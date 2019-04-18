Zion Williamson creates one more Duke highlight in baby gender reveal

It’s not March anymore, but Zion Williamson is still dunking.

While the Duke phenom’s short but exciting college basketball career seems to be over — as he has declared for the 2019 NBA Draft — he’s still attacking rims with the same bounce and ferocity that opposing teams feared this past season.

But Zion’s latest slam wasn’t to score points or to win a game — it was to answer a simple question.

Boy or girl?

Nolan Elingburg and his wife Danielle enlisted the help of the National Player of the Year to reveal the gender of their soon-to-be-born baby.

Williamson used his dunking powers to create one more Duke highlight that the Elingburg’s won’t forget.

BIG ANNOUNCEMENT from the Elingburg Family! Thank you everyone for making this such a special day! @ZionW32 you are the man!!! 👶 pic.twitter.com/Kf73LO0ezz — Nolan Elingburg (@NolanBurg) April 18, 2019

Elingburg is the associate director of the Blue Devil Network and has worked at Duke since 2012. He got to watch Zion up close this season as he averaged 22.6 points, 8.9 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.8 blocks per-game, powering Duke to an ACC title and an Elite Eight appearance. Williamson won the Naismith and the Wooden awards, and was named ACC Player of the Year.

His next challenge: teaching Baby Elingburg how to dunk.