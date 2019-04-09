March Madness: The 2019 NCAA tournament scores across all platforms

CBS Sports and Turner Sports’ coverage of last night’s NCAA Tournament Men’s National Championship Game between Virginia and Texas Tech on CBS scored a 12.4/22 HH rating/share, based on Nielsen metered market ratings. The broadcast’s 12.4/22 is up 20% over last year (10.3/18) and peaked with a 15.0/30 from 11:30-11:45 p.m. ET.

Overall, 2019 NCAA Tournament coverage across TBS, CBS, TNT, and truTV averaged a 7.1/15, up +11% from last year (6.4/14).

Richmond (31.3/48) was the No. 1 local market for last night’s game, followed by Norfolk (23.4/39), Minneapolis (23.3/41), Louisville (23.2/37) and Kansas City (21.1/36).

NCAA March Madness Live set all-time tournament records in live streams (over 100 million) and live hours consumed (over 24 million), up 31% and 29% vs. last year. NCAA March Madness Live generated a record for last night’s NCAA Championship Game based on live uniques, with live streams and live hours consumed showing increases of 19% and 7% vs. last year. MML also set all-time daily records in both live hours (eight times) and live streams (five times) throughout this year’s tournament.

Official NCAA March Madness social accounts produced a 94% increase in engagements vs. last year’s Tournament (Facebook, Twitter and Instagram). Videos across the three platforms generated over 135 million views, up 74%.

Linear TV Source: Nielsen Media Research, metered market data for the 2019 NCAA Men’s College Basketball Tournament across CBS, TBS, TNT and truTV, compared historical NCAA Tournament through 1991. Digital Source: Conviva