CHAMPS:

UVA wins MBK title

One Shining Moment

Early 2019-20 rankings

Highlights

Final bracket

Baylor claims WBK title
basketball-men-d1 flag

Anthony Chiusano | NCAA.com | April 9, 2019

March Madness gear: How to buy 2019 Virginia NCAA tournament championship gear

2019 One Shining Moment

Virginia is NCAA tournament champion for the first time in program history, after outlasting Texas Tech 85-77 in overtime of the 2019 national title game.

Official Virginia national championship gear is now available at shopncaasports.com, along with a large selection of additional 2019 March Madness items. Here are some of the top items available now for college basketball fans:

1. Virginia Cavaliers Nike 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball National Champions Locker Room T-Shirt - Navy ($29.99)

virginia

Also available: Women's T-Shirt ($34.99)

2. Virginia Cavaliers 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball National Champions Net Cutters Crew Socks ($17.99)

uva

3. Virginia Cavaliers Fanatics Branded 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball National Champions Fast Break Pullover Hoodie - Navy ($59.99)

sweatshirt

4. Fanatics Branded 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament March Madness Final Four Bound Baseline T-Shirt - Heather Gray ($24.99)

final four shirt

5. Fanatics Branded Women's 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament March Madness Final Four Bound Challenge V-Neck T-Shirt ($27.99)

Fanatics Branded Women's 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament March Madness Final Four Bound Challenge V-Neck T-Shirt

Teams available: Auburn | Michigan State | Texas Tech | Virginia

6. Virginia Cavaliers Women's 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball National Champions At Ease V-Neck Racerback Tank Top – Navy ($19.99)

uva v neck

7. Virginia Cavaliers Nike 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball National Champions Coaches Locker Room L91 Adjustable Hat - White ($29.99)

uva champ hat

8. Men's Fanatics Branded Black 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament March Madness Tip Off Pullover Hoodie ($54.99)

Men's Fanatics Branded Black 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament March Madness Tip Off Pullover Hoodie

9. Men's Fanatics Branded Heather Charcoal 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament March Madness 68-Team Bracket Long Sleeve T-Shirt ($29.99)

Men's Fanatics Branded Heather Charcoal 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament March Madness 68-Team Bracket Long Sleeve T-Shirt

Also available as short-sleeve T-shirt ($27.99) | Big & Tall T-shirt ($31.99)

10.  Fanatics Branded 2019 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament March Madness Final Four Bound Block Crewneck Pullover Sweatshirt – Heather Gray ($49.99)

final four

Also available as: Men's T-Shirt ($29.99) | Women's V-Neck T-Shirt ($29.99)