leader Jarrett Culver
6.3
Ty Jerome
5.4		 Assists leader Jarrett Culver
3.7
W, No. 16 Gardner-Webb, 71-56
W, No. 9 Oklahoma, 63-51
W, No. 12 Oregon, 53-49
W, No. 3 Purdue, 80-75 (OT)
W, No. 5 Auburn, 63-62		 Road to the championship game W, No. 14 Northern Kentucky, 72-57
W, No. 6 Buffalo, 78-58
W, No. 2 Michigan, 63-44
W, No. 1 Gonzaga, 75-69
W, No. 2 Michigan State, 61-51

The winner of Monday's game will become the first first-time NCAA champion since Florida in 2006. If the Cavaliers win, it would be their second win against a No. 3 seed this tournament. However, if Texas Tech and defeat the Cavaliers, the Red Raiders would have two wins against No. 1 seeds and two wins against No. 2 seeds in their title run.

