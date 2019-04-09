March Madness gear: How to buy 2019 Virginia NCAA tournament championship gear

Virginia is NCAA tournament champion for the first time in program history, after outlasting Texas Tech 85-77 in overtime of the 2019 national title game.

Official Virginia national championship gear is now available at shopncaasports.com, along with a large selection of additional 2019 March Madness items. Here are some of the top items available now for college basketball fans:

Also available: Women's T-Shirt ($34.99)

Teams available: Auburn | Michigan State | Texas Tech | Virginia

Also available as short-sleeve T-shirt ($27.99) | Big & Tall T-shirt ($31.99)

Also available as: Men's T-Shirt ($29.99) | Women's V-Neck T-Shirt ($29.99)