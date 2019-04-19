Michigan State basketball: Cassius Winston announces decision to return for senior season

East Lansing, Mich. — Michigan State All-American and Big Ten Player of the Year Cassius Winston (Detroit, Mich./University of Detroit Jesuit) has announced his decision to return to Michigan State for his senior season.

The junior guard was a consensus second-team All-American, earning first-team honors from The Sporting News and the Associated Press. He averaged a team-best 18.8 points per game and set a Big Ten single-season record with 291 assists. He was named Most Outstanding Player of both the Big Ten Tournament and the NCAA Tournament East Regional.

"Playing in the NBA has always been my dream. But I have other dreams as well. This was an incredible season with an amazing group of teammates, but I believe there is still more to accomplish. From the moment the season ended, I started thinking about what else I could do and how I could improve, to help us reach the goals we want to reach. It was surreal to be compared to some of the all-time great Spartans during the tournament because in my mind I still have something left to prove. Those goals will motivate me throughout the offseason. It will always be my goal to play in the NBA, but that's a dream that can wait a year. I look forward to improving as a player, and continuing to get stronger. I know my teammates are equally committed to improving and I can't wait for what our future holds."

"Cassius and I had some great talks after the season. Our relationship has grown throughout his career, and this process has only taken it to another level. I was in full support of Cassius entering his name in the NBA draft process, because I know that's his dream. But I've come to understand that he also has some other dreams. Since the Final Four, he's been talking about the goals he has both for himself and the team. Cassius is an unbelievably smart player, so he knows that there are no guarantees. But he's willing to work to improve and better himself and his team for next year and beyond.

"As a coach the ultimate goal is to get to watch a player live his dreams. So if Cassius dreams of becoming one of the best players in Spartan basketball history and leaving a legacy, I look forward to doing everything I can to help him make that a reality."