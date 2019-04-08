Only 0.3 percent of people picked this championship game. Here’s who they said would win

After 62 games in the 2019 NCAA tournament, there's just one left: Texas Tech vs. Virginia, for the national championship Monday night.

If you predicted that matchup, hats off to you. You’d be one of just 0.3 percent of the millions of brackets entered into our Bracket Challenge Game that correctly guessed the two teams that would make it to the title bout.

That's a lot bigger than the 0.02 percent that predicted the Final Four correctly, but it's still an impressively small number.

Of the minuscule group that called this year's championship matchup, 60.7 percent picked the Cavaliers to win the title, while 39.3 went with the Red Raiders.

Among all completed brackets this year, only 5.9 percent of all brackets picked Virginia to win the tournament — making the Cavaliers the fourth-most popular pick this year.

Just 0.7 percent picked Texas Tech, putting them in 12th place.

Rank Team Percent picked to win champ 1 Duke 39.7% 2 North Carolina 15.8% 3 Gonzaga 11.7% 4 Virginia 5.9% 5 Kentucky 5.0% 6 Mich. St. 4.7% 7 Tennessee 4.3% 8 Michigan 3.3% 9 Kansas 0.9% 10 Villanova 0.8% 11 Houston 0.8% 12 Texas Tech 0.7% 13 Purdue 0.7% 14 LSU 0.6% 15 Auburn 0.5%

With just one game left, this also means that only two brackets in our Bracket Challenge Game have the chance to win the whole competition.

Currently, “reese$556” (which picked Texas Tech to win) sits in first place with 147 points. Right behind, is “mjbrewer” (which picked Virginia) with 146 points.

For reference, the average point total among completed brackets is currently 70.3, and a perfect bracket through five rounds would sit at 160 points, so those scores are extremely impressive.

Speaking of perfect brackets, the briefly famous “center road” bracket — which was perfect through the first 49 games of the tournament — finishes the tournament with 92 points, going 5-for-14 after his perfect run ended. That puts him in the 93rd percentile, with no points remaining. Oh "center road", we hardly knew ye.