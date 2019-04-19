These are 10 of the most intriguing college basketball transfers

The college basketball season has wrapped up, and with it we've seen the shakeup of players leaving and entering new programs. Here's our list of the most intriguing transfers who could make an impact once eligible.

Note: * means the players are immediately eligible.

1. Kerry Blackshear Jr., Virginia Tech*: A grad transfer who averages 15/7 and could do for a team what Reid Travis did for Kentucky — fill a huge void upfront. Blackshear will be an instant hit at his new destination.

2/3. Sam and Joey Hauser, Marquette: Have to sit a season but will add instant offense/shooting to their next destination. The Hauser brothers aren’t afraid of the big moment and could stretch the floor for their next coach quite well.

4. Lamarr Kimble, Saint Joseph’s to Louisville*: Chris Mack gets an impact grad transfer point guard who will fit the Cardinals style and give them much-needed experience at the point.

5. Quade Green, Kentucky to Washington*: Green had a semester to get used to the Huskies zone and should provide a lift for Mike Hopkins’ crew once it gets into the meat of the Pac-12. He can play in 2019-20, but must sit the first semester.

6. Luwane Pipkins, UMass to Providence*: The Friars desperately needed another guard and got one who should have a major impact as a grad transfer. Alpha Diallo’s decision to declare for the NBA draft puts even more of a premium on Pipkins’ production.

7. Max Hazzard, UC Irvine*: Hazard is exploring being a grad transfer after leading the Anteaters to the NCAA tournament and a win over Kansas State in the first round. If he plays up, he could play in two NCAA tournaments for two different schools.

8. Justice Sueing, Cal: The Bears top scorer and rebounder could help a team that needs a slasher who has gone through the adversity of losing but has the hunger to win.

9. Jordan Brown, Nevada: Eric Musselman was ecstatic that he got a McDonald’s All-American big man last year, only to use him sparingly (10 minutes a game) due to a veteran team. The big man left once Musselman did and could find more success with a fresh start.

10. Micah Potter, Ohio State to Wisconsin*: The 6-9 junior was a role player for the Buckeyes in 2018, but is expected to be a major contributor in replacing Ethan Happ. The Badgers desperately need more production out of the bigs in Happ’s absence.

